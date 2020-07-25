Natasha Pond of Rouses Point was recently named to the Spring 2020 Honors List at Community College of Vermont, Montpelier, Vt.
Jacob James Andre of Peru was recently named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at SUNY Empire State.
Eusung D. Choe of Plattsburgh was recently named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Boston University.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2020 Dean's List at Champlain College, Burlington, Vt. They are: Scott Aquino, Wilmington; Mollie Ingleston, Crown Point; Noah Lapointe, Crown Point; Robert Marciniak, Chateaugay; Matthew McKnight, Plattsburgh; Kari Schiesser, Willsboro; Paul Tighe, Malone.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2020 President's List at North Country Community College. They are: Shari A. Atkinson, Plattsburgh; Amber J. Bailey, Boonville; Trinity A. Baillargeon, Lake Placid; Brianna V. Bandru, Saranac Lake; Anna Y. Barker, Saranac Lake; Cheyenne M. Barney, Owls Head; Kate L. Barrett, Burke; Jameson L. Batt, Lake Placid; Kristin M. Beane, Saranac Lake; Dayanara L. Bero, Hogansburg; Carter J. Boyea, Malone; Hunter W. Boyea, Malone; Dzihad Cecunjanin, Saranac Lake; Ciana Y. Cerruti, Lake Placid; Brittany K. Charboneau, Lake Placid; Renee Colotti, Lake Placid; Christine G. Conover, Saranac Lake; Christopher W. Cook, Chateaugay; Alycia B. Cowan, Chateaugay; Camille E. Craig, Upper Jay; Schuyler Cranker, Saranac Lake; Rebecca A. DeCarlo, Moira; Hayley J. DeTulleo, Saranac Lake; Montana J. Dermott, Burke; Jessica L. Dragoon, Plattsburgh; Lindsey E. Drumm, Plattsburgh; Krystal M. Duguay, Lake Placid; Kaylei L. Dustin, Malone; Anthony Espinoza, Lake Placid; Nicholas C. Fassett, Malone; Ryan M. Gagner, North Bangor; Nicole Gary, Burke; Brooke A. George, Hognasburg; Jon-Michael Glick, Saranac Lake; Madison E. Grimone, Saranac Lake; Patrick E. Hache, Tupper Lake; Caroline F. Harrigan, Chateaugay; Ashley L. Harris, Tupper Lake; Paige M. Hart, Saranac Lake; Clara D. Hartson, St. Regis Falls; Kyanna M. Hastings, Dickinson Center; Caitlyn A. Hurst, Saranac Lake; Paul S. Jano III, Saranac Lake; Gursham K. Johal, Malone; Kristina Keech, Westport; Corey N. Kidder Bloomingdale; Joseph T. LaPeter, Ticonderoga; Shelli A. LaPlante, Plattsburgh; Noah M. Marshall, Lake Placid; Andrew L. Martin, Moira; Peter Martinez, Tupper Lake; Thomas E. McGinnis, Saranac Lake; Kylie M. McKellar-Jones, Malone; Meagan E. McNeilly, Tupper Lake; Robert Nadon, Saranac Lake; Sierra J. O’Mahony, Saranac Lake; Justin M. Perry, Brushton; Alexis L. Poirier, North Bangor; Sophia R. Poirier, North Bangor; Charlotte J. Price, Tupper Lake; Carrie E. Rabideau, Plattsburgh; Josee O. Raymond, Malone; Lindsay Reeve, Vermontville; Victoria Roman, Malone; Alyssa N. Ruocco, Lake Placid; Teresa L. Santana, Lake Placid; Nicholas H. Saulpaugh, Lake Placid; Kelvin Seligmann, Saranac Lake; Areilmae T. Shatlaw, Malone; Madison J. Smith, Dickinson; Marissa N. Sours, Ticonderoga; Jacob I. Stadtlander, Saranac Lake; Conor J. Strack, Dickinson Center; Kristina M. Straut, Lake Placid; Shawn F. Sullivan, Saranac Lake; Patricia L. Thomas, Hogansburg; Makeda R. Thompson, Lake Placid; Nickey K. Toe, Plattsburgh; Lawrence M. Tucker, Constable; Ashley M. Warner, Burke; Jessica R. Wimett, Keeseville; Kaylyn M. Wood, Saranac; Kimberli L. Wylie, Fort Covington; Autymn E. Zoeller, Plattsburgh.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2020 Vice President's List at North Country Community College. They are: Barbara M. Ayres, Keene Valley; Shawna M. Bailey, Boonville; Casey P. Beitz, Moira; Joshua P. Carroll, Saranac Lake; Edina Cecunjanin, Saranac Lake; Connor Celeste, Saranac Lake; Jessica L. Cengiz, Moira; Jacob B. Colbert, Tupper Lake; Jason A. Cruz, Saranac Lake; Rien M. Dibble, Burke; Abagail J. Dufore, Owls Head; Erika E. Dufort, Malone; Kirna M. Evoy, Lake Placid; Charles F. Fisk, Paul Smiths; Tyler D. Gadway, Malone; Perry W. Hungerford, Constable; Kayla K. Jeffery, North Bangor; Grace E. Locklin, Churubusco; Elizabeth Meraz DeSantiago, Malone; Meagan E. Niles, Malone; Taylor M. Nolan, Saranac Lake; Ashley K. O’Neill, Dannemora; Katheryn A. Odell, Lake Placid; Kurt Parris, Saranac Lake; Ethan Paye, Saranac Lake; Katera L. Poupore, Ellenburg Depot; Hannah Riper, Ticonderoga; Danielle M. Rootes, Saranac Lake; Erin N. Rourke, Hogansburg; Molly A. Royal, Burke; Faith M. Slocum, Malone; Moriah M. Smith, Chateaugay; Jeremiah L. Snyder, Chateaugay; Aymee L. Thompson, Akwesasne; Valerie R. Titus, Chateaugay; Christopher J. Williams, Saranac Lake; Owen G. Yando, Saranac Lake; Calista A. Yaw, Malone.
