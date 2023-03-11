Dear style & substance,
I’ve been through a lot in the last year and in beginning to heal, I feel that I’ve forgotten how to laugh. Does that just come back, or do I need to work on it?
You may be familiar with Elisabeth Kubler-Ross’ five stages of grief. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Although we usually relate the grief stages with a death, other physical and emotional experiences have deep grief and loss associated as well. Considerable harm experienced through injury or broken relationships hold equal significance. There is no set time frame for healing and grief is not linear — the stages of grief often flow out of order. We may feel like we reach acceptance then reexperience times of anger. This is not backsliding, rather it is the process of healing at our own pace.
Open wounds, closed hearts, unspoken emotions burden us as we mend; grief intensely shuts us down and turns us in, cocooning us in keeping ourselves safe from more harm. This time allows us to reflect, remember and pass through the loss. As we begin to peek out from our place of healing, there are glimpses of color and flickers of light from nature, laughter, music and love.
‘I never would have made it if I could not have laughed. It lifted me momentarily out of this horrible situation, just enough to make it livable.’ Viktor Frankl
In response or adding to the healing process, Larry Pattern speaks of the five stages of laughter (how refreshing!): We believe we will never laugh again. We resent others laughing and having a good time. We feel guilty after realizing we just smiled or laughed. We laugh at a joyous memory of our beloved and feel gratitude. We spontaneously laugh with others without judging our actions/reactions.
Laughter has physical, emotional and social healing impacts. Physically, laughter eases pain, strengthens the immune system, reduces stress, and elevates mood. Emotionally, laughter can help to put things in perspective, increase problem solving, trigger creativity and helps us feel more in control of our future. Socially, it builds friendships and connection and improves teamwork and conflict resolution.
Laughing after loss does not mean that whom or what you have lost was not important, serious, or devastating. A smile, a chuckle, a laugh out loud can begin to ignite your former self and reconnect to the joy that was central to the relationship for which you have experienced loss. We often associate grief with tears, lethargy and sadness and think of laughter as energy, joy, and happiness. This dissonance may feel like betrayal but it is in the healing and on-going process of living that we find harmony and a sense of peace and acceptance.
‘Your body cannot heal without play. Your mind cannot heal without laughter.
Your soul cannot heal without joy.’ ~ Catherine Rippenger Fenwick
We must make a home for it so laughter can return. Surround yourself with people or objects that bring a ray of sun, a moment of stillness, a promise of peace. As Miranda Hobbs shared with Carrie Bradshaw, “you will laugh when something is very, very funny.”
— Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani, owners of style & substance, are certified life coaches and have professional experience in education, counseling, mediation and workforce development. Combined, they have been married for more than 75 years, have raised 7 children and have experienced the growth, joy, and change of their families through marriage, grandchildren, relationships, friendships and pets. Their philosophy is to answer reader’s questions, bringing grace and connection through difficult conversations. Please contact them at yourstyleandsubstance@gmail.com
