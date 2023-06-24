Dear Style and Substance,
Lately I have been feeling exhausted, physically, mentally, and emotionally. I cannot remember the last time I felt truly happy. From the outside looking in, my life is great – work, friends, relationship, health – I seem to have it all, but I do not FEEL it. My passion is gone. Any suggestions?
Feeling unfulfilled, dispirited, hollow? Meh, uninspired, indifferent, ordinary, mundane? You are looking for your joie de vivre or more playfully, your mojo. Joie de vivre, is French for joy of living: exuberance, buoyance, living fully, resiliently, and passionately. Mojo, the Americanized joie de vivre, is our personal confidence, charisma, magic charm; it may even include a sexy swagger. We believe developing a fresh, personal blend of joie and mojo will help you get back that zest for life you are missing.
‘Sometimes what you’re most afraid of doing is the very thing that will set you free.’
~Anonymous
Perhaps resistance to change has led to your current state of being. Resistance can manifest as fear and fear often keeps us stuck. When stuck in fear or a state of mediocrity, we tend to half-do or lazily complete tasks or life essentials, because nothing gives us too much joy or satisfaction. This is a cycle that feeds itself resulting in stagnation. The good news: energy is renewable – with focus, reflection, and time you can get your groove back.
Focus: Your generalized feelings of exhaustion coupled with a lack of zest have left you drained and depleted. Michele’s brother-in-law recently shared with her that he is a human doing, not a human being. Sir Isaac Newton ‘s first law of motion, to paraphrase, a body in motion stays in motion, a body at rest stays at rest, can serve as a guide to find sweeter, more enjoyable action or rest. DO not BE can become a mantra for moving yourself out of a slump to joyful engagement.
Reflection begins with a quiet, yet inquisitive mind set. Some questions that can begin this process: from Michele; When is enough, enough? And from Sally; When is more, better? You know that some things in your life need to change – posing these as launching points can help you assess areas where you are giving more than receiving, spending more than saving, or not fully committed in either being or doing.
Time: Boredom could be your biggest enemy. You may not feel bored, because you are too busy with life requirements. We could respond with a boring answer of getting back to basics; eat well, de-stress, assess your emotional well-being, get organized, meditate, have gratitude…but that would not completely solve the problem.
Our answer is to use your time to shake…shake it off, shake it up, shake it out. All of these can be done within your personal code of ethics. Impact can be low, moderate or high; choices abound. Neuroscientists say that less routine and more exposure to new situations keeps us younger and more relevant. Take a day or two, a week, to let go of charts, requirements, linear thinking and doing or just incorporate a little ‘shaking’ on the daily to get the passion flowing again.
SHAKE IT OFF
Let go of resentments or over thinking. Forgiveness frees you – forgive yourself and others to free up your ability to truly love, engage and care again.
Recognize avoidance and accommodation. Reexamine your boundaries – have you let others deplete your reserves? Do you accommodate to avoid confrontation or conflict? Decide which fights to fight and which fights to surrender to – prioritize your wins and graciously accept those things you no longer can or wish to change.
SHAKE IT UP
Change your scenery: sit outside with your morning coffee or sit in a new spot at your dining table. Different points of view spark creativity and understanding. A new perspective will help you see yourself and your surroundings in a new light. Depending on time and money, get OUT of town. Travel small or big, all adventure creates change and positive energy. Key into your five senses with these easy changes.
Pivot, pitch, swivel, spin: Be ready to literally change direction in both thought and movement. Create space, physical and emotional, to embrace this new flexibility. We have said this before and we are saying it again because the truth bears repetition: the body never lies – a flexible body sets the stage for a flexible mind and spirit. Shake off what no longer serves you.
SHAKE IT OUT; FULLY DO or FULLY BE
Move: Apply Newton’s laws to daily life. Movement changes your body chemistry – mood improves, stress is reduced, and hope is replenished.
Don’t move: do this extravagantly, certainly not as a last resort to exhaustion. Indulge in daydreaming and cozy comfort. Read a book, watch a show, or shut your eyes just because you want to.
In reviving, rejuvenating and reawakening to a place of contentment, joie de vivre and mojo, take note to counteract or neutralize your acts and thoughts with reciprocal or complimentary responses. Incorporate the living high with living low. Hard physical work is rewarded by deep and luxurious rest, wild adventure is soothed and magnified by quiet reflection. Embrace both the heightened and divine experiences of soaring and the soothing and earthy alignments of grounding. Your balance will unexpectedly be discovered with your head in the clouds and your feet on the ground.
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
