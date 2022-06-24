Brooke Bjelko, of Plattsburgh, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Bryant University, Smithfield, R.I.
Cheyenne Knelly, of Plattsburgh, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt.
Brady Sweet, of Malone, was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Plymouth State University, Plymouth, N.H.
Tanner Lombard, of Peru, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Lasell University, Newton, Mass.
Grace Crawford, of Lake Placid, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at College of Charleston, Charleston, S.C.
Hannah Pecor, of Saranac, was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Coastal Carolina University, Conway, S.C.
Marah Chiappolone, of Cadyville, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.
Nicholas Rodriguez, of Schuyler Falls, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Assumption University, Worcester, Mass.
Merita Cecunjanin, of Lake Placid, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Eastern Connecticut State University, Willimantic, Conn.
Abby Hodgson, of AuSable Forks, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Grove City College, Grove City, Pa.
Ashlyn Lough, of Schroon Lake, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.
Anika Knight, of Altona, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Widener University, Chester, Pa.
Abiageal Barton, of Plattsburgh, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Lehigh University, Bethlehem, Pa.
Robin Trombly, of Plattsburgh, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at American International College, Springfield, Mass.
Carter Barron, of West Chazy, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Kelsey Baker, of Plattsburgh, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt.
Matthew Golden, of Plattsburgh, was named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Castleton University, Castleton, Vt.
Amy McDonald, of Moriah, and Dylan Daniels, of Peru, were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Alfred State College, Alfred, NY.
Sadie Garceau, of Chazy, and Alissa Lawson, of Peru, were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of New England, Portland, Maine.
Erin Darst, of Morrisonville, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the University of Delaware, Newark, Del.
Zachary Rainville, of Saranac, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Cazenovia College, Cazenovia.
Mya Ladieu, of Plattsburgh, was named to the fall 2021 Provost’s List at SUNY Oneonta.
Amy Visconti, of Champlain, was named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Georgia Southern University, Statesboro, Ga.
Cammi Champagne, of Chateaugay, and Holdan Nieves, of Mooers, were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Hofstra University, Hempstead.
Eric Leon, of Chazy, and Maggie Ploufe, of Westport, were named to the fall 2021 President’s List at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt. They are: Kolby Friend, Peru; Carson Griffin, Malone; Mollie Ingleston, Crown Point; Abaigael Lebrun, Plattsburgh; Robert Marciniak, Chateaugay.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Le Moyne College, Syracuse. They are: Kaylee McLean, Lake Clear; Ellie Gravell, Malone; Shannon Ryan, Bombay.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the fall 2021 Trustee’s List at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt. They are: Nicholas Danussi, West Chazy; Ava Ferguson, Westport; Devin Wolson, Plattsburgh.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Hamilton College, Clinton. They are: Regan Arnold, Willsboro; Elizabeth Storey, Westport; Abigail Wolff, Saranac Lake.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at SUNY Morrisville. They are: Lane Oakes, Bombay; Samuel Bell, Chazy; Abbigail Bilow, North Bangor.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at Nazareth College, Rochester. They are: Carter Gagnon, Saranac Lake; Tanner Spear, Peru; Kendall Jock, Hogansburg.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List at the College of Saint Rose, Albany. They are: Grace Sayward, Schuyler Falls; Alexis Stephenson, Saranac Lake; Rylee Desso, Peru; Megan Frederick, West Chazy.
