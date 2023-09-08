Dear style & substance,
My mother-in-law just said, under her breath, that I was an ingrate. It’s been hard for me to be grateful because so many bad things have happened in the last year. I do not have the energy to expend on gratitude. What’s all the hype about being grateful for every last thing? Sometimes life is hard — I am tired of hearing about it.
Before we zero in on gratitude let’s diagnose the overall situation with an at-a-glance overview. Three words/phrases from your question deserve attention: mother-in-law, under her breath and the label ‘ingrate’. Perhaps all three bring together the perfect storm and a trifecta response. We both have experience with mothers in law and some experience being a mother-in-law. As with every relationship, time and attention are needed to build trust and respect. From your question, both are in short supply at this time.
Your situation is cumulative, not singular. Speaking of it may cause you more pain but should also bring understanding and compassion. We don’t know about other’s ‘shoes’ unless they explain the walk to us.
Ingratitude is the soul’s enemy... Ingratitude is a burning wind that dries up the source of love, the dew of mercy, the streams of grace. There is no such thing as gratitude unexpressed. If it is unexpressed, it is plain, old-fashioned ingratitude. ~Bernard of Clairvoux
Under our breath comments usually come from a place of personal frustration. AND sometimes with our relatives, we cannot easily clarify comments and hurtful remarks. Leaning into your mother-in-law’s perceptions may help you understand more deeply where her feelings about you in this situation originate.
Gratitude and love, sadness and fear CAN co-exist. If gratitude can be interpreted as acknowledgement, appreciation, and honor, perhaps one of those would be an easier start. Honor your mother (in-law) by appreciating something minor or trivial and acknowledge a small kindness. Building a tiny bridge to repair her harm to you will open the channels of communication that may have been missing all along. Time and attention have the power to repair and even deepen relationship connections.
You expressed frustration with her expectation that you show gratitude when you are feeling distressed. Can gratitude exist when traveling over tough terrain and uncertain circumstances? We do not think that gratitude just happens naturally, it needs to be cultivated and practiced. In a counterintuitive cycle; you do not show gratitude because you feel grateful, you feel grateful because you show gratitude. Start small, do ‘gratitude-light’, to begin.
Most of the things that we notice, we notice in passing on our way to something else; then, every so often, something gives us reason to pause. Something catches our eye or draws our attention, and we’re drawn for a moment to ponder or to reflect on that which awakened us in this way. ~James Finley
Once we are informed of what we don’t want to be (ungrateful), we can point or work toward what we see as more desirable.
Improving awareness helps us check our attitudes and intentions. As human beings, particularly as children, we can be quite egocentric; wanting instant gratification and repair of words or situations without putting in the effort. Ingratitude can show up at the worst moments as attitudes of; Never Enough, I Deserve it, and It’s All About Me.
Never enough connects us to material possessions and stuff over developing and checking our character; resulting in the trap of what we have is more important than who we are. The I Deserve It Attitude has us always measuring and finding that it is not good enough, causing feelings of jealousy and intensely interfering with relationships.
Scarcity is winning as abundance becomes more and more elusive. It’s All About Me has us believing that everything going on around us is for us and should serve us.
Feeling your way out of these attitudes doesn’t work….it takes action (intentional gratitude) to get into this cycle. Buy less, give more. Be diligent in carrying out and expressing your own intentions. Be reasonable in your expectations. Say thank you.
A subtle shift from a deficit mindset to an abundance mindset can help you begin to plant the seeds of hope – the belief that the hardships you are experiencing may be temporary or the rough edges will soften over time.
All faiths refer to gratitude. Some of our favorite suggestions include:
• Be grateful for nothing. Meaning to purely be thankful for your own humble humanity and the simplicity and beauty in a breath of wind, a cat whisker, a fresh green blade of grass.
• Appreciate irritating people and frustrating obstacles. We need these to appreciate the good. Contrast teaches us patience and compassion. Buddhist wisdom reminds us that, ‘Every circumstance, no matter how complex, challenging, and frustrating, contains a positive seed that should be nurtured.’
• Be the ‘kind person’ or the ‘grateful for that kindness’ person. We need both and we will have many opportunities to be both.
• Feel it, speak it, do it. Our words for the heart, the tongue and acts of devotion.
Start each day in thanksgiving. The words will take root in your heart and seep out into words and acts of gratitude. A buddhist monk morning prayer: With gratitude I remember the people, animals, plants, insects, creatures of the sky and sea, air and water, fire and earth, all whose joyful exertion bless my life every day.
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.