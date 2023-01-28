Dear style & substance,
I am constantly hearing complaints about health care in our area; I never know what to say because I feel fortunate that I routinely receive good care. Most of what I hear are not tragedies, they are what I would call facts of life and aging – things I do not consider legitimate complaints. Even though these everyday issues are not overly serious I want to be an empathetic listener while also supporting/defending good providers. What are some effective responses to slow down complaining and speed up understanding?
As the receiver of complaints, the speaker’s tone of voice, body language and choice of words can immediately put us in a defensive position. Digging a little deeper into the ‘why’ people complain can give us insight into the purpose of the act.
What are people really doing when they complain; are they looking for advice? some empathy? a listening ear? an action plan? attention? You can provide all of these without agreeing about the state of health care in the area, in fact local providers would be very happy to hear your positive comments and support. Discernment of what people are truly saying and why leads to deeper understanding.
To some, complaining initiates clarification and positive action, often called venting. Hopefully it’s followed by instrumental complaining, which is solution based. These are quick and considerate to the listener. For others, complaining is neither beneficial nor looking for change or good outcome, often called chronic complaining. This type can easily sound like a broken record of negative discourse without purpose.
We made a trip to our bookshelves and pulled out the old gem, Roget’s Pocket Thesaurus. We found a plethora of synonyms for complaining: moaning, repining, fussing, regretting, bewailing, ruing, squawking, protecting, griping, whining, kvetching, carping, yawping, fretting, stewing, and objecting all offer some insight into human nature. While discontent is part of the human condition we offer a counterpoint, understanding, as a way to lessen complaining and increase productive action.
Unraveling our own or someone else’s dissatisfaction is a complex labyrinth of fear and physical or emotional pain. When faced with tough circumstances, we can help ourselves or others toward productive action by asking:
• What happened?
• What was my attitude and contribution to the situation?
• What was theirs?
• Finishing with; How do I resolve this?
How can we best respond to a complainer? Your goal of being an empathetic listener is an excellent starting point. Most likely you are on the receiving end of a complaint because the complainer values your intelligence and patience.
• Start with not taking complaints personally, quite difficult if someone is highly emotional.
• Validate and clarify what they are saying – this does NOT necessarily equal agreement, rather it is an opportunity to heighten understanding and open the door to solutions.
• Pose questions such as; ‘What went wrong?’ or ‘Were you disappointed by what happened versus your expectation?’
• Once understood, ask questions; with an important one being ‘how do you see this as being resolved?’ or ‘what solutions have you tried or would you like to offer?’
• Remember you have no ownership in this so don’t be bated to take that on. Victimhood can be a default for those who complain.
Being stuck in a cycle of complaining creates dichotomous thinking: I am right and they are wrong. Introducing other language in a litany of complaints can begin to turn the tide and open possibilities. Begin with, ‘Might you help me with this?’ or ‘I think there may have been a misunderstanding,’ rather than placing blame. In using words that suggest collaboration such as would and could rather than should, we erase accusation.
We all have the potential to become non-productive complainers – here are a few clues to know when you have crossed the line:
• You mainly speak about what’s not going well as opposed to what is
• You experience a lot of regret and perseverate about unresolved issues
• You speak about it more than acting on a solution
• You feel irritable and are unable to soothe yourself or be soothed by others
Lastly, a message about health care. We all know that we will have issues and health hardships in our lifetime. Living in a small community provides us with a sweet quality of life and caring, community-oriented providers. Treating our bodies with care is a personal responsibility. Some things we do to ourselves are very hard for medicine to fix. Past this responsibility, we would like to believe that the oath our providers have taken holds true. In the healing process, honesty and disclosure are what equip providers best to help us feel our best.
