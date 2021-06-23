Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at Clarkson University. They are: Jacob Adams, Lake Clear; Maxwell Barnaby, Plattsburgh; Trey Barnes, Chateaugay; Joey Gary Brown, Malone; Talon Bushey, West Chazy; Dianna Ngoc Duong, Plattsburgh; Alex Javier Figueroa-Rosa, Bombay; Addie Friedlander, Lake Placid; Bransen Kinnear, St. Regis Falls; Odin Mackay Thomasson Kohler, Westport; Brittany LaBarge, Ellenburg Depot; Jeffrey LaVair, Saranac Lake; Elijah Land, Lake Clear; Riley Leary, Chateaugay; Joshua McCauley, Chazy; Stephen Miner, Cadyville; Bradley Neureuther, West Chazy; Lauren Pecore, St. Regis Falls; Mackenzie Peters, Moriah; Harlie Raye Quero, Peru; Jillian Rose, Peru; Jack Sample, Mooers Forks; Kyle Side, Plattsburgh; Matthew Thompson, Malone; Lorenzo Villani, Bloomingdale; Kaitlyn Lee Witt, Peru; Alex Perras Sharon, West Chazy.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at the College of Saint Rose, Albany. They are: Amelia Arguelles, Plattsburgh; Emma Bogart, Ticonderoga; Rylee Desso, Peru; Megan Frederick, West Chazy; Kelsey Hulbert, Plattsburgh; Grace Sayward, Schuyler Falls; Anna Sokolova, Minerva; Alexis Stephenson, Saranac Lake; Pimnipa Trakarnsrisakul, Morrisonville; Emilie Whalen, Plattsburgh.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at St. Lawrence University. They are: Alexa Barile, Lake Placid; Kendra Becker, Chazy; Courtney Boyea, Malone; Victoria Buell, Schroon Lake; Eliza Cowan, Gabriels; Niamh Creedon-Carey, Plattsburgh; Connor Giltz, Plattsburgh; Brynn LaPage, Brushton; Jd Larabie, Saranac Lake; Olivia Light, Lake Placid; Maya Mackey, Brushton; Emily McCormick, Peru; Haille Perkins, Keeseville; Kamryn Ransom, Hogansburg; Jack Skiff, Tupper Lake; Barrett Smith, Lake Placid; Kayli Stone, Crown Point; Tristin Turner, Morrisonville; Sophie Von Bargen, Saranac; Krista Walrath, Fort Covington.
