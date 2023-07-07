Dear style & substance,
I have had the strangest related incidents happen recently and am at a loss as to how to politely deal with them. My neighbor’s dog comes into my yard regularly and relieves himself, which I obviously don’t like and another ‘neighbor’ at work eats hot, aromatic lunches at her desk, right next to mine, when I am trying to meet with clients. I cannot bring myself to speak up. Any suggestions?
You have brought to the surface a timeless question; how do we respond civilly to acts of incivility? Both situations you described are rooted in an attitude of unawareness at best and indifference or self-centeredness at worst. You have been very tolerant of your neighbor’s behavior and this tacit approval has allowed their behavior to continue unchecked.
Continuing to work on your frustration without tactfully addressing the situations could be quite futile, as you have already reached your tipping point. Any reader can sympathize with this. We all have life situations and people that we have avoided, accommodated, or simply put up with rather than attempt to communicate our dissatisfaction.
We sense you are ready to embrace the idea of nothing changes if nothing changes. Coming up with the right words and then being prepared to deliver them when the right time presents itself is what will ultimately work best. Finding the right words may take some practice and each situation may require variations on the theme.
‘We can never fully understand the hearts and minds of people…unless we can speak directly to them in their own language, so that the implications, not just the words, come through clearly.’ ~Alan Rabinowitz
Begin with assessing your neighbors – what matters to them? How do they generally communicate? Do they respond to humor? Are they quiet and reserved or have they shown an appreciation of direct communication? Matching their tone and style may be the easiest and most efficient method of having your message received and most importantly, acted upon in a way that results in peaceful change. Be mindful that they may receive words and respond differently than you might in the same situation. In other words, speaking a ‘language’ that they will receive and respond to can lessen emotional kickback.
Regardless of communication style we offer some suggestions to remember in your delivery:
• Don’t show emotion; be calm, direct and matter of fact.
• If there are rules at your office; use them to kindly remind your desk mate that there is a lunchroom etiquette to be followed; especially when clients are present — being seen eating is not professional.
• Tell them how it affects YOU over telling them what THEY should do or what THEY should feel; “I want to be as professional as possible and I am very distracted by your lunch habits when I am trying to meet with clients.” or “I have stepped in Fido’s droppings so many times when I am mowing my lawn that I am frustrated and wondering if you might start picking them up?” When you own your own feelings and are not attacking or pinning them on the offender, they are more likely to be heard and understood.
• Try to deal with the problem sooner rather than later. Allow time for emotions to ebb to be in a position to communicate without attacking the other person. Allowing a situation to go unaddressed for too long will only build your frustration, find that “sweet spot” of calm communication.
• Whenever we are frustrated or annoyed by someone’s behavior it is best to try to separate out the specific issue or issues that are annoying. What might be the current offense could be getting tangled up with the last time they offended you or behaved rudely, which could be often.
• Some situations can become complicated when the people involved have different standards and levels of tolerance for what defines correct or civil behavior. Clarifying differences without judgment could further détente amongst all parties.
If direct communication hasn’t worked, have a plan B. Using a conference room when the hot lunch foils your client meetings, or nicely place the “doggie bags” by your neighbor’s driveway. In this way, you are actually solving your own problem and not relying on what you think should be a natural courtesy of others.
Taking a broad view of any situation can help you gain perspective. Sometimes, our frustrations are minor within the scope of the relationship. Ask yourself, can I live comfortably if this issue continues? Are there aspects of this relationship that bring me joy? How far am I willing to go to get what I need?
‘Happiness is when what you think, what you say and what you do are in harmony.’ ~Mahatma Gandhi
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.