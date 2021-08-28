Dear style & substance,
I want my life to be better. I read your advice column and have read self-help books for the past year, trying to get my life back on track. I am 23 and think that I have made too many mistakes for people to trust me, let alone like me. Everything I read seems to assume that changing is easy. Do most people only have one problem? How do you get past having a bad reputation or no self- worth? Is there actually a starting place for me?
Yes, there is a starting place for everyone, including you, providing you are introspective enough to determine where the problems may have started and how they have manifested in behaviors and others’ perceptions. You are just beginning your adult life, a time of self-determination and new beginnings.
You may feel that doing it all over/beginning again would be the best option; however, we encourage you to reflect on your best qualities and then re-start/re-fresh for your adult life. Get some small things on track and you will then be able to work on the bigger things. If you are consistent with your positive behaviors, you will find that the new people you meet are drawing their conclusions from these present actions rather than your past behaviors.
Make a commitment to right living. Right living begins with intention and purpose. Decide who you are and what life you want to live. If you are living in a place that is not conducive to your well-being, consider a move. At 23 the world is your oyster, meaning your future is open (the shell) to you and you have the opportunity to have and be something very special (the pearl). You may want to consider pursuing an education or committing time to volunteer or serve in some capacity. Do not move just to relocate, that is action without purpose. Remember, you get to decide who and where you want to be and what you want to do.
While you are planning and considering your options, incorporate some easy “living right” strategies into your daily interactions:
• Do not judge others, at least not out loud to start.
• Listen more than you speak.
• If it is not nice, do not say it…which means you can still say NO or that you disagree, but in a respectful manner.
• Be impeccable with your word. Speak with truth and kindness.
• Look internally for positive feedback, rather than waiting for others to notice and give you kudos.
• Do not complain.
• Make corrections from past actions, rather than dwelling on past mistakes.
• Be on time and keep your commitments.
As part of re-starting your life, be certain to set small goals and work on yourself daily:
• Read something educational, as if you were going to use it in a conversation or in giving a small presentation.
• MOVE your body for as little as 10 minutes a day. Changing your physical body can lead to improved self-confidence and a more positive outlook.
• Do your best at whatever you are doing, no one can argue with that!
Lastly, incorporate these:
• Make new friends. Be open to diversity, differences in ways of life, spiritual beliefs, goals and behaviors…..if they are honest and genuine, you will learn a lot from people and possibly become real friends
• Make amends with those you have hurt or wronged. This is only authentic when you have made some obvious changes, otherwise people think you will wrong them again.
• Get some honest feedback (a Life Coach, a Counselor, a trusted friend or Mentor) about how you are doing and what others might be interpreting.
• Practice forgiveness of yourself and others. You are 23 and while you may have made decisions that hurt yourself and others, you were in your formative years. You do not need to continue on this path as an adult. Follow the sentiment of singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles in her 2011 hit, King of Anything. Reflecting on being young and controlled by her agent for many years she pronounces, “and now it’s MY turn to decide”.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com.
