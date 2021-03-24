Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at SUNY Delhi. They are: Megan Thomas, North Bangor; Justin Stosiek, Lake Placid; Cecilia Campala, Schroon Lake; Lydia Ducharme, Au Sable Forks; Samuel Foote, Schroon Lake; Brooke-Lynn Woods, Plattsburgh; Brandon Bombard, Malone; Kailee Peters, Crown Point; John Bouck, Tupper Lake.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at St. Lawrence University. They are: Alexa Barile, Lake Placid; Kendra Becker, Chazy; Victoria Bruno, Morrisonville; Victoria Buell, Schroon Lake; Grace Cicchinelli, St. Regis Falls; Eliza Cowan, Gabriels; Niamh Creedon-Carey, Plattsburgh; Roisin Creedon-Carey, Plattsburgh; Connor Farmer, St. Regis Falls; Connor Giltz, Plattsburgh; Joseph Larabie, Saranac Lakel; Benjamin Lloyd, Mooers; Maya Mackey, Brushton; Madison Marshall, North Bangor; Emily McCormick, Peru; Chloe Mitchell, Westport; Emily Mose, Dickinson Center; Benjamin Munn, Bloomingdale; Haille Perkins, Keeseville; Elise Pierson, Wilmington; Hannah Schwoebel, Westport; Tristin Turner, Morrisonville.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at SUNY Oswego. They are: Emily F. Ashlaw, Chateaugay; Graceann Cleator, Vermontville; Brett Dawson, Lake Clear; Sandra J. Kwasniak, Tupper Lake; Kendra E. Martin, Lake Clear; Sarah M. Poupore, Malone; Alexander J. Premo, Constable; Kevin B. Quinn, Lake Placid; Stephen J. Thompson, Ticonderoga; Kaitlyn D. Goodwin, Plattsburgh; Vivien K. Guenther, Plattsburgh; Abigail E. Middlemiss, Plattsburgh; Teagan B. Seymour, Morrisonville.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 President's List at SUNY Oswego. They are: Mikayla Brockway, St. Regis Falls, Chad M. Ordway, Onchiota; Leah A. Wheeler, St. Regis Falls; Emmett Bevilacqua, Saranac Lake; Benn Delisle, Morrisonville.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at SUNY Cobleskill. They are: Calista Bernard, Peru; Kelsey Bowers, Mooers Forks; Makayla Francis, Rouses Point; Megan Gass, Altona; Madison Peryea, Westport; Jeremy Rossi, Crown Point.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 President's List at SUNY Cobleskill. They are: Kathryn Bosley, Mooers; Chylyn Gelineault, Rouses Point; Karyn Knaul, Schuyler Falls; Jillian Mueller, Malone.
