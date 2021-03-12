Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Fall 2020 Full-time Student Dean's List at Clinton Community College. They are: Emily Arriaga, Plattsburgh; Cristobal Arzola, West Chazy; Logan Bartholomew, Peru; Nathan Billups, Plattsburgh; Mohamed Amine Bouayadi, Plattsburgh; Andrew Bova, Cadyville; Katelyn Brothers, Champlain; Devin Brunell, Ellenburg Center; Riley Channell, Plattsburgh; Perry Delong, Mooers Forks; Jacob Deyo, Plattsburgh; Cassie Dimartino, Plattsburgh; Abigail Dufresne, Plattsburgh; Rebecca Ford, Clintonville; Maxwell French, West Chazy; Dylan Gallagher, Morrisonville; Bryanna Garrand, Altona; Jacob Hazel, Mooers; Nicholas Holzer, Plattsburgh; Kristen Hunter, Plattsburgh; Malcolm Hyde, Peru; Serena Jalbert, Plattsburgh; Brody LaBarre, Ellenburg Center; Reed Lashway, Ellenburg Depot; Philip Lynch, Saranac; Tyler McLean, AuSable Forks; Tricia Montroy, Plattsburgh; Daniel Neale, Bloomindale; Christina Nori, Plattsburgh; Olivia Normandeau, Constable; Eli Polttila, Plattsburgh; Kaitlyn Rivers, Peru; Henry Sanchez, Plattsburgh; Chloe Smith, Ellenburg Depot; Kylee Snider, Plattsburgh; Steven Stanley, Plattsburgh; Corey Supernaw, Plattsburgh; Mallory Tourville, West Chazy; Caitlin Turgeon, Plattsburgh; Tiffany Turnbull, Plattsburgh; Logan Van Buren, Port Henry; June VanAlphen, Plattsburgh; Nikko Velez Laureano, Plattsburgh.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Fall 2020 Part-time Student Dean's List at Clinton Community College. They are: Meagan Ashline, Plattsburgh; Kokou Avoskpondjesso, Plattsburgh; Willard J. Baker, Port Henry; Kennedy J. Barber, Keeseville; Katelin S. Bechard, Plattsburgh; Krista B. Bechard, Keeseville; Cory M. Bonville, Plattsburgh; Nicole K. Bordeau, Mooers Forks; Sierra Boyea, Altona; Brittney K. Brousseau, Peru; Mikayla L. Defayette, Plattsburgh; Emma E. Demuro, Elizabethtown; Sadie L. Duncan, Keeseville; Timothy Farrow, Plattsburgh; Neba M. Fuh, Plattsburgh; Adevi D. Gayibor, Plattsburgh; Kelli A. Gerardi, Dannemora; Summer R. Gillespie, Saranac; Paris M. Houk, Morrisonville; Zackary Islas, Saranac; Taylor J. Kilfoyle, Plattsburgh; Nicole A. Latour, Peru; Connor J. LaVair, Plattsburgh; Michael Leslie, Plattsburgh; Kaitlyn M. Lindsay, Lewis; Kayla L. Messier, Ellenburg Center; Samantha J. Parrotte, Saranac; Kaleb K. Pecoraro, Plattsburgh; Olivia G. Perry, Cadyville; Liam G. Pickreign, Plattsburgh; Starr L. Provost, Morrisonville; Bryan P. Rato, Plattsburgh; Jenalee B. Savoir, Peru; Katelyn S. Southwick, Rouses Point; Liam F. Sullivan, Peru; Brianna Tedford, Keeseville; Roberta Vincent, Upper Jay; Lauren E. Wells, Plattsburgh; Chad N. Wilcox, Keeseville.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Fall 2020 Full-time Student President's List at Clinton Community College. They are: Grace J. Bailey, Ellenburg; Lawrence A. Baker, Jr., West Chazy; Cierra A. Branham-Harvey, Plattsburgh; Heather L. Brawn, Plattsburgh; Adam L. Brunelle, Plattsburgh; Monica-Lynn A. Charland, Altona; Angela A. Collier, Plattsburgh; Amber A. Cross, Plattsburgh; Evan B. Davison, Plattsburgh; Kimberly S. Degon, Lyon Mountain; Aaron M. Dinco, Ellenburg Deport; James R. Elvidge, Jr., West Chazy; Kayler S. Grizzle, Plattsburgh; Wyatt C. Hackett, Peru; Casey B. Halloran, Westport; Sara Kephart, Peru; Kaleb J. Labarge, Mooers Forks; Brayden J. LaValley, Mooers Forks; Joshua Longtin, Plattsburgh; Jessica L. Lyon, West Chazy; Brianna F. Manor, Ellenburg Center; Shey H. Manor, Morrisonville; America L. Mena, Plattsburgh; Cheyenne P. Naple, Plattsburgh; Mervat Nashed, Plattsburgh; Anna E. Pape, Chazy; Karrisa Poupore, Peru; Kayla J. Pulsifer, Mooers Forks; Brandi R. Robinson, Keeseville; Theodore J. Santaniello, Plattsburgh; Leah Shay, Keeseville; Meghan Y. Sheehan, Plattsburgh; Austin M. Smith, Plattsburgh; Jessica L. Wetherby, Plattsburgh; Jensen L. Wright, Ellenburg Depot.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Fall 2020 Part-time Student President's List at Clinton Community College. They are: Tinia Adams, Plattsburgh; Emily Ashline, Dannemora; Levi D. Aubin, Plattsburgh; Antony S. Bak, Plattsburgh; Dan W. Bast, Peru; Kaylee E. Blaise, West Chazy; Samantha T. Bulriss, West Chazy; Hayley M. Castine, Champlain; Kimberly A. Clodgo, Keeseville; Travis J. Collins, Plattsburgh; Courtney R. Coon, Peru; Caitlyn M. Daniels, Cadyville; Nicholas S. Davies, Cadyville; Heidi M. Dean, Plattsburgh; Andrew J. Delong, Mooers; Khalid Farhoune, Plattsburgh; Daniel C. Franks, Champlain; Erin Frey, Plattsburgh; Shelby R. Gates, Plattsburgh; Michelle G. Germain, Plattsburgh; Justyn F. Gordon, Plattsburgh; Kristen M. Karkoski, Plattsburgh; Heather A. Keane, Plattsburgh; Jillian Kezar, Peru; Thomas J. Klinger, Westport; Milly O. Lynch, Saranac; Jeremiah Martinez, Plattsburgh; Nicole E. McCarthy, Peru; Deborah J. McCasland, Morrisonville; Hannah M. Place, Westport; Michael J. Prenoveau, Jr., Morrisonville; Danielle L. Sherman, Plattsburgh; Samantha A. Signor, Plattsburgh; Amy Simpson, Redford; Julie Stanley, Plattsburgh; Viany Borel Tenezeu Tazanou, Plattsburgh; Allison L. Timmons, Peru; Olivia I. Walantus-Garrand, Plattsburgh; Ashley M. Warner, Burke.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.