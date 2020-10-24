Dear style & substance,
I have been at my job for about 2 years and recently inquired as to why I was not considered for a promotion. My boss said that I lacked focus but wouldn’t elaborate. I am confused and not sure how to make changes to be considered next time. Can you elaborate?
Interpreting your supervisor’s comment is challenging. It could discourage you into status quo or encourage you to seek both internal and external solutions. We advise some personal introspection and planning followed by a request for clarification from your boss. You then will not only be prepared with what you are putting into motion but will clearly appear to have taken their comment very seriously.
We have put together some “puzzle pieces” for you to answer and arrange in your personal strategy to become more focused at work. These pieces can easily be adjusted and rearranged for focus and efficiency at home as well.
SPACE: Adjust your space to become a pleasant working environment, free of clutter, with adequate lighting, temperature control and the equipment/comfort you need to dig in and work.
MISSION: What is your business’s mission and what is your role in making this happen? What daily, weekly and monthly tasks are required of you to meet this need? How does your work add value to the whole of the organization?
TIME MANAGEMENT: So much of our personal and business lives are now overlapping and easy access to technology is disrupting our ability to get projects complete. How can you better manage your time with less distractions?
Turn off notification sounds.
Set times that you will check business email, phone and text and leave personal social media to when you are not ‘on the clock’. Warning: this takes both discipline and restraint!
ENERGY: Create a daily/weekly list of priorities and then identify your most productive times of day to focus on these tasks. Recognize what builds energy and what depletes energy, schedule accordingly.
Some fun with photography terminology can polish your plan to further sharpen your focus:
VISUALIZATION: Can you ‘see’ the outcomes you are seeking? Visualization is the prep work a photographer uses before she even picks up her camera. It’s the planning of what the end product will look and feel like.
SHARP FOCUS vs. SOFT FOCUS or MACRO vs. MICRO: This concept can be used along with time. Your soft focus is the overall view and your sharp focus is the part you play in that big picture. Move this idea to your work: do not get distracted by others doing or not doing their jobs. Be attentive to deadlines and your personal responsibilities. Stay sharp.
APERTURE: This regulates the light and darkness reminding you to check your attitude. Being positive adds light and productivity to the office setting whereas negativity can create an unpleasant, gossipy and even hostile workplace, diminishing collaboration and momentum.
DEPTH OF FIELD: Stay in your lane, do not get involved in what isn’t your business – keep your focus on your own responsibilities. Depth can also refer to a broadening of your ‘focus’ to include determination, persistence, and courage finding your purpose.
These are key elements of professionalism.
PHOTO SHOP: This is a great tool to have for finishing and perfecting. Start messy, as getting a rough draft in place gets you unstuck and allows you time to later develop and refine good ideas.
We would be remiss in not mentioning the easy steps outlined in a favorite book, The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz; Be impeccable with your word, Don’t take anything personally, Don’t make assumptions, and Always do your best. Applying these to work and life will support you in becoming free from the distractions that are blocking your focus!
