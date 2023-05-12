Dear style & substance,
I work in a field where I am constantly having to ‘read the room’ and interpret secret signals to accomplish my job. I’ve recently become more aware that not everyone operates this way. What are your thoughts on this?
‘Hearing is listening to what is said. Listening is hearing what isn’t said.’
~Simon Sinek
Just as humans live all over the world, miles apart, we have an equally vast range of communication styles and social interpretations. Communication is learned from our innate home environments, cultural influences, emotional well-being, and life experiences. The gathering of information is an invisible, personal experience and when we become more aware of the differences, we learn to adapt to our listeners.
A sensible student once shared, “I decided that I cannot be angry with people for what they do not know”. Approaching interactions from a place of deep, non-judgmental speaking and listening allays assumptions, fears, and defensiveness; emotions that breed miscommunication.
The value of a strong listening cycle is this: (paraphrasing the words of John Gray) When we can listen to someone’s feelings without getting angry or frustrated, we are giving an incredible gift. This makes it safe for them to express themselves. The more they are able to express themselves, the more heard and understood they are; giving love, trust, acceptance, appreciation, approval, and encouragement in return. When we are treated with consistent, positive emotion, we are more likely to give that in return. Respect earns respect, fairness encourages fairness, acceptance incites acceptance.
In your unofficial role as a Communication Technician, just like an IT (Information Technician) you possess highly specialized, sophisticated sets of nuanced skills. Checking energy, interpreting body language, listening deeply, and assessing timing and tone are your indicators of whether communication is succeeding or failing. The assortment of outcomes ranges from unclear or limited understanding to full, positive, and responsive understanding…cleverly determining your triumph or defeat.
Listening can be defined in five stages; receiving, understanding, evaluating, remembering and responding. Receiving & Understanding reflect that good communication doesn’t simply begin and end with the speaker or demonstrator. A naïve ending place is, ‘I told them, so now they know’. We recommend checking in and clarifying when necessary — in a non-patronizing manner – even at the risk of the listener saying, ‘I KNOW’. When intentions don’t match interpretations or perceptions you get unmet expectations; a laughable miscommunication, or worse; disappointment or disaster. Evaluating, Remembering & Responding remind us to be clear, making sure the receiver has ‘gotten it’ correctly. The smallest miscommunication is a cue for you to speak, rephrase or propose the sentiment differently. Feedback can be as simple as hearing your message back in the exact same wording, a paraphrased version or best as an applied action to the task at hand.
With the intention of meeting people in their interpretation, how do we expand our self-aware communication, making it diverse and dynamic enough to have appealing results?
SET THE TONE/CREATE THE ATMOSPHERE: free up distractions, asking for convenient time and attention. Acceptance, tolerance, and openness are keys to setting the tone for good listening. People receive information when they know they are respected and liked.
PUT PEOPLE BEFORE PROCESS; connecting first by listening will allow you to receptively convey emotion and need. Interestingly, listening is linked to neuroscience; when we feel we are being listened to, our brains produce oxytocin, which allows us to trust more, remember better and build connection and reliability with those whom we interact.
BE AWARE; Messaging can be implicitly or explicitly conveyed – implicit messaging is insinuated, vague, and we often believe that the meaning should be understood even when not clearly described. Explicit messaging leaves no opening for misinterpretation, it is well-defined and expressed directly. Implicit is im-plied. Explicit is ex-plained.
BE CLEAR/CONCISE; Understand your own core message and expected outcomes. Check in for understanding throughout your presentations and conversations. Assertively say what you mean and mean what you say. Be prepared – use specific, descriptive, and relatable language.
BE FUNNY when time and deadlines allow to lighten up the mood & BE SERIOUS when needed to express the gravity and establish priority and motivation.
AVOID CONVERSATIONAL NARCISSISM: A sure way to damage work or personal relationships is to do all the talking. Checking in for understanding and comment is essential. EVERYONE deserves to feel important. Interrupting and not displaying good listening are fatal ways to ‘lose your audience’.
Positive and progressive communication requires a lifelong commitment of compromise and consistency. When effortless ease and fluency are the goals, we can:
‘Speak in such a way that others love to listen to you and listen in such a way that others love to speak to you.’ ~Anonymous
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
