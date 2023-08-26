Dear style & substance,
I am being told to ‘Let it go’, by my closest friends. It has to do with my ex-husband and how he is unwilling to co-parent or cooperate; anything I ask or suggest has a negative response. My kids are 20 and 22. How can I let it go, when it is so serious to me?
So often we hold onto a person, a relationship, an idea because we have loved fiercely. We have invested our time, energy, hopes, dreams — everything. When we are not ready, letting go feels like giving up — letting go is unfinished business. Letting go may require the same, or perhaps more time, energy, and love than we initially invested. Letting go begins where fear ends — it requires courage, faith, and strength.
Let’s start with some brave unpacking statements of ‘why’. Your friends are pleading with you to ‘let it go’. Are they asking you to let go of expectations you are carrying about your ex-husband’s ability to co-parent? Or, are they asking you to let go of waiting for something that will never happen?
‘Let go or be dragged.’ ~Zen Proverb
When anger is your go to emotion with an ex, it is sometimes hard to see any positive change, we just assume they are up to no good. Perhaps your friends are fearful of negativity affecting your interactions with your kids as well. The Children’s Bill of Rights was designed to ensure that children of divorced parents are protected from any form of parental warfare. It was created because we all need guidance and support from time to time; especially when we are going through a difficult time. Allowing your friends, your community, your family to voice concerns can free up some of your energy to enter into a new way of thinking.
As your children become young adults, as hard as it is, it is your parental job to ‘let them go’ so they can embrace their own life. Parenting styles should naturally shift and adapt to the development and changes that children experience. You and your ex- husband may approach parenting your adult children differently — this could be seen as freedom. If you can slightly shift your thinking to focus on your relationship with your children, not your and his relationship — you may find that they listen and are responsive to your thoughts. You no longer have to agree to keep a united front or keep the peace — you are an independent parent who can supportingly guide your children.
Why don’t we let go? A cycle we get stuck in is this: we are so offended by someone’s behavior or actions and can’t make sense of it > we are hurt and resentful of past situations that keep repeating themselves > bitterness and unresolved conflict keep us thinking and talking about it > we search for answers, solutions, and perhaps revenge > we are more fearful of the unknown future than we are of the toxic past > we don’t even rinse, just repeat.
Asking some questions with honest answers can initiate your own personal process of letting go:
Does it feel good to hold on to, or does it just feel familiar? Familiarity is safe, secure and known. Even when it’s not healthy, it may be our touchstone. Releasing doesn’t have to be an all or nothing event, think baby steps or training wheels to get some balance as you make the break.
What can I control and what can’t I? Consider your control but with a new spin; do your best, respond with respect and dismiss that which does not serve you or the relationships you are reestablishing with your adult children.
Is what I’m holding on to, holding on to me? If you have worked to let go, but keep getting sucked back in, begin to realize how that might be happening. It may be certain words or requests that get your hackles raised. Instill a new response, which begins with NO response. Pausing to prepare a new response is your best path.
If I let go, can I let something else in? Think of letting go as making space. It doesn’t need to be filled right away, but needs to be there in order to heal, refresh and consider new possibilities.
Can I let go of the bad and hold on to the good? Yes, this is where you get to be brave. “The best thing a father can do for his children is to love their mother.” We would like to expand this sentiment and add the greatest thing a parent can do for their child is love their parent. ‘Loving’ an ex-spouse looks different after a divorce. Try to find a moment, a quality, you can share with your children as a sign of respect for the marriage that once was — your ability to move forward with positivity will allow your relationship with your children to be one built on possibility and forward motion.
Is the PAST my guide or is TODAY my guide? You may find yourself flitting between the past and the future. Settle on today as your indicator. If interaction is good TODAY, let that be the informant.
‘Never be defined by your past. It was just a lesson, not a life sentence.’ ~Anonymous
Let daily lessons, observations and inspirations be your guides as you let go of your ex and the ‘childlike’ versions of your children, looking to the unexpectedly extra-ordinary future.
