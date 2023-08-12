Dear style & substance,
As August begins, summer is in full swing. I should be enjoying myself, but I find myself feeling anxious and depressed. I can’t even think of the why and where these feelings are coming from. Is this common? Do you have some suggestions to help me get back to the joy of summer?
Feelings are a combination of predictions based on experience, past and present, and sensory input from the brain — what triggers those feelings are unique to each individual and yet we as humans do have some commonalities.
We collectively think of winter, a time of less light and more darkness as the time for seasonal depression. For those of us living in northern climes, being sad or depressed in the summer is heresy! Summertime conjures carefree days; less structure, more fun. The water, sunshine and warm breezes we have waited for, to be reenergized by all the magic that summer holds – it feels counterintuitive to feel anxious, sad, or depressed. So why?
“There are only two days in the year that nothing can be done. One is called yesterday and the other is called tomorrow, so today is the right day to love, believe, do and mostly live.” Dalai Lama
One reason you may be feeling less than happy this summer could be the need or expectation that you MUST enjoy all the season has to offer or the ever-present FOMO; fear of missing out, in our modern culture. Our gut reaction is to speed up and productively ‘attack’ all the fun things summer has to offer. Using a little counter-intuition; slowing down and savoring will make the most of sunny outdoor or leisure-filled rainy days. Embracing clear full moons, birds singing and soft rains falling may create the equilibrium you seek.
Seasons offer us insights in pacing. When we truly listen to and flow with the natural rhythms of each, we can learn and be more present in the joy of the moment. Ancient people, philosophers and spiritual guides captured the enchantment between humans and the natural world. We can create a new page from their ageless play books and be guided by this wisdom to live more fully in the moments of each season.
Lau Tzu wrote, “If you are depressed you are living in the past. If you are anxious you are living in the future. If you are at peace you are living in the present.”
The past leaves us dwelling on what happened, replaying long-over conversations and overanalyzing with guilt and shame. The future involves fearful ‘what ifs’, worrying about what could or might happen. Being firmly in the present brings joy in just being, gratitude and a grounded-ness, confident in knowing we can handle things. How do we reorient into the seasons of the year, being present and content in what we have rather than what we long for or lack? Wouldn’t living differently for 2 summer months give us the stamina and ‘time off’ to resume the responsibilities of fall and winter?
Eastern spiritual philosophy encourages us to ‘live inside out’ or a little unexpectedly. These lines from Taoism assure us of an elaborate, unexpected path to inner peace and personal success.
Yield and overcome, bend and become straight, empty and become full.
• Yield and Overcome: in order to see another point of view, we must open our hearts and minds to understand. This yielding allows us in the least to listen and in the fullest to see another view, alter our path and open to personal growth and self-awareness.
• Bend and become Straight: bending or flexing is the willingness to compromise, collaborate, correct, and accept criticism. This gives us the inner understanding or validation to live fully and without regret or question.
• Empty and become Full: not clinging to the past empties us and opens us to new ideas and opportunities.
In Yielding, Bending and Emptying there is space and discernment to Overcome, become Straight and become Full. Exercising all of these as summer continues will allow you to embody the words of Satsuki Shibuya:
“Living in the moment is being aware of the moment we are in. If our minds are in the past or future, we are not truly alive in the present.”
