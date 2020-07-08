Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at SUNY Canton. They are: Jeanna S. Manning, Au Sable Forks; Chance Monette, Brushton; Logan Miller, Burke; Kristie Andre, Cadyville; Trey R. Barnes, Chateaugay; Tristan M. Dibble, Chateaugay; Kenna Tavernia, Dickinson Center; Riley Tucker, Dickinson Center; Skyllar M. Rabatoy, Ellenburg Depot; Jenna French, Fort Covington; Kenneth Arquette, Hogansburg; Jacob T. Bero, Hogansburg; Nolan D. Jacobs, Hogansburg; Lacey S. Peters, Hogansburg; Julie A. Smoke, Hogansburg; Brayden White, Hogansburg; Joshua L. Burtch, Lake Placid; Payton Gough, Lewis; Madison Sussey, Lewis; Noel L. Bloomfield, Malone; Giselle A. Croteau, Malone; Cole Fountain, Malone; Victoria C. Hanna, Malone; Amelia H. Hellijas, Malone; Natalie A. LaPlant, Malone; Blake Pecore, Malone; Macayla Perry, Malone; Jake Rabideau, Malone; Katelynn M. Ramirez, Malone; Ma Manuelle Vengco, Malone; Kyle Wood, Malone; Owen S. Fleury, Moriah Center; Kaitlyn Doorey, Morrisonville; Brendan Kanoza, Morrisonville; Zachary Miner, Morrisonville; Jordan Ashley, North Bangor; Jerrett M. Chevalier, North Bangor; Dharma Chevalier, North Bangor; Brynn M. Nelson, North Bangor; Jordan Carr, Paul Smiths; Madison E. Cragle, Peru; Joshua J. Baker, Plattsburgh; Amelia Hager, Plattsburgh; Anthony F. Portal, Plattsburgh; Abby F. Rock, Plattsburgh; Logan S. Savage, Plattsburgh; Kylei Pena, Redford; Robert Dietsche, Rouses Point; Johnathan N. Andre, Saranac; Jayda Buckley, Saranac Lake; Kimberly Collins, Saranac Lake; Grant Eckardt, Saranac Lake; Stephen Huyck, Saranac Lake; Madison Sweeney, Saranac Lake; Griffin J. Hughes, Ticonderoga; Jayde E. Dukette, Tupper Lake; Christopher T. Gilman, Tupper Lake; Jennifer Ward, Vermontville; Conner E. Morse, West Chazy.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Clarkson University. They are: Felicity Bilow, North Bangor; Emily C. Boire, Champlain; Greg Boulrice, Altona; Joey Gary Brown, Malone; John Chesnut, Elizabethtown; Phoebe Christopher, Chazy; Lewis Collum, Lake Placid; Rabbi-Pierre Djomnang Pedie, Plattsburgh; Kyle Andrew Drollette, Saranac; Alex Javier Figueroa-Rosa, Bombay; Joseph John Foote, Schroon Lake; Addie Friedlander, Lake Placid; Sierra Gonyo, Mooers; Evan Graney, Ticonderoga; Kyle R. Hart, Keeseville; Bransen Kinnear, St. Regis Falls; Elijah Richard Land, Lake Clear; Alexandre David Lawliss, Peru; Colby R McCarthy, Moira; Joshua Steven McCauley, Chazy; Rebecca Meacham, Moira; Nicholas D. Moeller, Tupper Lake; Donny R. Nadon, Saranac Lake; Gabriel Lucas Nuzzo, Plattsburgh; Mackenzie Brooke Peters, Moriah; Chandler Rivers, Malone; Alex Perras Sharon, West Chazy; Connor Underwood, Plattsburgh; Colin N. Wells, Plattsburgh; Kaitlyn Lee Witt, Peru.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at St. Lawrence University. They are: Alexa Barile, Lake Placid; Emily Burns, Tupper Lake; Gabrielle Collins, Whippleville; Jacqueline Duval, Dannemora; Connor Farmer, Saint Regis Falls; Jacquelyn Garso, Lake Clear; Connor Giltz, Plattsburgh; Lucy Hochschartner, Lake Placid; Joseph Larabie, Saranac Lake; Sophie Macner, Plattsburgh; Deryn Makowski, Keeseville; Colleen McKernan, Dickinson Center; Michael Miller, Bloomingdale; Emily Mose, Dickinson Center; Haille Perkins, Keeseville; Skylar Ratcliffe, Dickinson Center; Hannah Schwoebel, Westport; Abigail Terry, Redford; Tristin Turner, Morrisonville.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Clinton Community College. They are:
Full-Time Students Dean’s List: Sophia L. Adragna, Wilmington; Seth W. Atwood, Plattsburgh; Elizabeth G. Aubrey, Peru; Anthony J. Barcomb, Rouses Point; Kaylee E. Blaise, West Chazy; Kaitlyn M. Bocker, Rouses Point; Andrew J. Bova, Cadyville; Ian D. Bova, Plattsburgh; Katy E. Brown, Merrill; Adam R. Buckminster, Plattsburgh; Brandon T. Burnham, Plattsburgh; Salena Burrell, Keeseville; Samantha J. Butchino, Morrisonville; Kyle Cahoon, Chazy; Amber M. Caron, Redford; Collen V. Carter, Morrisonville; Reese J. Celotti, Crown Point; Nicole E. Clukey, Plattsburgh; Bronwen H. Compo, Plattsburgh; Nicholas S. Davies, Cadyville; Evan B. Davison, Plattsburgh; Perry E. Delong, Mooers Forks; Jacob R. Deyo, Plattsburgh; Cassie E. Dimartina, Plattsburgh; Abigail K. Dufresne, Plattsburgh; Jared L. Estes, AuSable Forks; Lauren M. Facteau, Peru; Jace M. Filion, Churubusco; Austin J. Forkey, Champlain; Joshua D. Forster, Peru; Maxwell J. French, West Chazy; Dylan C. Gallagher, Morrisonville; Michael Gallo, Keeseville; Hannah M. Giroux, Plattsburgh; Ryan J. Goddeau-Duprey, Morrisonville; Eamonn D. Goodfellow, Plattsburgh; Hannah Gordon, Mooers; Kevin Houle, Morrisonville; Malcolm R. Hyde, Plattsburgh; Kenna M. Johnson, Plattsburgh; Kristen M. Karkoski, Plattsburgh; Sara Kephart, Peru; Bailey S. Labombard, Rouses Point; Michael Laforest, Plattsburgh; Brady S. Lafountain, Mooers Forks; Nicole A. Latour, Peru; Brittany E. Maliniak, Peru; Tyler J. McLean, AuSable Forks; Tyler J. McNamara, Plattsburgh; Joni L. Miller, Plattsburgh; Tricia S. Montroy, Plattsburgh; Morgan K. Murphy, Elizabethtown; Olivia M. Normandeau, Constable; Nicole C. O’Brien, Plattsburgh; Kristen M. Parker, Cadyville; Kaleb K. Pecoraro, Plattsburgh; Mickey E. Pepper, Plattsburgh; Bailey J. Pombrio, Plattsburgh; Ami A. Porter, Plattsburgh;Carah H. Powell, Peru; Kaitlyn Rivers, Peru; Nora L. Rougier, West Chazy; Leah Shay, Keeseville; Austin M. Smith, Plattsburgh; Chloe E. Smith, Ellenburg Depot; Analiese R. Spinney, Plattsburgh; Paiden T. Staley, Morrisonville; Todd A. Steffy, Plattsburgh; Meghan N. Strong, AuSable Forks; Lynn M. Trahan, Plattsburgh; Briaunna Varno, Plattsburgh.
Part-Time Students Dean’s List: Bianca Brown, Peru; Nicholas S. Cabrera, Plattsburgh; Jennifer Cruz, Plattsburgh; Aaron C. Duncan, Plattsburgh; Benjamin M. Fellion, Malone; Erin Frey, Plattsburgh; Neba M. Fuh, Plattsburgh; Kaley A. Gauthier, Altona; Sabrina J. Hendry, Keene Valley; Erin L. King, Plattsburgh; Emily M. Manion, Plattsburgh; Kelsey M. Marking, Plattsburgh; Julianna H. McIntyre, Mooers; Alec M. Morrison, Peru; Christina Nori, Plattsburgh; Samantha L. Outen, Plattsburgh; Liam G. Pickreign, Plattsburgh; Elissa M. Potts, Plattsburgh; Makayla R. Provost, Morrisonville; Douglas Roberts, Ellenburg; Jack A. Sample, Mooers Forks; Danielle L. Sherman, Plattsburgh; Thomas WN Tamer, Plattsburgh; Viany Borel Tenezeu Tazanou, Plattsburgh; Donald Tucker, Altona; Reece T. Tucker, Rouses Point; Christa A. Tyler, Plattsburgh; Lauren E. Wellse, Plattsburgh; Keegan M. Whalen-Munson, Plattsburgh; Jessica L. Woinarowicz, Rouses Point.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at the Rochester Institute of Technology. They are: Justin Haverlick, Keene Valley; Zachary Boushie, Tupper Lake; Noah Haverlick, Keene Valley; Rylee Pierson, Willsboro; Marissa Gibbs, Ray Brook; Francis Arquette, Hogansburg; Jared Bandru, Saranac Lake; Zack Taylor, Chateaugay; Grayson Crosby, Peru; Steven Mills, Peru; Robert-Jason Pearsall, Malone; Adam Hesseltine, Saranac Lake; Samuel Shelmidine, Ticonderoga; Austin Stone, Plattsburgh; TJ Oricchio, Plattsburgh; Nicole SantaMaria, Jay.
Kyle Gorman of Plattsburgh was recently named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at St. John Fisher College, Pittsford.
Marah Chiappalone of Cadyville was recently named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at the University of Findlay, Findlay, Ohio.
Kelsey Hulbert of Plattsburgh, Pimnipa Trakarnsrisakul of Morrisonville and Cassidy Rose Peters of Hogansburg were recently named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at the College of Saint Rose, Albany.
Kallysta Rabatoy of Ellenburg Depot was recently named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at the Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences of the University of New Haven, West Haven, Conn.
Alexandra Brown of Peru was recently named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at the University at Buffalo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.