Alfred MacNeill of Malone was recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at the American International College, Springfield, Mass.
Rachael Woodruff of Morrisonville was recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at the University of Connecticut, Storrs, Conn.
Aaron Bouchard of Morrisonville, Haeleigh Lange of Peru and Dayna Mieles of West Chazy were all recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Saint Michael's College, Colchester, Vt.
Vaia Graves of Plattsburgh was recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at the College of the Holy Cross, Worcester, Mass.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at University of Vermont, Burlington, Vt. They are: Pascale Allen, Morrisonville; Elan Bell, Peru; Madeleine Cohen, Keene Valley; Grace Law, Malone; Thomas Shafer, Malone.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at SUNY New Paltz. They are: Emrys Ellis, Keene; Tashina Fox, Tupper Lake; Chet Guenther, Plattsburgh; Brooke Lauzon, Ticonderoga; Megan Wilson, Schroon Lake.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 President's List at SUNY Cortland. They are: Danielle Cook, Burke; Sayrah Durgan, Peru; Royal McDonnell, Paul Smiths; Makayla Schmidt, Bloomingdale.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at SUNY Oneonta. They are: Mckenna Harris, Moriah Center; Adrian Kowal, Plattsburgh; Mya Ladieu, Plattsburgh; Kimberly Morey, Brushton; Mecalyn Sousa, Saranac Lake.
Taylor Gough of Elizabethtown, Madison Olcott of Moriah and Adalyne Perryman of Lake Placid were all recently named to the Spring 2021 Provost's List at SUNY Oneonta.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 President's List at SUNY Potsdam. They are: Christopher Alexander, St. Regis Falls; Morgan Arquette, Hogansburg; Devan Boutin, Mooers Forks; Hunter Boyea, Malone; Reina Boyea, Malone; Sara Boyea, Malone; Anna Brown, Ellenburg Depot; Linzee Brown, Plattsburgh; Madison Brunell, Altona; Nora Canning, Saranac; Madonna Champagne, Malone; Gabriella Cicchinelli, St. Regis Falls; Lia Clemons, Plattsburgh; Kameron Dailey, Malone; Sarah Dalton, Saranac Lake; Cole Denton, West Chazy; Savanna Donaldson, Lake Clear; Grace Dumas, Champlain; Gabe Faubert, Saranac Lake; Luke Favata, Lake Placid; Shayna Filion, Morrisonville; Shea Frady, Plattsburgh; Samuel Gangi, Witherbee; Olivia Gonia, North Bangor; Colonie Gray, Hogansburg; Katelin Guerin, Altona; Meah Gullo, Mooers Forks; Clara Hartson, St. Regis Falls; Allison Harvey, Fort Covington; Karson Herne, Hogansburg; Edwin Hetfield, Port Kent; Meghan Hickman, St. Regis Falls; Dana Holmlund, Saranac Lake; John Holmlund, Saranac Lake; Abigail Hunt, Saranac Lake; Enigoonse Jock, Hogansburg; Harshan Johal, Malone; Hannah Kanaly, Peru; Mary Keating, Saranac Lake; Karen King, Port Henry; Rowan Kingsbury, Malone; Aleea LaRock, Bombay; Camden Laravia, Malone; Maeve Long, Plattsburgh; Karlee Lucey, St. Regis Falls; Lauren Martin, Hogansburg; Cora Metcalf, Constable; Madelynn Munn, Bloomingdale; Trinity Paquin, Cadyville; Samuel Perkins, Plattsburgh; Riley Quigley, Ticonderoga; William Reid, Lake Clear; Jazen Reuss, Saranac Lake; Kerrigan Rondeau, St. Regis Falls; Aubrey Slaterpryce, Schroon Lake; Tiarraray Square, Hogansburg; Gracey Sutton, Plattsburgh; Shane Tarbell, Akwesasne; Suzanne Tracy, Malone; Monica Trummer, Saranac Lake; Lawrence Tucker, Constable; Dakota Villiere, Saranac Lake; Michelle White, North Bangor; Kylie Wilkins, Saranac; Calista Yaw, Malone.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at SUNY Potsdam. They are: Carter Boyea, Malone; Logan Bushey, Brushton; Kyle Calkins, Saranac; Iakonhnhiio Cook, Hogansburg; Shaylee Garrow, Port Henry; Klarissa Hoyt, Tupper Lake; Daniel Jennette, Rouses Point; Chandler LaPlante, Burke; Julietta Lamore, Chateaugay; Grace Locklin, Churubusco; Brooke Martin, Fort Covington; Madison Mundy, Malone; Megan Niles, Brushton; Allison Perham, Malone; Grace Riley, Malone; Chase Sawyer, West Chazy; Lucas Smith, Morrisonville; Stephanie Sypher, Gabriels; Marcella Thomas, Fort Covington; Owen Wilson, Saranac Lake.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Siena College. They are: Reilly Boule, Plattsburgh; Abigail Boule, Plattsburgh; Dylan Brooks, Malone; Dyani Bryant, Moriah; Aryanna Glover, Peru; Cogan Johnston, Dannemora; Mackenzie Kondrat, Wilmington; Kylie Martin, Tupper Lake; Megan Maye, Port Henry; Bridget Melhorn, Plattsburgh; Sean Moore, Lake Placid; Olivia Moulton, Fort Covington; Skye O'Connell, Cadyville; Foster Ovios, Plattsburgh; Aaliyah Prather, Morrisonville; Mara Todd, Plattsburgh; Courtney Wranosky, Crown Point.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 President's List at SUNY Plattsburgh. They are: Delaney Boulrice, Altona; Kendall Bush, Altona; Victoria Dragon, Altona; Brandi LaVarnway, Altona; Cody Peryea, Altona; Mara Ryan, Altona; Bryce Douglass, AuSable Forks; Bailey Haner, AuSable Forks; Naomi Hodgson, AuSable Forks; Lindsey Lincoln, AuSable Forks; Logan Martineau, AuSable Forks; Kelsey O'Connor, AuSable Forks; Hannah Rondeau, AuSable Forks; Spencer Savage, AuSable Forks; Addyson Strong, AuSable Forks; Emmie Zielinski, AuSable Forks; Benjamin Goff, Bloomingdale; Kayleigh Merrill, Bloomingdale; Kalista Malette, Brushton; Taylor Showen, Brushton; Colby Derocher, Cadyville; Brexton Montville, Cadyville; Bradrick Rush, Cadyville; Britney Simard, Cadyville; Mary Skulan-Toran, Cadyville; Cassandra Ashline, Champlain; Alise Babbie, Champlain; Kayla Carder, Champlain; Austin Forkey, Champlain; Brianna Forkey, Champlain; Emily Lord, Champlain; Luis Oquendo, Champlain; Spencer Trudo, Champlain; Morgan Lamica, Chateaugay; Elara Martin, Chateaugay; Cameron Doran, Chazy; Mcclain Dudyak, Chazy; Kailey Garrant, Chazy; Lindsey Gilmore, Chazy; Abigale Gonyo, Chazy; Mackenzie Guay, Chazy; Brenden Hosler, Chazy; Cassandra Jock, Chazy; Ely Moak, Chazy; Jack Pelton, Chazy; Erin Recor, Chazy; Erin Tatro, Constable; Nicole Donah, Dannemora; Madison Dubray, Dannemora; Eryn Jander, Dannemora; Kaitlyn Pierce, Dannemora; Elizabeth Trudeau, Dannemora; Gabrielle Weir, Dannemora; Malina Lawrence, Elizabethtown; Marie MacFarlane, Elizabethtown; Cheyenne Sousie, Elizabethtown; Daniel Hoff, Ellenburg Center; Alexis Kerr, Ellenburg Center; Autumn Edmonston, Ellenburg Depot; Katy LaValley, Ellenburg Depot; George Hearn, Essex; Sierra Pribble, Essex; Jared Bigness, Fort Covington; Joa Allen, Jay; Ashleigh Baer, Jay; Madison Campbell, Jay; Tyler Light, Jay; Caitlyn Lopez, Jay; Eliza Prins, Jay; Lucy Ward, Jay; Mollie Ward, Jay; Hanna Whitney, Keene; Taylor Alexander, Keeseville; Sylvia Benatti, Keeseville; Richal Bisht, Keeseville; Elliana Bowlen, Keeseville; Brian Carter, Keeseville; Jai Coker, Keeseville; Kilian Croghan, Keeseville; Connor Devins, Keeseville; Danielle Dubay, Keeseville; Liz Feeley, Keeseville; Myah Straight, Keeseville; Ella Hanrahan, Lake Placid; Bibiana Pratt, Lake Placid; Azik Shatraw, Lyon Mountain; James Allison, Malone; Amanda Johnston, Malone; Myah King, Malone; Kamden Spicer, Malone; Breanna Sprague, Malone; Patricia Davenport, Moira; Emery Laramay, Moira; Arleigh Lafountain, Mooers Forks; Brinley Lafountain, Mooers Forks; Maggie Lafountain, Mooers Forks; Nicole Lamberton, Mooers Forks; Brayden Lavalley, Mooers Forks; Caitlyn Lintner, Mooers Forks; Saya McDonald, Mooers Forks; Jarrett Mcneil, Mooers Forks; Danielle Rabideau, Mooers Forks; Marlyna Rabideau, Mooers Forks; Keeley Sample, Mooers Forks; Gabrielle Dumas, Mooers; Maria Foley, Mooers; Stephania Zelinski, Moriah; Faith Ackey, Morrisonville; Sydney Adolfo, Morrisonville; Dakota Arquette, Morrisonville; Jade Bola, Morrisonville; Justin Burdo, Morrisonville; Ariana Coolidge, Morrisonville; Amanda Crafts, Morrisonville; Danielle Criss, Morrisonville; Alicia Delaronde, Morrisonville; Brooke Dew, Morrisonville; Julia Drolet, Morrisonville; Dennis Dwyer, Morrisonville; Kristen Edwards, Morrisonville; Matthew Fall, Morrisonville; Michael Hamilton, Morrisonville; Emily Lepage, Morrisonville; Bethany Mandy, Morrisonville; Hunter Mossey, Morrisonville; Thomas Orzech, Morrisonville; Olivia Paiser, Morrisonville; Hannah Peroza, Morrisonville; Nathan Petro, Morrisonville; Mary Ransom, Morrisonville; Anastasia Raville, Morrisonville; Samuel Robinson, Morrisonville; Edward Rock, Morrisonville; Megan Szalkowski, Morrisonville; Josalin Trombley, Morrisonville; Haley Williams, Morrisonville; Nicholas Wilson, Morrisonville; Erik Woodruff, Morrisonville; Katie Poupore, North Bangor; Alaina Bazzano, Peru; Olivia Bousquet, Peru; Bryanna Brown, Peru; Trinity Carter, Peru; Dawson Duprey, Peru; Aidan Keefe, Peru; Aidan Masten, Peru; Roldnardy Norelus, Peru; Margaret Pyne, Peru; Emma Rabideau, Peru; Saleen Ramos, Peru; Michelle Rascoe, Peru; Alex Rine, Peru; Jessica Sedgwick, Peru; Justin Stone, Peru; Dena Tedford, Peru; Brady Terry, Peru; Madison Tyler, Peru; Vienna Ainsworth, Plattsburgh; Lucy Allen, Plattsburgh; Seth Atwood, Plattsburgh; Hannah Baker, Plattsburgh; Alex Barber, Plattsburgh; Ashleigh Barcomb, Plattsburgh; Mary Barkla, Plattsburgh; Kaden Baugh, Plattsburgh; Alexandre Bernier, Plattsburgh; Marlee Bickford-Bushey, Plattsburgh; Kaitlyn Bjelko, Plattsburgh; Michele Bogensberger, Plattsburgh; Cydney Bond, Plattsburgh; Kara Bouyea, Plattsburgh; Sarah Brown, Plattsburgh; Adam Brunelle, Plattsburgh; Sydney Burdo, Plattsburgh; Sabrina Burgess, Plattsburgh; Sean Casey, Plattsburgh; Molly Channell, Plattsburgh; Karalyn Denchick, Plattsburgh; Karlie Devins, Plattsburgh; Cynthia Ducatte, Plattsburgh; Isabelle Flora-Miller, Plattsburgh; Isabella Friedman, Plattsburgh; Karisma Garcia, Plattsburgh; Alandra Gebo, Plattsburgh; Michelle Giacobello, Plattsburgh; Jonathan Gibbs, Plattsburgh; Alyson Giroux, Plattsburgh; Juliette Given, Plattsburgh; Ethan Hilderbrandt, Plattsburgh; Windy Hoag, Plattsburgh; Mallory Hughes, Plattsburgh; Lidiya Kalarash, Plattsburgh; Jonathan Keable, Plattsburgh; Lila King, Plattsburgh; Clarice Knelly, Plattsburgh; Rob Knowles, Plattsburgh; Christina Kolman, Plattsburgh; Augusta Kramer, Plattsburgh; Erin Lawliss, Plattsburgh; Mairead Lawliss, Plattsburgh; Elliot Levi, Plattsburgh; Kaitlyn Lussier, Plattsburgh; Kyrsten Lyman, Plattsburgh; Bianca Lynch, Plattsburgh; Talia Lynch, Plattsburgh; Joelle Makhoul, Plattsburgh; Paige Manson, Plattsburgh; Tierney Mayette, Plattsburgh; Richard McCartney, Plattsburgh; Anthony Milanese, Plattsburgh; Joni Miller, Plattsburgh; Emily Moore, Plattsburgh; Jaron Munnik, Plattsburgh; Kaden Myers, Plattsburgh; Catie Parker, Plattsburgh; Charlotte Parker, Plattsburgh; Christine Parmeter, Plattsburgh; Kyle Pellerin, Plattsburgh; Jasmine Piper, Plattsburgh; Morgan Polhemus, Plattsburgh; Abigail Putnam, Plattsburgh; Sean Requena, Plattsburgh; Katie Rock, Plattsburgh; Thomas Romack, Plattsburgh; Meghan Roser, Plattsburgh; Jordyne Russell, Plattsburgh; Danuta Ryan, Plattsburgh; Lucas Salmon, Plattsburgh; Olivia Scott, Plattsburgh; Michael Stanilka, Plattsburgh; Jennifer Stanton, Plattsburgh; Emma Stewart, Plattsburgh; Meghan Sullivan, Plattsburgh; Abdousabour Tidjani, Plattsburgh; Summer Tierney, Plattsburgh; Sabrina Vega, Plattsburgh; Kirsten Villemaire, Plattsburgh; Sean Vogl, Plattsburgh; Treana Von Elbe, Plattsburgh; Ariel Waldron, Plattsburgh; Brandon Wallburg, Plattsburgh; Bryn Walsh, Plattsburgh; Katrina Wilson, Plattsburgh; Rayane Yahiaoui, Plattsburgh; Stephanie Zukowski, Plattsburgh; Carly Newton, Port Henry; Malika Saleem, Port Henry; Tristan Shappy, Port Henry; Jaiden Varmette, Port Henry; Samantha Disco, Rouses Point; Erin Ducharme, Rouses Point; Ryley Duffy, Rouses Point; Noah Dupee, Rouses Point; Cody Gooley, Rouses Point; Kailey Maher, Rouses Point; Aislyn Mcdonough, Rouses Point; Natalie Rowe, Rouses Point; Olivia Sorrell, Rouses Point; Lisa Svitkov, Rouses Point; Morgan Woods, Rouses Point; Frederick Balzac, Saranac Lake; Taylor Hesseltine, Saranac Lake; Madelyn Mader, Saranac Lake; Sierra O'Mahony, Saranac Lake; Alexis Valentin, Saranac Lake; Nickolas Bunker, Saranac; Emma Caton, Saranac; Brennan Donaldson, Saranac; Emily Foppert, Saranac; Jacob Leduc, Saranac; Nicholas Liberty, Saranac; Kelsey Rambach, Saranac; Jenna Reil, Saranac; Jessica Siskavich, Saranac; Grace Sullivan, Saranac; Byron Wing, Saranac; Harrison Gereau, Schroon Lake; Mason Barber, Schuyler Falls; Kaitlyn Gardner, Schuyler Falls; Kayla Lapier, Schuyler Falls; Isaiah Mars, Ticonderoga; Claire Denis, Tupper Lake; Ben Jones, Tupper Lake; Morgan Sovey, Tupper Lake; Lindsay Reeve, Vermontville; Kaylee Blaise, West Chazy; Molly Carey, West Chazy; Jessica Collins, West Chazy; Avery Durgan, West Chazy; Emily Fountain, West Chazy; Maggie Jolicoeur, West Chazy; Jillian Magoon, West Chazy; Jacqueline Rasco, West Chazy; Devin Tromblee, West Chazy; Claudia Collins, Whippleville; Jordan Kane, Whippleville; Emily Shaffer, Willsboro; Elisabeth Ashley, Wilmington; Erykah Siegrist, Wilmington;
