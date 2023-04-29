Dear Readers,
This week, we are posing a question, rephrased, but asked routinely, how do I get unstuck?
We meet many people in our life coaching business who feel that they do not necessarily need therapy but need something. They are not unhappy, but not quite happy; they may be feeling a sense of discontentment or feel disconnected in some vague sense. They feel a readiness for change and can possibly define a goal but not the path to achieve it. They feel STUCK. This may seem simplistic, yet we touch on it over and over again. However, the fact is often ignored; when no action is taken, then no change occurs.
Humans are motivated by one of two forces, love and fear. Once we begin to take action from a point of love, we begin to get unstuck. Love can take many forms: PASSION FOR A CAUSE can lead us to speak up in ways that surprise us, to seek deeper meaning and connections, or spark a solution to some resolvable conflict. RECOGNIZING LOVE in everyday moments can lead to better and more fulfilling relationships with a partner, spouse, or child. FALLING IN LOVE (or trying to) can energize us and allow us some confidence and freedom to risk. RESPONDING IN LOVE to someone’s emotional high or low allows us to feel more intensely and clarify what is important to us.
Opposite of LOVE, is FEAR, which not only keeps us stuck, but as Janet Reno said, “fear diminishes us”. Fear can leave us believing we are smaller and less adequate than we actually are. The biggest fear that holds us back is FEAR OF FAILURE. We often hear inspirational thoughts on not accepting failure but the reality is; failure has real repercussions and consequences in our lives. FAILURE can serve us when we accept that failure is not the opposite of success, it is simply a stop on the pathway to success. We often don’t try something because we have no guarantee that it WILL work out for us. Resilience is built through continuously trying, failing, reflecting, and trying again. The FEAR OF BEING LEFT BEHIND happens when we see our peers making great strides in academics, careers, sports, weight loss, or moving to a new place. This comparison can be a motivation or a hindrance, your choice! Look to those you admire and replicate their traits that work for you. Setting goals to only measure up to another person’s idea of success may leave you feeling worse – your goals should be your choice.
The question becomes, how can we make or take a leap of faith, perhaps fall short, and still remain positive and committed to growth?
• Trust your intuition or your ‘gut.’ This emotion is more than a feeling; your intuition is a link from your past to your present, how you have made and make decisions, or how you have met and perceived success. It is observation, interpretation, process, and practice. Intuition can be improved through attentive practices. Listen more than you speak. Observe your interactions throughout your day and keep a list of situations and outcomes that were favorable, and ideally what led to these successes. Begin to subtly change what isn’t working so well.
• Erase the words ‘but’, ‘probably’, ‘just’ and ‘maybe’ from your vocabulary; in both your internal dialogue and conversations you have with family, friends, and colleagues. These words are often referred to as middle words, very non-committal and status quo. Two states of being that keep you STUCK.
• When assessing whether or not to try something new or make a change; we recommend two questions to ask yourself: “What could be the worst outcome if I do this/take this chance?” and “Can I live with that?” If that outcome is palatable; make changes with some calculated risk; DON’T tell the world and set yourself in the spotlight and DO keep a foot in reality. The foot in reality assures you of security; meaning don’t just go out and quit your job to start a new venture; do two things simultaneously knowing your success is more likely because you are not desperate. It will be built upon the confidence of experience while venturing into the next step on your ever continuing path.
• Talk to an objective person whom you feel has possibly already taken some risk and had positive outcomes. You will be surprised at how much failure and how many ‘restarts’ or ‘do-overs’ they have had to get there. A best person is someone confidential and who will give you honest feedback.
• Lastly, begin to work on and adopt just one quality you have seen in others who are making a difference in the world and their own lives; be BOLD, be PERSISTENT, be PASSIONATE! We DARE you!
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
