News Wednesday that the North Country region has met the criteria to begin reopening brought much rejoicing.
It also brings much concern as the coronavirus is still a formidable foe.
The fact that efforts throughout the region have allowed us to achieve the benchmarks required by the state for reopening is great news indeed.
It clearly indicates that officials and residents have done what was needed in order to stem the contagion.
We stayed home for the most part, we social distanced, we washed hands and we quarantined when necessary.
There were some who did not want to cooperate with health recommendations, but we doubt any region in the world had 100 percent compliance.
Still, when you look at some other parts of the nation where people have been openly rejecting the health guidelines, the North Country has done well.
Once again we have proven ourselves to be responsible, neighborly and tremendously resilient in times of crisis.
The closure of Plattsburgh Air Force Base, the Ice Storm of 1998, numerous floods, and of course, the famous escape from Clinton Correctional Facility five years ago, come to mind as instances of the North Country rallying together.
While we have put ourselves in good position to reopen, we must be careful not to get ahead of ourselves, and go too fast.
Officials assigned to monitor the state metrics guiding reopening must pay close attention. If things seem to be getting out of hand and the number of cases starts to rise, they must not hesitate to "turn the valve off," as Gov. Andrew Cuomo has described.
Fortunately, reopening will begin in phases with business and recreational opportunities that don't generate large crowds. The real test will come in later phases when bars and restaurants open back up.
The potential for a spike in COVID-19 cases is very real, and the region needs to be prepared not only to recognize it, but to act on it.
Many believe that all we have been doing the past two months, all the sacrifices and self-discipline, has just been the warmup.
Now, the really hard part is here in that we must navigate the reopening smartly and cautiously because a second wave of the coronavirus is predicted to be worse than the first many health officials have said.
It will be a vital test and the stakes are as high as they've ever been.
While no one is certain of what a post-coronavirus world will look like exactly, we can be certain that the new normal will include much of what we've been experiencing in recent months.
As much as we may hate it, expect to continue wearing masks, social distancing and washing hands. Be judicious when contemplating going out to places that potentially will be overly crowded.
But by all means, please buy local and support local businesses.
No doubt, shopping trends have changed in recent months as more folks have taken to making electronic purchases from Amazon and other large platforms.
With reopening, it is the perfect time for us to shift back to shopping local, albeit in a safe way, in order to support our local small businesses.
Many of these businesses are extremely fragile right now, and they will need all the support they can get.
It is vital that they pull through because local small business in many ways, is the very heart of the North Country.
Above all else, everyone please be careful when we reopen, and remember, we take all these precautions for others, the ones we love and care most about, and not just for ourselves.
