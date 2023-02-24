Dear style & substance,
Many aspects of my job recently changed; new management, new responsibilities, etc. I submitted my two week notice yesterday – I have some ideas about my future but so much is still uncertain. I want the next chapter to work out. How do I go forward and make sure my choices are the right choices?
Robert Frost began The Road Not Taken (originally titled Two Roads) with,
Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,
And sorry I could not travel both
And be one traveler, long I stood
And looked down one as far as I could
To where it bent in the undergrowth.
You are at a ‘crossroads’, a place where your current choices are opening up to opportunities yet discovered. The folklore or folk magic of many cultures describe a crossroad as a place where two worlds meet, where supernatural meets natural. Where commonplace realism meets exciting possibilities and wildest dreams. Thinking of it in an otherworldly fashion can open your mind to the limitless, rather than the limited way you have been feeling.
Crossroads can arise subtly, building slowly, or with urgency, needing immediate attention. Paramount is recognizing the signs. Feeling stuck or restless, lacking enjoyment, questioning your purpose, or looking ahead and not liking what you see is the foreshadowing of needed change. Naming it as a crossroad underscores the gravity and begins the journey.
Cumulative, enlightening moments of discontent or discomfort have brought you to this critical point or juncture where change and choice feel like your only options. Perhaps your thoughts led to statements such as; ‘I don’t like the way this job or people make me feel.’ or ‘I don’t believe that this is sustainable any longer.’ Having already made many choices to get this far, we preface the next step with the acknowledgement that your path has not been wrong up to this point, it has defined and informed you, both valuable in your life journey. Choices are rarely a dichotomy – a first choice sets the direction with many more choices to follow. A ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ choice can be reexamined and redirected.
Decision making is a skill and can be honed through practice and use. We all want to be confident that the choices we make next will lead to fulfillment and happiness. We propose that slight changes can have large and lasting impact. As you navigate your crossroad, we encourage you to make small decisions; act, reflect and refine, then move on to larger decisions. So often we feel the need to make grand declarations or completely change course to believe we are making progress. Consider your pace as you plan your future and proceed with quiet confidence.
In addition to pacing, consider all the angles to your choices and how each choice may directly affect other things; finances, family members, daily routines, and living situations. It is important to visit the worst-case scenario along with the best-case, honoring responsibilities and promises.
And, have some fun with the process – joy can and should inform how you want your life to be. Whimsically, try using road signs to assist your process. Buckle Up! Detour or Construction Ahead can give you pause to reconsider. Deciding on the timing of choices encourages us to take the Scenic Route rather than the Direct Route. Bumpy Road Ahead may be a navigational tool for more adventurous choices. And Road Closed, Cliff, or No Entrance could all be used for ways that present danger or warning.
An alternate view is to look deeply at your internal crossroads. It is said that we have four ‘roads’ all meeting at our heart and that when we interpret and honor each, we will find the right path. Spirit, Self, Nature and Knowledge are the four roads, meaning different things to different people. It’s essential to KNOW yourself; your values, your tolerances, your heart (your passions and yearnings) and your head (your realistic/practical approaches) and how people, places and things effect you. Finding room for all of these to coexist is a key to finding balance as you journey.
“Life lessons are not journeys traveled in straight lines but are crossroads formed years and miles apart.” ~ Gina Greenlee
In asking questions, you are given advice. Listen both externally and internally to find the right path.
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.