Alyssa Waters of Morrisonville was recently named to the Winter 2021 Dean's List at Elmira College.
Ashlyn Lough of Schroon Lake was recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Cedarville University, Cedarville, Ohio.
Bailey Pombrio of Plattsburgh was recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at SUNY Cortland.
Elise LePage of Morrisonville and Laine Ridenour of Lake Placid were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at the University of Rhode Island, Kingston, R.I.
Abigail Prim Hay of Plattsburgh was recently named to the Srping 2021 President's List at Western New England University, Springfield, Mass.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at SUNY Canton. They are: James Miller, Bombay; Kieran Gibson, Brainardsville; Leann Hulse, Brushton; Chance Monette, Brushton; Jennifer Simmons-Dishaw, Brushton; Logan Miller, Burke; Kristie Andre, Cadyville; Christopher Cook, Chateaugay; Tristan M. Dibble, Chateaugay; Conner M. Flynn, Finance, Chateaugay; Riley Tucker, Dickinson Center; Skyllar M. Rabatoy, Ellenburg Depot; Mia Arnold, Hogansburg; Jacob T. Bero, Hogansburg; Corey Buckshot, Hogansburg; Farrah Cole, Hogansburg; Tatum Lafrance, Hogansburg; Lacey S. Peters, Hogansburg; Charlan Thompson, Hogansburg; Giselle Croteau, Malone; Cole Fountain, Malone; Tyler Gadway, Malone; Aaron M. Gokey, Malone; Jacob E. Harning, Malone; Jared Marshall, Malone; Meagan Niles, Malone; Blake Pecore, Malone; Jake Rabideau, Malone; Karli R. St Ann, Malone; Alexander Tober, Malone; Kyle Wood, Malone; Brandon Boyea, Mineville; Morgan E. Lintner, Mooers Forks; Alexis Pitts, Mooers Forks; Owen S. Fleury, Moriah Center; Katherine Devan, Morrisonville; Jerrett M. Chevalier, North Bangor; Dharma Chevalier, North Bangor; Madison E. Rowe, Nursing, North Bangor; Jordan Carr, Paul Smiths; Joshua Baker, Plattsburgh; Nicole K. Jones, Plattsburgh; Logan S. Savage, Plattsburgh; Taylor A. Brassard, Port Henry; Amber M. Caron, Redford; Anthony Barcomb, Rouses Point; Robert Dietsche, Rouses Point; Calista Fraser, St. Regis Falls; Abigail Holmes, St. Regis Falls; Danny Lucey, St. Regis Falls; Jayda Buckley, Saranac Lake; Stephen Huyck, Saranac Lake; Kaitlyn Manley Smith, Saranac Lake; Roslyn McClatchie, Saranac Lake; Bridgit Black, Ticonderoga; Griffin J. Hughes, Ticonderoga; Christopher Gilman, Tupper Lake; Sierah Lavalley, Tupper Lake; Jasmine Vallien, Tupper Lake; Conner Morse, West Chazy.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt. They are: Pascale Allen, Morrisonville; Elan Bell, Peru; Madeleine Cohen, Keene Valley; Grace Law, Malone; Thomas Shafer, Malone.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at SUNY New Paltz. They are: Emrys Ellis, Keene; Tashina Fox, Tupper Lake; Chet Guenther, Plattsburgh; Brooke Lauzon, Ticonderoga; Megan Wilson, Schroon Lake.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 President's List at SUNY Cortland. They are: Danielle Cook, Burke; Sayrah Durgan, Peru; Royal McDonnell, Paul Smiths; Makayla Schmidt, Bloomingdale.
