Dear style & substance,
Do people really mean well when they give you unsolicited advice? Is it true that it is a form of criticism? I have had recent problems to which everyone has an answer. How do I ask them to stop?
We like to think that advice is given because someone is in distress, emotions are running high, or we just don’t know what to say or do. Involuntary, emergency advice arises as a response to someone’s powerlessness, vulnerability, or hopelessness. In circumstances calling for compassion and respect, comfort should be the aid; advice should be reserved.
When we are hurting, getting advice from others may initially feel supportive. When others begin advising rather than listening; feelings of misunderstanding, frustration, annoyance, and manipulation may arise, translating to criticism. Unsolicited advice is guidance or information that was not asked for. Unsolicited advice can easily become an overbearing prescription of ‘shoulds’.
Have you ever told an important story and it got hijacked by the listener who suddenly turned it into a story all about them? That might be your first warning — that mind blowing, radical, you’d-be-crazy-not-to-do-this advice is just around the corner. Unsolicited advice can be received in the same manner, putting you on the defensive.
If you start with empowering change in yourself, taking fresh notes on who and how particular people react to your messaging, you will begin to alter from within. This informs you of with whom and how much information you should share with your immediate support system.
Professor of psychiatry, Dan Siegel, reminds us that, “You can’t talk logic to an emotional brain”, meaning unsolicited advice cannot be received in the moment. This calls us to be heartfelt, to listen, and to let a person vent and begin to solve their own problem. Great listeners be rather than do. Giving a friend the time and space to problem solve is a beautiful gift.
Simply by articulating the emotion and situation, through time, an emotional brain will evolve into a problem-solving brain. Solving our own problems is how we become or stay mature and self-reliant. A ‘glass half full’ quote of encouragement and persistence in continuing to seek solutions can be interpreted from:
“A problem half stated is a problem half solved.” ~Charles Kettering
The concept of unconditional positive regard puts all solution seekers and problem solvers in a place of mutual understanding. Carl Roger’s theory tells us that all people are capable and whole by themselves and that self-discovery through trial and error (perhaps only needing a listening ear or a nudge) are what create new and positive directions to get back on course.
“The important thing in solving a problem is not the solution, but the strength we gain in finding a solution.” ~Seneca
Some go to ‘advice’:
What do we really
want when we are ‘lost’
or distressed?
• To be listened to and have our feelings acknowledged and understood.
• To have questions asked that can lead us to understand ourselves and our situation better.
Why do we give
unsolicited advice?
• We want to be helpful and hopeful.
• We want them to see the ‘bright side’, failing to recognize that they need to be in their ‘darkness’ first.
• We think we know more than someone or have experienced a similar situation and so we share what happened to us.
• We want to influence someone or get something done our way.
• We may feel powerless and are trying to reduce our own anxiety.
How do we respond to unwanted advice?
We use phrases that are NOT offensive, but DO slow or shut down the messaging .
• Thank them and then say something like; ‘Most helpful is just being listened to.’, ‘I’m really just looking to vent right now, thank you for listening.’ or ‘I know you care about me, but I really need to come up with my own solutions.’
• When the problem seems insurmountable, saying something like, ‘I need to spend some time mulling things over in order to make any decisions or move forward’, can be a way to gently say that your timing and decision-making need space. ‘Please hold the space for me.’
How do we stop giving unsolicited advice?
• Listen more than speak.
• Wait for the speaker to begin to calm their emotions, and then listen more.
• Let self-awareness take hold over compulsion.
• We simply add positive feedback to the already formed ideas or solutions that deep listening allows to happen. This emboldens them to trust themselves and to build a strong self-problem-solving system.
“There are three solutions to every problem: accept it, change it or leave it. If you can’t accept it, change it. If you can’t leave it, accept it.” ~Anonymous
We’d like to believe that we all share a dedication to growth, adaptability to change, making mistakes, correcting mistakes, discovering new paths, and offering forgiveness to ourselves and others. In remaining in this spirit, our acceptance and genuineness shine brightly, offering hope for those in their moments of distress.
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
