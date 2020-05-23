Dear style & substance,
I find myself hyperventilating when I wear a mask to go out in public. I am not usually an anxious person, but feel nervous and stirred up. What is going on with me and are others experiencing this?
We breathe without thinking because our bodies do it for us. Hyperventilation is the body signaling us that something is amiss.
Hyperventilation, simply defined, is over-breathing. When we take in more than we can manage in a moment, our immediate reaction is to breathe faster to try and keep up with the information rushing at us. We go into a heightened state of awareness trying to manage too much too quickly.
Breath and wind are synonymous in a spiritual sense and give us a visual to reframe these wild, new feelings. There are light breezes that restore our souls and allow us to relax, appreciating the natural world around us.
In contrast, there are mighty storms with destructive winds, darkness and great devastation.
In different phases of our lives, we may have the wind at our back and be gently pushed forward with little effort on our own.
At other times we face head-on into the wind, struggling with staying upright and having to face our fears.
Our breath reflects the wind; slowly and deeply or fast and shallow.
A ‘powerful wind’ is now blowing; uprooting order and creating chaos. Seeing people in masks is a potent visual reminder that the world as we knew it has changed dramatically.
What is happening to you is a recalibration, a balancing of old and new ways of being in the world. COVID-19 is a collective experience, you are not alone in your worry and concern. However, each of us experiences this pandemic in a unique and personal way.
We can talk about your experience from both a breath perspective and a fearful experience perspective. In the classic poem, Desiderata, Max Ehrmann writes, “Do not distress yourself with dark imaginings. Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness. Beyond a wholesome discipline, be gentle with yourself.”
Dark, fatigue and loneliness are highly relatable descriptions of this time. Breath, when focused on and altered, brings light, energy and peace.
Recognizing and slowing the breath with a standing meditation will help you in the moment. Find your touchstone words with each inhale and exhale.
Fill in your own blanks; “breathe in calm, breathe out fear” or “inhale light, exhale dark”.
This small exercise realigns thinking and being, especially in times of stress, anxiety, and uncertainty. ‘Dark imaginings’ turn lighter and your momentary distress is at bay.
Look for strength and stillness in your breath and gently give yourself permission to recognize your emotions and control your responses to the world around you.
Take the time to honor your breath during the more pleasant moments of your day and it will become involuntary when you are experiencing those pop-up storms.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.