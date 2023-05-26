Dear style & substance,
A dear friendship is becoming strained. My friend of many years is giving, loving, dependable, the list of great qualities is long. However, she has one quality that is putting our relationship to the test – she rarely, if ever, accepts anything from me. If we have dinner, she insists on paying, if we see a movie – the same. She recently celebrated a milestone birthday and I wanted to do something special for her. We both love yoga, so I arranged and paid for a yoga retreat weekend. When we arrived, I found out she called ahead and cancelled my payment — she covered the entire cost. I explained this was unnecessary and even told her I was hurt, that this trip was something I wanted to do for her. She casually laughed it off and said, “we are here now, let’s enjoy it!” I want to continue this friendship, but not like this – what are some strategies to level the playing field?
“Giving does not only precede receiving; it is the reason for it. It is in giving that we receive.” ~Israelmore Ayivor
Your friend has most definitely mastered half of the art of giving. As in all communication, there is a duality needed for fully connecting: speaking-listening, reading-writing, giving-receiving.
The act of giving puts the giver in control –whether time, money, gifts, the act of giving comes from a place of conscious choice and action. We determine how much, when, and if we are going to share our resources. Receiving is often viewed as a passive experience. We do not have control over what others give us or how they choose to show affection or appreciation. Receiving requires humility and vulnerability, and in many ways, also requires us to relinquish control. Some would even say that receiving is the highest form of giving – that when we accept generosity from others, we are opening our hearts to love in equal measure.
As you have experienced, trying to out fox your sly friend hasn’t been a winning strategy. She has honed and elevated staying in control to a masterful level. As a friend, you can gently dig around to find the root cause(s) of her inability to let go. She might have a negative history with friendships and in her great desire of it, she is missing the point of balance and equality. Perhaps she has had a history of receiving gifts that were not given in a spirit of kindness, she feels undeserving of generosity, or she may have worked very hard to be in a position to pay for things and giving to you and others is an act of empowerment. Whatever the root cause, her giving has put you in a place of unease.
In over-giving, she isn’t thinking about the debt you may be feeling or that she is actually pushing your friendship away for lack of balance. She is pushing the limits of your personal boundaries, which once examined, she may lack herself. For those of us that struggle with boundaries, think of it as the difference between a wall and a boundary. A wall is built on fear, keeps everyone out, leads to isolation and loneliness and doesn’t allow for resolution and healing to take place. A boundary is built on courage, allows you to be safe and richly demonstrates awareness and respect. When no boundaries are set, we often pick up on the negative energy of others and mistake it for our own. Even more reason to clarify and create!
Healthy boundaries allow us to:
• Say yes and no when we really mean it.
• Feel calm and assured as we make decisions and on how we will spend our time.
• Remain open to look for compromise rather than an all or nothing solution.
• Give and feel respect from others with tolerance and kindness.
• Feel balanced and secure in our relationships at home, work and play.
• Feel that we can flex and change as needed.
Unhealthy boundaries affect us in that:
• We are often trying to get the upper hand, ‘win’ or have people in our debt.
• We feel worried, anxious, rejected, victimized or guilty quite regularly.
• We overthink and perseverate about situations or circumstances, feeling like we just didn’t handle it properly.
• We overshare inappropriately or under share when it’s important to communicate exactly how we are feeling.
• Relationships tend to be difficult, dramatic, or passive aggressive.
How do we set and keep boundaries?
• Trust your intuition; if something isn’t working for you, acknowledge and determine how to set that as a boundary.
• Start small; offer an alternative. Say tiny ‘no’s’ or yes’s with limits to get started.
• Appeal to something the other person understands or takes seriously; physical body or resources, emotional, financial, intellectual or time. This allows you to set it in a ‘language’ they understand.
• Plan ahead having the right words and body language, to use confidently, at the right time.
“Daring to set boundaries is about having the courage to love ourselves,
even when we risk disappointing others.” ~Brene Brown
