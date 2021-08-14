While chatting with a friend we got to talking about phones and he remarked that he liked the old phones (circa 60s) mainly because they were much simpler to use —the phone rings and you pick up and start to talk immediately and not have to tap a bunch of virtual buttons in order to accept the call and speak.
I responded that it was something like a Swiss Army knife being multi-functional. It was a knife, a bottle opener, scissors, nail file etc. but it was not a very good knife,scissors etc. — adequate but not really good.
Single function tools are always better as well as simpler.
Well,it turns out the modern phone has become a multi-function tool so as a phone it’s not the best — it’s actually a mini computer so it can perform operations that can be programmed and offered as an application.
As a result, the phone app usually leaved a lot to be desired. Of course, one could argue that a modern smartphone has many useful attributes such as keeping a shopping list and keeping a list of contacts handy as well as acting as an alarm clock, a calendar, or anything that requires a list.
Shortly thereafter, I ran across an article in the June 19, 2021, edition of the Wall Street Journal by Christoper Mimms entitled,” “Why PCs Are Turning Into Giant Phones” which seems to be saying the exact opposite to what I claim but, if you think about it, it is saying the same thing: namely that the functionality of the PC (Personal Computer) and the cell phone are converging.
After all, isn’t that 4 oz cell a tiny computer? If it can perform all the normal operations that a computer can then why isn’t it at least a computer? Mimms goes on to say “For everyday tasks both at home and at work, we have long had a choice: pull out a heavy brick with a noisy fan, a pixelated display, a few hours of battery life and a tenuous connection to the internet; or reach for that instant-on, always-connected, app-stuffed supercomputer in our pockets.”
THE RIGHT CHOICE
FOR THE JOB
According to Intel group, “...the right choice depends on how you’re going to use the device. The general division between computing devices is still based on where you use it.
Laptops suit on-the-go users. They combine hours of battery life with the performance and responsiveness to power immersive experiences that keep you productive wherever you go.
Desktops are ideal for power users. They offer more processing power at a lower cost and are easier to upgrade, repair, and customize for your ideal computing experience at home.”
You might say that it’s a tradeoff between power/cost and convenience. In either case, many single-purpose machines continue to be replaced and enhanced by digital devices.
We have come a long way from computers that filled a room and needed their own air conditioning systems to function. As computer programmers, we submitted our jobs (Fortran programs) on punch cards where they were processed first- come/first-served by the humongous IBM or Univac computers (I remember lifting a panel of the false floor supplying the cool air to keep my lunch fresh). Currently I have an Alexa made by Amazon and a Portal made by Facebook which can communicate and so I have speech recognition obviating the need for a keyboard as well as 2-way television to enhance social interactions.
I can ask these devices such questions as: which country a tennis player is from (very important while watching Wimbledon). I can set a timer that I turn on and off with my voice, maintain a shopping list as well as play card games like Hearts and Rummy with my daughter in Iowa and my son in Albany.
FACING THE BIG PROBLEMS
There are many problems such as climate change which consist of looking at many interacting scenarios and need the brute force method (just trying every possibility) for solving them. According to https://interestingengineering.com, quantum computers are projected to solve the previously intractable problems concerning: Encryption and Cybersecurity, Financial Services, Drug Research and Development, Supply Chain Logistics, and Faster Data Analysis, and possibly the best ways of combating the worst effects of climate change.
They also indicate that “Quantum Computing just got desktop sized. Where it took a rackful of electronics to control the qubits, now it’s available on a chip the size of a penny...“All the functionality is on a chip, so we’ve solved the issue for the quantum era.”
Now, all we need do is make the navigation of an app simpler and easier to use.
Dr. Stewart A. Denenberg is an emeritus professor of computer science at Plattsburgh State, retiring recently after 30 years there. Before that, he worked as a technical writer, programmer and consultant to the U.S. Navy and private Industry. Send comments and suggestions to his blog at www.tec-soc.blogspot.com, where there is additional text and links. He can also be reached at denenbsa@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.