Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin were named to the Fall 2019 President's List at North Country Community College's various campuses. They are: Stephanie Baker, Brushton; Carter J. Boyea, Malone; Hunter W. Boyea, Malone; Molly E. Brockway, Fort Covington; Alexah R. Burgess, Malone; Rebecca A. DeCarlo, Moira; Kelly A. Dragoon, Plattsburgh; Kaylei L. Dustin, Malone; Nicholas C. Fassett, Malone; Tim J. Fassett, Malone; Ryan M. Gagner, North Bangor; Joshua R. Garland, Malone; Nicole Gary, Burke; Clara D. Hartson, St. Regis Falls; Kyanna M. Hastings, Dickinson Center; Christopher K. Hickman, St. Regis Falls; Alissa M. Hudson, Malone; Gursham K. Johal, Malone; Karlee A. Lucey, St. Regis Falls; Mikayla L. Marlow, Malone; Tiarra V. Marson, Plattsburgh; Kylie M. McKellar-Jones, Malone; Jorge A. Meraz-DeSantiago, Malone; Brittany E. Murphy, Massena; Raven Oakes, Hogansburg; Stephanie M. Perry, Brushton; Jasmine M. Peterson, Fort Covington; Josee O. Raymond, Malone; Victoria Roman, Malone; James M. Ross, Moira; Arielmae T. Shatlaw, Malone; Madison J. Smith, Dickinson; Lawrence M. Tucker, Constable; Ashley M. Warner, Burke; Crystal I. Young, North Bangor; Shari A. Atkinson, Plattsburgh; Barbara M. Ayres, Keene Valley; Trinity A. Baillargeon, Lake Placid; Cheyenne M. Barney, Owls Head; Dzihad Cecunjanin, Saranac Lake; Connor Celeste, Saranac Lake; Ciana Y. Cerruti, Lake Placid; Nyah J. Cerruti, Lake Placid; Brittany K. Charboneau, Ticonderoga; Bethany J. Cinelli, Ray Brook; Jacob B. Colbert, Tupper Lake; Renee Colotti, Lake Placid; Christopher W. Cook, Chateaugay; Alycia B. Cowan, Chateaugay; Camille E. Craig, Upper Jay; Schuyler Cranker, Saranac Lake; Stefanie Daby, Lake Placid; Hannah R. DeMarsh, Tupper Lake; Hayley J. DeTulleo, Saranac Lake; Lindsey E. Drumm, Plattsburgh; Sara Duensing, Wilmington; Ethan L. Ecret, Saranac Lake; Patrick E. Hache, Tupper Lake; Corey N. Kidder, Bloomingdale; Shelli A. LaPlante, Plattsburgh; Abigail R. Leavitt, Gabriels; Tucker J. Livermore, Lake Placid; Grace E. Locklin, Churubusco; Noah M. Marshall, Lake Placid; Peter Martinez, Tupper Lake; Michael A. Mazzarella, Saranac Lake; Tyler D. McLeod, Rouses Point; Meagan E. McNeilly, Tupper Lake; Taylor M. Nolan, Saranac Lake; Ashley K. O’Neill, Dannemora; Ethan Paye, Saranac Lake; Taylor Pytel, Saranac Lake; Lindsay Reeve, Vermontville; Thomas R. Saehrig, Saranac Lake; Teresa L. Santana, Lake Placid; Jacob I. Stadtlander, Saranac Lake; Kristina M. Straut, Lake Placid; Murphy Stringer, Saranac Lake; Erin A. Terry, Plattsburgh; Makeda R. Thompson, Lake Placid; Jessica R. Wimett, Keeseville; Kaylyn M. Wood, Saranac; Kaya F. Wright, Moriah; Autymn E. Zoeller, Plattsburgh; Elizabeth A. Graves, Pottersville; Joseph T. LaPeter, Ticonderoga and Audrie E. Ward, Ticonderoga.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin were named to the Fall 2019 Dean's List at SUNY Plattsburgh. They are: Kendall Bush, Altona; Cameron Coty, Altona; Victoria Dragon, Altona; Cody Peryea, Altona; Mara Ryan, Altona; Rosja Depo, AuSable Forks; Bryce Douglass, AuSable Forks; Rachel Ford, AuSable Forks; Bailey Haner, AuSable Forks; Erin Morris, AuSable Forks; Hannah Rondeau, AuSable Forks; Spencer Savage, AuSable Forks; Emmie Zielinski, AuSable Forks; Emery Laramay, Bangor; Benjamin Goff, Bloomingdale; Kayleigh Merrill, Bloomingdale; Kaylee Adams, Brushton; Katie Lucas, Brushton; Kalista Malette, Brushton; Taylor Showen, Brushton; Carly Taylor, Brushton; Adriana Bell, Cadyville; Laura Farrell, Cadyville; Faith Haley, Cadyville; Makayla Lafountain, Cadyville; Nicholas Mather, Cadyville; Lydia Miner, Cadyville; Hailey Parker, Cadyville; Owen Babbie, Champlain; Sarah Babbie, Champlain; Austin Burke, Champlain; Brianna Forkey, Champlain; Rachel Hogle, Champlain; Steffaney Jabaut, Champlain; Jason Parent, Champlain; Jessica Pelkey, Champlain; Caitlin Torres, Champlain; Hafsa Abid, Chateaugay; Patrick Boyea, Chateaugay; Annika Campbell, Chateaugay; Kylee Decillis, Chateaugay; Elara Martin, Chateaugay; Karlee Martin, Chateaugay; Morgan Thomas, Chateaugay; Rachael Young, Chateaugay; Hunter Bechard, Chazy; Kayleigh Bell, Chazy; Ethan Dominic, Chazy; Delaney Garrant, Chazy; Kailey Garrant, Chazy; Lindsey Gilmore, Chazy; Abigale Gonyo, Chazy; Mackenzie Guay, Chazy; Ely Moak, Chazy; Jack Pelton, Chazy; Ali Thibault, Chazy; Zachary Cowan, Churubusco; Rebecca Mennig, Clinton; Alexis Lapage, Constable; Denelle Sauve, Constable; Erin Tatro, Constable; Kylie Tavernia, Constable; Bailey Skinner, Crown Point; Lydia Aierle, Dannemora; Nicole Donah, Dannemora; Samantha Finizio, Dannemora; Elizabeth Trudeau, Dannemora; Chris Jones, Elizabethtown; Elsa Koop-Angelicola, Elizabethtown; Marie MacFarlane, Elizabethtown; Isabella McLean, Elizabethtown; Cheyenne Sousie, Elizabethtown; Meg Atkinson, Ellenburg Center; Daniel Hoff, Ellenburg Center; Ethan King, Ellenburg Depot; James Minckler, Ellenburg Depot; Ashton Wright, Ellenburg Depot; Renee Bruno, Essex; George Hearn, Essex; Christopher Lawrence, Essex; Jared Bigness, Fort Covington; Delaney Morneau, Fort Covington; Alyssa Smith, Fort Covington; Tianna Smith, Fort Covington; Andrew James, Gabriels; Tyler Light, Jay; Katherine McDonald, Jay; Alexandra Thomas, Jay; Lucy Ward, Jay; Mollie Ward, Jay; Kari Leclair, Keene; Taylor Alexander, Keeseville; Haley Ashline, Keeseville; Jillian Bacon, Keeseville; Sylvia Benatti, Keeseville; Richal Bisht, Keeseville; Elliana Bowlen, Keeseville; Nathan Devins, Keeseville; Danielle Dubay, Keeseville; Liz Feeley, Keeseville; Tressa Loreman, Keeseville; Ali Sikandar, Keeseville; Sydney Snow, Keeseville; Morin Bissonette, Lake Placid; Nathan Jeffery, Lake Placid; Bibiana Pratt, Lake Placid; Emmalee Turner, Lewis; Montana Courtney, Lyon Mountain; Taylor Durnin, Lyon Mountain; Sara Beck, Malone; Jessica Broeker, Malone; Katie Dupree, Malone; Alexis King, Malone; Myah King, Malone; Heather Lottie, Malone; Alexandra Mckellar-Jones, Malone; Dylan O'Connor, Malone; Kristyn Penera, Malone; Kathleen Recore, Malone; Hannah Schack-Sehlmeyer, Malone; Kamden Spicer, Malone; Kendra Wright, Malone; Harleigh Green, Mooers Forks; Arleigh Lafountain, Mooers Forks; Courtney Lamberton, Mooers Forks; Hunter Leduc, Mooers Forks; Jarrett Mcneil, Mooers Forks; Jazlyne Pratt, Mooers Forks; Danielle Rabideau, Mooers Forks; Peyton Sample, Mooers Forks; Melany Adams, Mooers; Gabrielle Dumas, Mooers; Courtney Lapham, Mooers; Tiana Mangine, Mooers; Jack Romat, Mooers; Tyler Smith, Moriah; Tanner Whalen, Moriah; Sydney Adolfo, Morrisonville; Jade Bola, Morrisonville; Abigail Bone, Morrisonville; Danielle Brothers, Morrisonville; Jamie Demeter, Morrisonville; Ethan Depo, Morrisonville; Brooke Dew, Morrisonville; Jordan Duquette, Morrisonville; Dennis Dwyer, Morrisonville; Jori Lagree, Morrisonville; Emily Lepage, Morrisonville; Brian Menia, Morrisonville; Hunter Mossey, Morrisonville; Kyra Mossey, Morrisonville; Thomas Orzech, Morrisonville; Mary Ransom, Morrisonville; Edward Rock, Morrisonville; Lucas Smith, Morrisonville; Nancy St Marie, Morrisonville; Alexis Trombley, Morrisonville; Josalin Trombley, Morrisonville; Samantha Wells, Morrisonville; Kimberly White, Morrisonville; Haley Williams, Morrisonville; Nicholas Wilson, Morrisonville; Ericka Demars, Newcomb; Tarryn Gould, Newcomb; Peter O'Donnell, Newcomb; Rebecca Bonville, North Bangor; Katie Poupore, North Bangor; Taylor-Ann Zagrobelny, North Bangor; Ryan Bashaw, Peru; Alaina Bazzano, Peru; Emily Beaudette, Peru; Grace Betrus, Peru; James Blaise, Peru; Cydney Bond, Peru; Jordan Bouyea, Peru; Emily Bowen, Peru; Bryanna Brown, Peru; Amelia Busha, Peru; Taylor Canet, Peru; Dawson Duprey, Peru; Gweneth Eamer, Peru; Paige Elder, Peru; Taylor Hackett, Peru; Shawn Hicks, Peru; Lauren Lawliss, Peru; Kennedy Mattila, Peru; Amanda Meech, Peru; Taylor Morse, Peru; Morris-Yedid Norelus, Peru; Kyle Osborne, Peru; Stephanie Pietz, Peru; Margaret Pyne, Peru; Saleen Ramos, Peru; Alex Rine, Peru; Jessica Sedgwick, Peru; Dena Tedford, Peru; Miriam Weinkauf, Peru; Hannah Wilson, Peru; Vienna Ainsworth, Plattsburgh; Marie Alcis, Plattsburgh; Cailene Allen, Plattsburgh; Lucy Allen, Plattsburgh; Patricia Alling, Plattsburgh; Leigh Anderson, Plattsburgh; Jake Anthony, Plattsburgh; Eugene Ayotte, Plattsburgh; Ashleigh Barcomb, Plattsburgh; Stephen Belcher, Plattsburgh; Hunter Bell, Plattsburgh; Kayla Bezio, Plattsburgh; Zachary Bingel, Plattsburgh; Karissa Boire, Plattsburgh; Matthew Boivin, Plattsburgh; Zachariah Boslet, Plattsburgh; Brandon Bouchard, Plattsburgh; Kara Bouyea, Plattsburgh; Sydney Burdo, Plattsburgh; Brianna Burnham, Plattsburgh; Sean Casey, Plattsburgh; Ivy Cerro, Plattsburgh; Molly Channell, Plattsburgh; Helen Chen, Plattsburgh; Devin Clarke, Plattsburgh; Brianna Coon, Plattsburgh; Luke Cutter, Plattsburgh; Scott Deremiah, Plattsburgh; Brooke Desautels, Plattsburgh; Lam Dinh, Plattsburgh; Paul Dinov, Plattsburgh; Cynthia Ducatte, Plattsburgh; Mara Dufrain, Plattsburgh; Trevor Dumas, Plattsburgh; Annabelle Dupre, Plattsburgh; Gisselle Edwards, Plattsburgh; Milka Eshetu, Plattsburgh; Juliana Flint, Plattsburgh; Isabella Friedman, Plattsburgh; Gabriella Furman, Plattsburgh; Michael Gates, Plattsburgh; Alandra Gebo, Plattsburgh; Meghan Germain, Plattsburgh; Brian Gidman, Plattsburgh; Christien Gilman, Plattsburgh; Alyson Giroux, Plattsburgh; Liliia Godunok, Plattsburgh; Michael Graves, Plattsburgh; Dylan Gregware, Plattsburgh; Kenna Guynup, Plattsburgh; Madison Hall, Plattsburgh; Troy Hassinger, Plattsburgh; Abigail Hearns, Plattsburgh; Elizabeth Herkalo, Plattsburgh; Windy Hoag, Plattsburgh; William Hoffstatter, Plattsburgh; Lukas Hughes, Plattsburgh; Sahal Hussain, Plattsburgh; Yusha Imtiaz, Plattsburgh; Jennifer Jones, Plattsburgh; Lidiya Kalarash, Plattsburgh; Rachel Kampschror, Plattsburgh; Asiya Kanji, Plattsburgh; Prabhdeep Kaur, Plattsburgh; Jonathan Keable, Plattsburgh; Nicolas Kiroy, Plattsburgh; Clarice Knelly, Plattsburgh; Brittany Koehler, Plattsburgh; Augusta Kramer, Plattsburgh; Hannah Lafountain, Plattsburgh; Graelin Larche, Plattsburgh; Marisa Latinville, Plattsburgh; Mairead Lawliss, Plattsburgh; Hannah Leclair, Plattsburgh; Parker Leclair, Plattsburgh; Leo Lee, Plattsburgh; Bezawit Lemma, Plattsburgh; Lei Liang, Plattsburgh; Alexandria Lotardo, Plattsburgh; Kaitlyn Lussier, Plattsburgh; Bianca Lynch, Plattsburgh; Shawn Lyons, Plattsburgh; Connor Madden, Plattsburgh; Paige Manson, Plattsburgh; Tierney Mayette, Plattsburgh; Hannah McCasland, Plattsburgh; Matthew McGarr, Plattsburgh; David Miller, Plattsburgh; Savatina Mitsoglou, Plattsburgh; Allison Moore, Plattsburgh; Jenna Murtagh, Plattsburgh; Taylor Nelson, Plattsburgh; Rokhiya Ngom, Plattsburgh; Ha Nguyen, Plattsburgh; Anna Olechowski, Plattsburgh; Kyle Pellerin, Plattsburgh;Joshua Phaneuf, Plattsburgh; Daniel Piper, Plattsburgh; Elisabeth Plympton, Plattsburgh; Morgan Polhemus, Plattsburgh; Mark Preston, Plattsburgh; Lindsay Reome, Plattsburgh; Meghan Roser, Plattsburgh; Melissa Ruest, Plattsburgh; Danuta Ryan, Plattsburgh; Kasey Scors, Plattsburgh; Taylor Scott, Plattsburgh; Charlena Scroggins, Plattsburgh; Jessie Senecal, Plattsburgh; Ebunoluwa Smith, Plattsburgh; Samantha Sommers, Plattsburgh; Brooke Stevens, Plattsburgh; Matthew Svarplaitis, Plattsburgh; Marissa Tessier, Plattsburgh; Elizabeth Thomas, Plattsburgh; Kimber Thomas, Plattsburgh; Kenneth Todd, Plattsburgh; Ian Turner, Plattsburgh; Aidan Vogl, Plattsburgh; Ariel Waldron, Plattsburgh; Eileen Wilson, Plattsburgh; Katrina Wilson, Plattsburgh; Sarah Wright, Plattsburgh; Faith Johnson, Port Henry; Mark Anderson, Port Kent; Sydney Barriere, Rouses Point; Kastle Birch, Rouses Point; Erin Bleau, Rouses Point; Heather Chateauneuf, Rouses Point; Samantha Disco, Rouses Point; Ryley Duffy, Rouses Point; Parker Favreau, Rouses Point; Joshua Gero, Rouses Point; Kelsy Kellison, Rouses Point; Paige Letourneau, Rouses Point; Kailey Maher, Rouses Point; Katie Matott, Rouses Point; Aislyn Mcdonough, Rouses Point; Almas Purisic, Rouses Point; Natalie Rowe, Haley Sheehan, Rouses Point; Aaron Hesseltine, Saranac Lake; Taylor Hesseltine, Saranac Lake; Jaclyn Latourelle, Saranac Lake; Madelyn Mader, Saranac Lake; Alexis Valentin, Saranac Lake; Nickolas Bunker, Saranac; Ciara Collins, Saranac; Kailah Easton, Saranac; Karli Easton, Saranac; Maddalena Hoeth, Saranac; Jacob Leduc, Saranac; Eli Moore, Saranac; Carissa Pellerin, Saranac; Kelsey Rambach, Saranac; Jenna Reil, Saranac; Byron Wing, Saranac; Katie Botterbusch, Schroon Lake; Harrison Gereau, Schroon Lake; Mason Barber, Schuyler Falls; Karyssa Alkinburgh, Ticonderoga; Tomas Hendrix, Ticonderoga; JoAnne Smith, Ticonderoga; Ben Jones, Tupper Lake; Deanna Lewis, Tupper Lake; Jay Martin, Tupper Lake; Dominique Pickering, Tupper Lake; Molly Carey, West Chazy; Jessica Collins, West Chazy; Justin Collins, West Chazy; Ryan Criss, West Chazy; Jacob Durgan, West Chazy; Emily Fountain, West Chazy; Maggie Jolicoeur, West Chazy; Andrea Lasalle, West Chazy; Dylan Lesniewski, West Chazy; Jillian Magoon, West Chazy; Melinda Meseck, West Chazy; Daryn Nephew, West Chazy; Michael Parent, West Chazy; Carleen Provost, West Chazy; Devin Tromblee, West Chazy; Krista Trombley, West Chazy; Philip Kneller, Westport; Deanna Mero, Willsboro; Kaitlin Shaw, Willsboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.