Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Spring 2020 President's List at Clinton Community College. They are:
Full-Time Students President’s List: Drew T. Aloise, Plattsburgh; Brandon M. Anderson, Plattsburgh; Lawrence A. Baker, Jr., West Chazy; Nicole K. Bordeau, Mooers Forks; Heather Boudrieau, Champlain; Taylor D. Boyer, Cadyville; Devin W. Brunell, Ellenburg Center; Adam L. Brunelle, Plattsburgh; Samantha T. Bulriss, West Chazy; Denise D. Bushey, West Chazy; Autumn Carver, Plattsburgh; Kayleb J. Costin, Plattsburgh; Heather D. Curry, Plattsburgh; Kimberly S. Degon, Lyon Mountain; Aaron M. Dinco, Ellenburg Depot; James R. Elvidge, Jr., West Chazy; Greer A. Ferguson, Essex; Nathan J. Glennon, Churubusco; Amanda Hansen, Chazy; Patrisha L. Howerton, AuSable Forks; Thomas J. Klinger, Westport; Kaleb J. LaBarge, Mooers Forks; Aiyana M. Lamoy, Peru; Nathanial M. Lashway, Chazy; Reed J. Lashway, Ellenburg Depot; Brayden J. LaValley, Mooers Forks; Joshua Longtin, Plattsburgh; Shey H. Manor, Morrisonville; Aidan M. Masten, Peru; Deborah J. McCasland, Morrisonville; Miranda McColgan, Peru; Yochannah P. Mueller, Plattsburgh; Marietta R. Oden, Plattsburgh; Olivia M. Paiser, Morrisonville; Anna E. Pape, Chazy; Liam J. Roberts, Chazy; Eileen M. Sample, Plattsburgh; Jenalee B. Savoir, Peru; Kylee G. Snider, Plattsburgh; Daniel A. Stone, Schuyler Falls; Shannon M. Vassar, Plattsburgh; April V. Wright, Plattsburgh; Samuel K. Wright, Morrisonville.
Part-Time Students President’s List: Tinia Adams, Plattsburgh; Roxanne J. Auger-Thompson, Chazy; Kokou Avoskpondjesso, Plattsburgh; Willard J. Baker, Port Henry; Krista B. Bechard, Keeseville; Calista J. Bernard, Peru; Mohamed Amine Bouayadi, Plattsburgh; Morgan T. Chiras, Plattsburgh; Niki-lee Chouinard-Reynolds, West Chazy; Angela A. Collier, Plattsburgh; Travis J. Collins, Plattsburgh; Queena J. Cooley, Plattsburgh; Michael J. Coombs, Plattsburgh; Ross A. Coughlin, Plattsburgh; Nicole K. Curtis, Peru; Caitlyn M. Daniels, Cadyville; Kamron M. Davis, Chazy; Heidi M. Dean, Plattsburgh; Stephen L. Desimone, Tupper Lake; Tracy E. Downey, West Chazy; Khalid Farhoune, Plattsburgh; Daniel C. Franks, Chazy; Adevi D. Gayibor, Plattsburgh; Kevin M. Guay, Altona; Diane M. Herb, Peru; Sean N. Higgins, Plattsburgh; Megan M. Imhoff, West Chazy; Taylor J. Kilfoyle, Plattsburgh; Heather M. LaBarre, Plattsburgh; Roxanne M. LaClair, Plattsburgh; Alicia D. LaMora, Plattsburgh; Kevin J. LaMora, Dannemora; Eric P. Lanum, Plattsburgh; Heather M. LaSalle, Plattsburgh; Dana J. Lee, Willsboro; Michael Leslie, Plattsburgh; Kaitlyn M. Lindsay, Lewis; Jahmal J. Luke, Peru; Andrew R. Magnanti, Plattsburgh; Damien Martinez, Plattsburgh; Kyle Mattoon, Plattsburgh; Nicole E. McCarthy, Peru; Connor W. Meyers, Peru; Logan R. Miller, Rouses Point; Emmy A. Moak, Chazy; Katelin S. Monty, Plattsburgh; Luke D. Murray, Plattsburgh; Mervat Nashed, Plattsburgh; Jennifer R. Nicholson, Plattsburgh; Casey J. O’Connell, Plattsburgh; Nathan J. Pilon, Chazy; Hannah M. Place, Westport; Sarah J. Place, Westport; Kathleen M. Pringer, West Chazy; Kaylyn E. Provost, Plattsburgh; Starr L. Provost, Morrisonville; Erin Recor, Chazy; Alaina M. Relation, West Chazy; Riley E. Rock-Lavarnway, Plattsburgh; Katie E. Serdula, Plattsburgh; Cole M. Shutts, Chateaugay; Brian E. Sigel, Peru; Amy L. Simpson, Redford; Katelyn S. Southwick, Rouses Point; Alex D. Sterling, Champlain; Cassius J. Styles, Plattsburgh; Brianna Tedford, Keeseville; Tiffany Turnbull, Plattsburgh; Christian P. Valdivia, AuSable Forks; Katie L. Warner, Morrisonville; Jillian Wenig, Peru; Brittney K. Willett, Tupper Lake.
