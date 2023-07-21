Hello style & substance,
Have you ever heard the expression, ‘there are no dumb questions’? I remember hearing this from a teacher years ago but as I get older, I am not sure he was correct. I think many people ask ‘dumb’ or at the very least thoughtless questions. What is a good response when somebody asks a question I put solidly in the dumb category?
There is merit in defining a ‘dumb’ question. We imagine that a teacher would say there is no such thing as a dumb question because he is in the learning business. Followed by, what better way to learn than to ask for an answer to something you do not know. There is bravery in speaking up and seeking clarity. Someone asking a question is typically engaged – they are wanting to know more rather than less, and we believe that knowledge is powerful. Knowledge also brings responsibility.
Carl Sagan wrote, ‘There are naive questions, tedious questions, ill-phrased questions, questions put after inadequate self-criticism. But every question is a cry to understand the world. There is no such thing as a dumb question.’
When we reach a certain level – age, education, status – we believe we should know most things. Not knowing brings subtle self-shame which prevents us from learning, growing, and even contributing in a meaningful way. Admitting we do not know something is a grand exercise in humility. Why do we think we need to know everything? The Britannica Dictionary’s definition of a person who talks and behaves like someone who knows everything: smarty pants. Who likes a smarty pants? No one. Perchance a gentler approach to responding to a questionable question will leave you with a better feeling about humanity.
‘Your words have power. They can create, teach, empower, inspire and connect. And they can deceive, destroy, deflate and alienate. ~Unknown
A different sort of dumb question you referenced is one which evokes feelings of astonishment or disbelief. There are times when people lack manners and we are left speechless, either by an insensitive question or thoughtless remark. In situations lacking tact we have the choice to respond with rudeness, sarcasm, anger, suspicion, or our favorite; radical kindness. Spring boarding from kindness, other responses might be:
GO HIGH: As Michelle Obama said, “when they go low, we go high”. What does going high mean? Acting with integrity, being the bigger person, maintaining dignity and rising above pettiness. Chris Rock and Will Smith had that infamous tangle on live TV, and Chris took the high road. Taking the high road means that you can step back and reflect, interpret, and respond level headedly and not from provocation or frustration. Think of the high road like the freeway; you travel faster with less obstacles and a much better view!
REQUEST LISTENING: Dumb questions also arise when you KNOW someone was simply not listening. Take note of these folks or if you are the culprit; admit you weren’t listening when you are circling back to something you SHOULD know. Once you have identified the non-listeners, request a time to discuss when focus can be a priority. You will see some immediate change by this discreet, yet profound, calling out.
ANSWER WITH A QUESTION: Some people just speak without thinking, so to allow for this, start simply by rephrasing what they asked followed by, ‘Is that your question?’. This may stimulate some quick introspection and change the path immediately (or in the future). Follow with, ‘What do you know so far?/about it? Then I know where to start with my answer,’ is a perfect way to further assess knowledge and perhaps motivate the listener to find their own solutions. Replacing frustration or anger with tolerance and patience creates peace and collective understanding.
Questioning begins at an early age as kids are building their ‘hard drives’ – spend time with any 2-4 year old for confirmation! 4-year old’s ask up to 390 questions per day. As adults, questions and answers help us put our unarticulated thoughts into words. Why not turn a ‘dumb’ question into a ‘smart’ question. Smart questions delve into creativity, opening up some stimulating pathways of thought and response. Open ended questions that ask someone to tell you about something generate a stimulating conversation whereas ‘How was school/your day/your trip?’ might only produce a word or two. Taking courage to thoughtfully ask reaps the benefit of deeper understanding and connection.
Some thought provoking questions that link emotion to everyday activities might be: What’s the best thing that happened today? What surprised you today? What are your thoughts on ____? And deeper, perhaps zanier; What is the best piece of advice you’ve received? What do you dream about, sing about, cry about? How old would you be if you didn’t know how old you were?
Thinking of questions as your new course to learn, grow, clarify, and find commonality may allow you to think of most, but not all questions as smart questions!
Carl Sagan also said, ‘We make our world significant by the courage of our questions and the depth of our answers.’
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
