Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Clinton Community College. They are:
Full-Time Students Dean’s List: Sophia L. Adragna, Wilmington; Seth W. Atwood, Plattsburgh; Anthony J. Barcomb, Rouses Point; Andrew J. Bova, Cadyville; Jennifer T. Brown, Saranac; Katy E. Brown, Merrill; Samantha T. Bulriss, West Chazy; Salena Burrell, Keeseville; Denise D. Bushey, West Chazy; Heather M. Byron, Altona; Kyle Cahoon, Chazy; Reese J. Celotti, Crown Point; Monica-Lynn A. Charland, Altona; Nicholas S. Davies, Cadyville; Evan B. Davison, Plattsburgh; Perry E. Delong, Mooers Forks; Emma E. Demuro, Elizabethtown; Cassie E. Dimartina, Plattsburgh; Stephanie Donohue, Ellenburg Depot; Abigail K. Dufresne, Plattsburgh; Emily Estus, Morrisonville; Lauren M. Facteau, Peru; Jace M. Filion, Churubusco; Austin J. Forkey, Champlain; Joshua D. Forster, Peru; Maxwell J. French, West Chazy; Bailey M. Gates, Morrisonville; Hannah M. Giroux, Plattsburgh; Nathan J. Glennon, Churubusco; Ryan J. Goddeau-Duprey, Morrisonville; Morgan L. Godding, Morrisonville; Hannah Gordon, Mooers; Nicholas C. Harney, Peru; Sean S. Harrigan, Plattsburgh; Kevin Houle, Morrisonville; Malcolm R. Hyde, Plattsburgh; Serena E. Jalbert, Plattsburgh; Kenna M. Johnson, Plattsburgh; Kristen M. Karkoski, Plattsburgh; Sara Kephart, Peru; Bailey S. Labombard, Rouses Point; Michael Laforest, Plattsburgh; Barbara L. Morales, Morrisonville; Morgan K. Murphy, Elizabethtown; Carol Myatt, Chazy; Olivia M. Normandeau, Constable; Kristen M. Parker, Cadyville; Kaleb K. Pecoraro, Plattsburgh; Bailey J. Pombrio, Plattsburgh; Susan Rogers, Plattsburgh; Nora L. Rougier, West Chazy; Danielle M. Schwartz, Plattsburgh; Austin M. Smith, Plattsburgh; Meghan N. Strong, AuSable Forks; Allison Tatro, Champlain; Lynn M. Trahan, Plattsburgh; Damien A. Zuckerberg, Peru.
Part-Time Students Dean’s List: Mia E. Biondolillo, Plattsburgh; Cera A. Blanchard, Plattsburgh; Sierra Boyea, Altona; Bianca Brown, Peru; Nicholas S. Cabrera, Plattsburgh; Hayley M. Castine, Champlain; Caitlyn M. Daniels, Cadyville; Sarah H. Donton-Davis, Plattsburgh; Aaron C. Duncan, Plattsburgh; Erin Frey, Plattsburgh; Neba M. Fuh, Plattsburgh; Sabrina J. Hendry, Keene Valley; Diane M. Herb, Peru; Megan M. Imhoff, West Chazy; Montana M. Kirkum, Morrisonville; Roxanne M. LaClair, Plattsburgh; Dana J. Lee, Willsboro; Jahmal J. Luke, Peru; Christina Nori, Plattsburgh; Hannah M. Place, Westport; Elissa M. Potts, Plattsburgh; Douglas Roberts, Ellenburg; Viany Borel Tenezeu Tazanou, Plattsburgh; Donald Tucker, Altona; Reece T. Tucker, Rouses Point; Lauren E. Wells, Plattsburgh.
