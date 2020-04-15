A fighter for the forgotten middle class has left us.
No, we are not talking about Bernie Sanders leaving the presidential race for the Democratic Party, but rather Clinton County Legislator Mark Dame.
Dame, a Republican, has represented Area 8, which includes parts of the City and Town of Plattsburgh, since 2012.
From 1990 to 1994, he represented the south end of the city on the Common Council as an alderman. That position has since changed its name to councilor.
Throughout his time in office on both government bodies, Dame made one thing perfectly and abundantly clear: He was for the taxpayer through and through.
The average man or woman, the hard-working middle class, the small businessperson, were all his main purpose for serving.
While some elected officials touted big programs, hiring more staff and buying more equipment, Dame questioned everything.
He billed himself as a fighter for the forgotten middle class, and he preached lean government, and wanted detailed explanations for just about every expenditure.
Once as an alderman, the city's Municipal Lighting Department wanted to buy a new truck loaded with a myriad of bells and whistles.
Dame balked and produced a scaled-down version that many other electric departments across the country were using that worked just fine.
His colleagues were swayed and approved the purchase, saving about half the cost at the time.
That is just one example of how much Dame looked into the finances of government.
He forever was scrutinizing the budgets of large city and county departments such as Social Services, the Sheriff, Health, Police and Fire and Plattsburgh International Airport.
And he didn't do it quietly or passively.
Dame could be loud, and even somewhat crass at times, but his passion was as real as it gets.
If you didn't agree with him, it didn't bother him one bit, and he never held a grudge.
He never cared if his positions cost him political points with party leaders or opponents either.
But make no mistake, he knew how politics operated and he usually never got blindsided.
In dealing with the media, Dame was always accessible and never complained about any stories written or aired about him.
That is almost unheard of in today's world of brand politics.
A self-made businessman, there were those in the county that held their breath when Dame became a liaison for the county and Clinton Community College.
Many thought Dame would see expenditures for the college as high, and perhaps even unnecessary. But he studied the college well, visited often, and he could clearly see the value of the educational programs, especially in manufacturing, that CCC has to offer.
The CCC budget was safe with him, and he sounded the message that the type of training the school was offering was exactly what has been needed to help so many of the forgotten middle class he held himself so dearly to.
Dame did most of his defense of taxpayers as a Republican minority on the legislature. He is disappointed that now that Republicans are in the majority, that he has to leave.
Especially since the legislature will most likely be in the position of re-shaping government after the coronavirus economic spiral plays out.
Fat, and maybe even a little muscle and bone, will need to be trimmed and Dame would have been a perfect fit to wield the scalpel.
But family calls, and he is off to South Carolina.
Certain government services are essential and will continue to be in a post-coronavirus world, and counties will still have to spend, but we hope leaders at least think of Mark Dame's approach when making decisions.
