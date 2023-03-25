Dear style & substance,
We have our first child leaving for college in the fall and it may seem like an early question, but we are having communication troubles already and it seems like it will become even more difficult if we don’t do some fixing now. How do we talk to this child about sex, drugs, choices, when they think they know it all?
You are being offered a wonderful parenting opportunity, to help with this miraculous transition from childhood to adulthood. We are thinking that this ‘child’ is 17 or 18, so begin to see them for the young adult that they are becoming. This slight shift of labels informs you to begin fading the words you have used in the past and intensify the words of adulthood that will become your new form of communication.
Whether you are co-parenting or parenting solo, examine what it is you want for this young adult, what has been important up to this point in the raising and what you will shift to now in the letting go. A word that comes to our minds is intentional. This transition is purposeful, meditated, intended. Am I/Are we enabling or encouraging? allowing or controlling? demonstrating or assuming? …are good touchstone questions at this critical stage. Take it seriously and your young adult will too.
Surely you have a list of Do’s and Don’ts that you have noted from your own missteps and accomplishments. Although important, we believe that your best influence is from a values perspective. Decide what you value most in life, family, work, and relationships and come up with three core family values. If you use these as a measuring stick, they clarify and create a mutual understanding for life’s path. From these core family values your child/young adult will have guidelines and a foundation for their personal achievement path.
To demonstrate, we will use truth, respect and accountability. What do they mean to you, your partner, and your young adult? Change your value words as you define and discuss. You may have different choices as you set the framework; attempting to uphold these mutually agreed upon values.
TRUTH; means that we tell it, it does not mean that we have to disclose everything or be transparent in all aspects of life, but in what is demonstrated and spoken. We can and they should have a private life that upholds these values, as well. Truth is grounded in facts and actualities, it means that when asked, our response is free from misleading, misdirecting or evading.
RESPECT; means that we speak and act with civil words, tone and body language. We speak of our emotions rather than lash out with them. We slow things down or take a break when attack or harm are winning.
ACCOUNTABILITY; means that we are responsible for our own words and actions and understand the consequences when we have been careless or caused damage. It means we don’t get bailed out or given a pass as a child might expect.
Bullet points are always a perfect go to when briefing or debriefing this journey:
• Evaluate your own thoughts and emotions before speaking or emoting. Do not overreact.
• Be available.
• Listen more, talk less.
• Offer advice when asked.
• When facing a problem, ask what they see as solutions or what they have tried so far.
• Establish responsibilities and connections to the perks they enjoy.
• Discuss money as adults with budgets and investments/returns so they begin to understand the stakes in paying for college and having a good outcome.
• Display and discuss balance in life with thoughtful choices and practical expectations.
There is so much joy in this process. It will be full of complexities; disillusionment, disappointments, challenges, successes, and emotions. Due to the 100% chance of struggle and success, demonstrating grace under pressure are teachable moments. The path to self-reliance begins with you demonstrating what a balanced, happy, healthy adult looks like, even when you aren’t ‘feeling’ it all the time.
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
