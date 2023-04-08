Dear style & substance,
The word TRUTH from your last column has stuck in my mind this last week and caused me to question, seek, and wonder. I’ve been focused on: why don’t people just do the right thing? This should be a priority and it feels that we have gotten so far from it. Is there any hope?
You have raised a complex question/equation with conceivably opposing variables; hope, truth, right, wrong and then to further complicate the math, humanity. So often we each feel; I am RIGHT. We convince ourselves that we are doing the right thing simply because our actions align with what we perceive as correct, our personal truth. Truth is defined as that which is true in accordance with fact or reality. Truth is an extremely complex value.
Personal agenda or gain, power, money, reputation and fear are a few of the motivators of why people don’t do the right thing. They believe that they have to twist, lie, hide or finagle to come out ‘on top’. But if you look at this list….all of those things can be used for good when honesty and truth prevail.
Intellectually: Truth is identifying personal fact based in reality. Who decides what is fact and reality? In recent years, facts have been confused with ‘alternative’ facts; reality can be subjective. If the prevailing value is doing what suits ourselves, it could easily contradict the truth and experiences of others.
Emotionally: We’d like to propose a crucial link between doing the right thing and interpreting what others do as their right thing especially when it is radically different from our own point of view. The link is a personal commitment that attempts to objectively understand, fairly interpret and reasonably tolerate that opposing truth; an open mind, a listening heart, an accommodating soul.
Combined: We all make choices about affiliations, connections, and relationships considering our friends, partner/spouse, religious practice, political beliefs, even the type of work we do. These choices are built on shared beliefs and practices, once again values and truths.
Divinely: Awareness and passion perhaps offer a better place to start. Follow this with shedding old thoughts and ingrained ways of responding. In releasing them, you clear the path for what is to come. Strong words would be that you are yearning, hungering, thirsting for righteousness, goodness and truth. More subtly, you want to speak and behave in ways that are positive, for the greater good, not just with yourself in mind.
Why not change the frightening narrative, and just do the best thing? Ask questions; Can we turn this around with determination and integrity? If you are feeling the urge for something new, a new way of thinking and commitment to something higher and better, begin with one. Author Susan Verde puts it simply; It all starts with ONE. In I am One, A Book of Action, the author states; Beautiful things start with ONE. ONE seed starts a garden, ONE stroke starts a masterpiece, ONE note starts a melody.
Do the best you can until you know better. When you know better, do better. ~Maya Angelou
When you do know better, make apologies, ask for forgiveness and voice/reinforce (either privately or publicly) how you will be moving forward. Each one of us have made conscious or unconscious choices resulting in actions that may have been insensitive or wrong. Again, once we know better, we do better.
If we break this down. There are actions and there are responses. Whichever we are faced with, having a personal code of behavior is valuable. I will act or respond with …..honesty, kindness, fairness…fill in the blank with your go-to values or qualities. If you can’t control what is happening, be sure to remember that you CAN control our response.
Integrity is choosing courage over comfort; choosing what is right over what is fun, fast or easy; and choosing to practice our values rather than simply professing them. ~Brené Brown
There is hope. We are each ONE and we each can take action. Ask the hard questions of yourself, respond, speak and act with honesty and integrity. Set the example, let this grow. ONE by ONE we can make a difference.
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.