Maris Van Slyke of Lake Placid was recently named to the Spring 2020 Plymouth State University Dean's List.
Rebecca Romanowicz of Peru and Ella Messner and Gabriela Beatham-Garcia, both of Plattsbugh, were recently named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Northeastern University, Boston, Mass.
Several students from Clinton and Essex counties were named to the Spring 2020 President's List at Hudson Valley Community College, Troy. They are: Caitlin Houghton, Champlain; Kayla Ellsworth, Elizabethtown; Alex Larrow, Moriah; Jason Strieble, Moriah; Hayden Scuderi, Ticonderoga.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Spring 2020 President's List at Clinton Community College. They are:
Full-Time Students President’s List: Drew T. Aloise, Plattsburgh; Brandon M. Anderson, Plattsburgh; Lawrence A. Baker, Jr., West Chazy; Nicole K. Bordeau, Mooers Forks; Heather Boudrieau, Champlain; Taylor D. Boyer, Cadyville; Devin W. Brunell, Ellenburg Center; Adam L. Brunelle, Plattsburgh; Samantha T. Bulriss, West Chazy; Denise D. Bushey, West Chazy; Autumn Carver, Plattsburgh; Kayleb J. Costin, Plattsburgh; Heather D. Curry, Plattsburgh; Kimberly S. Degon, Lyon Mountain; Aaron M. Dinco, Ellenburg Depot; James R. Elvidge, Jr., West Chazy; Greer A. Ferguson, Essex; Nathan J. Glennon, Churubusco; Amanda Hansen, Chazy; Patrisha L. Howerton, AuSable Forks; Thomas J. Klinger, Westport; Kaleb J. LaBarge, Mooers Forks; Aiyana M. Lamoy, Peru; Nathanial M. Lashway, Chazy; Reed J. Lashway, Ellenburg Depot; Brayden J. LaValley, Mooers Forks; Joshua Longtin, Plattsburgh; Shey H. Manor, Morrisonville; Aidan M. Masten, Peru; Deborah J. McCasland, Morrisonville; Miranda McColgan, Peru; Yochannah P. Mueller, Plattsburgh; Marietta R. Oden, Plattsburgh; Olivia M. Paiser, Morrisonville: Anna E. Pape, Chazy; Liam J. Roberts, Chazy; Eileen M. Sample, Plattsburgh; Jenalee B. Savoir, Peru; Kylee G. Snider, Plattsburgh; Daniel A. Stone, Schuyler Falls; Shannon M. Vassar, Plattsburgh; April V. Wright, Plattsburgh; Samuel K. Wright, Morrisonville.
Part-Time Students President’s List: Tinia Adams, Plattsburgh; Roxanne J. Auger-Thompson, Chazy; Kokou Avoskpondjesso, Plattsburgh; Willard J. Baker, Port Henry; Krista B. Bechard, Keeseville; Calista J. Bernard, Peru; Mohamed Amine Bouayadi, Plattsburgh; Timothy Byrne, Massapequa Park; Morgan T. Chiras, Plattsburgh; Niki-lee Chouinard-Reynolds, West Chazy; Angela A. Collier, Plattsburgh; Travis J. Collins, Plattsburgh; Queena J. Cooley, Plattsburgh; Michael J. Coombs, Plattsburgh; Ross A. Coughlin, Plattsburgh; Nicole K. Curtis, Peru; Caitlyn M. Daniels, Cadyville; Kamron M. Davis, Chazy; Heidi M. Dean, Plattsburgh; Stephen L. Desimone, Tupper Lake; Tracy E. Downey, West Chazy; Khalid Farhoune, Plattsburgh; Daniel C. Franks, Chazy; Adevi D. Gayibor, Plattsburgh; Kevin M. Guay, Altona; Diane M. Herb, Peru; Sean N. Higgins, Plattsburgh; Megan M. Imhoff, West Chazy; Taylor J. Kilfoyle, Plattsburgh; Heather M. LaBarre, Plattsburgh; Roxanne M. LaClair, Plattsburgh; Alicia D. LaMora, Plattsburgh; Kevin J. LaMora, Dannemora; Eric P. Lanum, Plattsburgh; Heather M. LaSalle, Plattsburgh; Dana J. Lee, Willsboro; Michael Leslie, Plattsburgh; Kaitlyn M. Lindsay, Lewis; Jahmal J. Luke, Peru; Andrew R. Magnanti, Plattsburgh; Damien Martinez, Plattsburgh; Kyle Mattoon, Plattsburgh; Nicole E. McCarthy, Peru; Connor W. Meyers, Peru; Logan R. Miller, Rouses Point; Emmy A. Moak, Chazy; Katelin S. Monty, Plattsburgh; Luke D. Murray, Plattsburgh; Mervat Nashed, Plattsburgh; Jennifer R. Nicholson, Plattsburgh; Casey J. O’Connell, Plattsburgh; Nathan J. Pilon, Chazy; Hannah M. Place, Westport; Sarah J. Place, Westport; Kathleen M. Pringer, West Chazy; Kaylyn E. Provost, Plattsburgh; Starr L. Provost, Morrisonville; Saquota L. Reaves, Syracuse; Erin Recore, Chazy; Alaina M. Relation, West Chazy; Riley E. Rock-Lavarnway, Plattsburgh; Katie E. Serdula, Plattsburgh; Cole M. Shutts, Chateaugay; Brian E. Sigel, Peru; Amy L. Simpson, Redford; Katelyn S. Southwick, Rouses Point; Alex D. Sterling, Champlain; Cassius J. Styles, Plattsburgh; Brianna Tedford, Keeseville; Tiffany Turnbull, Plattsburgh; Christian P. Valdivia, AuSable Forks; Katie L. Warner, Morrisonville; Jillian Wenig, Peru; Brittney K. Willett, Tupper Lake.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at SUNY Potsdam. They are: Devon Bandru, Saranac Lake; Devan Boutin, Mooers Forks; Sara Brockway, Saint Regis Falls; Emrys Burl, Saranac Lake; Gabriella Cicchinelli, Saint Regis Falls; Kameron Dailey, Malone; Bethany Gilbert, Ellenberg Center; Abigail Hunt, Saranac Lake; Rowan Kingsbury, Malone; Kaytie Lamica, Burke; Casey Mahony, Altona; Brooke Martin, Fort Covington; Chase Sawyer, West Chazy; Courtney Skidders, Hogansburg; Bryce Smith, Peru; Alex Staley, Morrisonville; Hayley Symons, Plattsburgh; James Winch, Jay; Nathaniel Yeager, Willsboro.
