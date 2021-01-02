Clinton County and the North Country is a truly special area with deep connections and natural beauty.
It is clear how much residents care about their friends and families, careers and communities. We take collective pride in being a welcoming region that serves others.
I have felt included and connected since arriving nearly a year ago. Invitations, conversations, and more in the midst of COVID-19 have been appreciated. The support is real and sustaining.
But feeling welcome goes beyond friendliness and social interaction - at a deeper level I feel welcome because I am a white person in a predominately white region. This level of welcomeness is not felt by everyone. It is not the daily reality for many Black or other people of color.
That should bother us and move us to take action.
Simply put, it is not enough to think of this community as being outside of acts of prejudice or even hate. Periodic local news stories are ample proof that it is not. Living in a mostly white area, many of us can be wrapped in a layer of security and our own networks that keep us away from the uncomfortable realities of our neighbors.
That must change if our community is to change.
A group called Listening and Inclusion in the North Country, or LINC, has developed to help us to collectively understand the experiences of many people of color, and be a catalyst for the work that must be done to ensure everyone feels welcome and safe.
LINC is envisioned as a community coalition, amplifying the efforts of local leaders and helping to grow an inclusive region that values its diverse people brings out the best of all residents. And LINC welcomes you to join the work.
Why is it necessary for people of whiteness to have these conversations and explore more deeply? Bryan Stevenson, founder of the Equal Justice Initiative and author of “Just Mercy,” details how the story of racial difference is soaked into us, even though we might not be aware of it, and needs to be addressed.
“We created a narrative of racial difference in this country to sustain slavery, and even people who didn’t own slaves bought into that narrative, including people in the North,” he said. “It was New York’s governor — in the 1860s — that was talking about the inferiority of the black person even as he was opposed to slavery. So this narrative of racial difference has done really destructive things in our society.”
It is important for us to acknowledge that wrong, disturbing narratives are still embedded in our contemporary culture, in our communities, and in ourselves. They are not always easily apparent to white people. But they tear at many people of color every single day.
Bottom line: We have work to do. And we can do it together. This is necessary and valuable work.
This is also difficult work. And there are no doubt points of disagreement among North Country neighbors. As with any coalition, individual differences must be respected. But it is possible to do this collectively. We simply have no other choice.
I invite you to join this challenging but very important work. As LINC develops in 2021, we envision gatherings for community conversations and other opportunities to be involved. Due to COVID-19, this may initially be of the Zoom variety. A conversation-catalyst video is also in the works with assistance from the Adirondack Foundation. Stay tuned for details.
One more note: SUNY Plattsburgh has existed through and for this community for more than 130 years. We are not an island apart from our surroundings. As president, it is my goal to leverage our resources to serve both our students and the region of which we are an integral part.
And what a wonderful region it is.
Learn more at plattsburgh.edu/linc and contact us with questions and ideas at linc@plattsburgh.edu .
— Dr. Alexander Enyedi, president of SUNY Plattsburgh, serves as chair of Listening and Inclusion in the North Country.
