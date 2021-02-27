Ella Messner of Plattsburgh was recently named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Northeastern University, Boston.
Aaron Bouchard of Morrisonville and Dayna Mieles of West Chazy were recently named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Saint Michael's College, Colchester, VT.
Brody Hooper of Elizabethtown was recently named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at SUNY Upstate Medical University, Syracuse.
Christopher Charles Mitchell of Morrisonville was recently named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Norwich University, Northfield, Vt.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at SUNY Plattsburgh. They are: Delaney Boulrice, Altona; Kendall Bush, Altona; Victoria Dragon, Altona; Rachel Eagar, Altona; Cody Peryea, Altona; Mara Ryan, Altona; Tyler Atkins, AuSable Forks; Bryce Douglass, AuSable Forks; Bailey Haner, AuSable Forks; Naomi Hodgson, AuSable Forks; Logan Martineau, AuSable Forks; Erin Morris, AuSable Forks; Hannah Rondeau, AuSable Forks; Spencer Savage, AuSable Forks; Addyson Strong, AuSable Forks; Angela Weller, AuSable Forks; Emmie Zielinski, AuSable Forks; Christian Thomas, Bloomingdale; Kalista Malette, Brushton; Taylor Showen, Brushton; John Church, Cadyville; Colby Derocher, Cadyville; Abigail Duquette, Cadyville; Faith Haley, Cadyville; Makayla Lafountain, Cadyville; Brexton Montville, Cadyville; Mary Skulan-Toran, Cadyville; Cassandra Ashline, Champlain; Alise Babbie, Champlain; Austin Burke, Champlain; Brianna Forkey, Champlain; Kelsey Lapoint, Champlain; Emily Lord, Champlain; Jason Parent, Champlain; Kylee Decillis, Chateaugay; Morgan Lamica, Chateaugay; Elara Martin, Chateaugay; Morgan Thomas, Chateaugay; Rachael Young, Chateaugay; Aubrie Bourgeois, Chazy; Cameron Doran, Chazy; Kailey Garrant, Chazy; Lindsey Gilmore, Chazy; Abigale Gonyo, Chazy; Mackenzie Guay, Chazy; Ely Moak, Chazy; Emmy Moak, Chazy; Jack Pelton, Chazy; Erin Recore, Chazy; Carson Walfield, Chazy; Denelle Sauve, Constable; Erin Tatro, Constable; Dylan Sours, Crown Point; Janyll Barber, Dannemora; Nicole Donah, Dannemora; Madison Dubray, Dannemora; Samantha Finizio, Dannemora; Eryn Jander, Dannemora; Kaitlyn Pierce, Dannemora; Elizabeth Trudeau, Dannemora; Malina Lawrence, Elizabethtown; Marie MacFarlane, Elizabethtown; Isabella McLean, Elizabethtown; Cheyenne Sousie, Elizabethtown; Daniel Hoff, Ellenburg Center; Alexander Dezan, Ellenburg Depot; Ethan King, Ellenburg Depot; Heather Lambert, Ellenburg Depot; Ashton Wright, Ellenburg Depot; George Hearn, Essex; Jeannette Staats, Essex; Tianna Smith, Fort Covington; Andrew James, Gabriels; Ashleigh Baer, Jay; Madison Campbell, Jay; Tyler Light, Jay; Eliza Prins, Jay; Lucy Ward, Jay; Mollie Ward, Jay; Hanna Whitney, Keene; Taylor Alexander, Keeseville; Sylvia Benatti, Keeseville; Richal Bisht, Keeseville; Elliana Bowlen, Keeseville; Randy Brooks, Keeseville; Brian Carter, Keeseville; Kilian Croghan, Keeseville; Nathan Devins, Keeseville; Danielle Dubay, Keeseville; Liz Feeley, Keeseville; Tressa Loreman, Keeseville; Sydney Snow, Keeseville; Myah Straight, Keeseville; Theresa Hyland, Lake Clear; Arriana Patraw, Lake Clear; Morin Bissonette, Lake Placid; Aimee Goddeau, Lake Placid; Ella Hanrahan, Lake Placid; Nathan Jeffery, Lake Placid; Ashley Strack, Lake Placid; Emmalee Turner, Lewis; James Allison, Malone; Jessica Broeker, Malone; Wynonia Lawrence, Malone; Kamden Spicer, Malone; Breanna Sprague, Malone; Ryan Munson, Mineville; Arleigh Lafountain, Mooers Forks; Brinley Lafountain, Mooers Forks; Maggie Lafountain, Mooers Forks; Saya Mcdonald, Mooers Forks; Jarrett Mcneil, Mooers Forks; Marlyna Rabideau, Mooers Forks; Keeley Sample, Mooers Forks; Tristen Wallace, Mooers Forks; Noah Dragoon, Mooers; Gabrielle Dumas, Mooers; Tiana Mangine, Mooers; Ryan Jaquish, Moriah; Stephania Zelinski, Moriah; Sydney Adolfo, Morrisonville; Dakota Arquette, Morrisonville; Jade Bola, Morrisonville; Abigail Bone, Morrisonville; Dylan Borner, Morrisonville; Aiden Coolidge, Morrisonville; Amanda Crafts, Morrisonville; Brooke Dew, Morrisonville; Dennis Dwyer, Morrisonville; Kristen Edwards, Morrisonville; Matthew Fall, Morrisonville; Alex Marcoux, Morrisonville; Brian Menia, Morrisonville; Hunter Mossey, Morrisonville; Thomas Orzech, Morrisonville; Olivia Paiser, Morrisonville; Nathan Petro, Morrisonville; Mary Ransom, Morrisonville; Edward Rock, Morrisonville; Lucas Smith, Morrisonville; Nancy St. Marie, Morrisonville; Megan Szalkowski, Morrisonville; Evan Thatcher, Morrisonville; Tiffany Thomas, Morrisonville; Josalin Trombley, Morrisonville; Samantha Wells, Morrisonville; Kimberly White, Morrisonville; Haley Williams, Morrisonville; Nicholas Wilson, Morrisonville; Zachary Ziemer, Morrisonville; Ericka Demars, Newcomb; Peter O'Donnell, Newcomb; Sarah-Margaret Cowart, North Bangor; Leah Gallagher, North Bangor; Katie Poupore, North Bangor; Taylor-Ann Zagrobelny, North Bangor; Alaina Bazzano, Peru; Emily Beaudette, Peru; Olivia Bousquet, Peru; Natalie Bouvier, Peru; Bryanna Brown, Peru; Trinity Carter, Peru; Erin Conner, Peru; Emily Douglas, Peru; Dawson Duprey, Peru; Keegan Duprey, Peru; Taylor Hackett, Peru; Nicholas Helmer, Peru; Aidan Keefe, Peru; Lauren Lawliss, Peru; Julia Lemieux, Peru; Aidan Masten, Peru; Roldnardy Norelus, Peru; Margaret Pyne, Peru; Saleen Ramos, Peru; Alex Rine, Peru; Jessica Sedgwick, Peru; Brady Terry, Peru; Lauren Waldron, Peru; Miriam Weinkauf, Peru; Rebecca Wells, Peru; Vienna Ainsworth, Plattsburgh; Marie Alcis, Plattsburgh; Lucy Allen, Plattsburgh; Eugene Ayotte, Plattsburgh; Hannah Baker, Plattsburgh; Juliana Baker, Plattsburgh; Alex Barber, Plattsburgh; Ashleigh Barcomb, Plattsburgh; Robert Barcomb, Plattsburgh; Andrew Bechard, Plattsburgh; Stephen Belcher, Plattsburgh; Michelle Bello Veramendi, Plattsburgh; Alexandre Bernier, Plattsburgh; Melissa Bernier, Plattsburgh; Kayla Bezio, Plattsburgh; Sweta Bhatta, Plattsburgh; Marlee Bickford-Bushey, Plattsburgh; Kaitlyn Bjelko, Plattsburgh; Matthew Boivin, Plattsburgh; Cydney Bond, Plattsburgh; Kara Bouyea, Plattsburgh; Eric Brunelle, Plattsburgh; Dylan Burdick, Plattsburgh; Sydney Burdo, Plattsburgh; Sabrina Burgess, Plattsburgh; Kayla Carder, Plattsburgh; Amelia Carter-Kelly, Plattsburgh; Lauryn Clary, Plattsburgh; Rhys Dev, Plattsburgh; Karlie Devins, Plattsburgh; Paul Dinov, Plattsburgh; Alicia Durgan, Plattsburgh; Gisselle Edwards, Plattsburgh; Rory Fischer, Plattsburgh; Isabelle Flora-Miller, Plattsburgh; Isabella Friedman, Plattsburgh; Veda Galy, Plattsburgh; Karisma Garcia, Plattsburgh; Linzi Garden, Plattsburgh; Delaney Garrant, Plattsburgh; Cody Garrow, Plattsburgh; Alandra Gebo, Plattsburgh; Michelle Giacobello, Plattsburgh; Jonathan Gibbs, Plattsburgh; Juliette Given, Plattsburgh; Whitney Golden, Plattsburgh; Kenna Guynup, Plattsburgh; Robel Hagos, Plattsburgh; Erica Haley, Plattsburgh; Elizabeth Herkalo, Plattsburgh; Steven Hibbard, Plattsburgh; Windy Hoag, Plattsburgh; Aaron Huneck, Plattsburgh; Hallie Hurwitz, Plattsburgh; Lidiya Kalarash, Plattsburgh; Jonathan Keable, Plattsburgh; Clarice Knelly, Plattsburgh; Rob Knowles, Plattsburgh; Augusta Kramer, Plattsburgh; Rochelle LaForest, Plattsburgh; Erin Lawliss, Plattsburgh; Mairead Lawliss, Plattsburgh; Jihyun Lee, Plattsburgh; Kaitlyn Lussier, Plattsburgh; Bianca Lynch, Plattsburgh; Talia Lynch, Plattsburgh; Matthew Maggy, Plattsburgh; Joelle Makhoul, Plattsburgh; Erika Martin, Plattsburgh; Madison McCabe, Plattsburgh; Megan McCarty, Plattsburgh; Mahalia McLean, Plattsburgh; Louisa Mercier, Plattsburgh; Melinda Meseck, Plattsburgh; Joni Miller, Plattsburgh; Ha Nguyen, Plattsburgh; Catie Parker, Plattsburgh; Charlotte Parker, Plattsburgh; Christine Parmeter, Plattsburgh; Christopher Patrick, Plattsburgh; Brandy Pelkey, Plattsburgh; Jaine Perotti, Plattsburgh; Daniel Piper, Plattsburgh; Jasmine Piper, Plattsburgh; Morgan Polhemus, Plattsburgh; Abigail Putnam, Plattsburgh; Cyrilla Rampersad, Plattsburgh; Kiran Rampersad, Plattsburgh; Sean Requena, Plattsburgh; Katie Rock, Plattsburgh; Frank Rodriguez, Plattsburgh; Thomas Romack, Plattsburgh; Meghan Roser, Plattsburgh; Jordyne Russell, Plattsburgh; Danuta Ryan, Plattsburgh; Lucas Salmon, Plattsburgh; Michael Stanilka, Plattsburgh; Jennifer Stanton, Plattsburgh; Sadie Stiles, Plattsburgh; Meghan Sullivan, Plattsburgh; Michael Sullivan, Plattsburgh; Kanjanapa Supyen, Plattsburgh; Naomi Tegybelu, Plattsburgh; Natasha Thakur, Plattsburgh; Elizabeth Thomas, Plattsburgh; Miah Thornton, Plattsburgh; Abdousabour Tidjani, Plattsburgh; Summer Tierney, Plattsburgh; Sarah Tisdale, Plattsburgh; Kirsten Villemaire, Plattsburgh; Aidan Vogl, Plattsburgh; Sean Vogl, Plattsburgh; Ariel Waldron, Plattsburgh; Bryn Walsh, Plattsburgh; Katrina Wilson, Plattsburgh; Rayane Yahiaoui, Plattsburgh; Carly Newton, Port Henry; Malika Saleem, Port Henry; Tristan Shappy, Port Henry; Jaiden Varmette, Port Henry; Thomas Bouchard, Ray Brook; Sydney Barriere, Rouses Point; Erin Bleau, Rouses Point; Samantha Disco, Rouses Point; Ryley Duffy, Rouses Point; Cody Gooley, Rouses Point; Gavin Landole, Rouses Point; Paige Letourneau, Rouses Point; Kailey Maher, Rouses Point; Aislyn Mcdonough, Rouses Point; Natalie Rowe, Rouses Point; Taylor Hesseltine, Saranac Lake; Madelyn Mader, Saranac Lake; Alexis Valentin, Saranac Lake; Nickolas Bunker, Saranac; Emma Caton, Saranac; Brennan Donaldson, Saranac; Emily Foppert, Saranac; Jacob Leduc, Saranac; Joshua Liberty, Saranac; Nicholas Liberty, Saranac; Kelsey Rambach, Saranac; Jenna Reil, Saranac; Victoria Roberts, Saranac; Jessica Siskavich, Saranac; Byron Wing, Saranac; Harrison Gereau, Schroon Lake; Branden Hall, Schroon Lake; Mason Barber, Schuyler Falls; Kaitlyn Gardner, Schuyler Falls; Shaye Larrabee, Schuyler Falls; Tomas Hendrix, Ticonderoga; Sara Vradenburg, Ticonderoga; Claire Denis, Tupper Lake; Drew Denis, Tupper Lake; Mallory Fleishman, Tupper Lake; Ben Jones, Tupper Lake; Perry Winch, Vermontville; Molly Carey, West Chazy; Jessica Collins, West Chazy; Justin Collins, West Chazy; Jacob Durgan, West Chazy; Emily Fountain, West Chazy; Maggie Jolicoeur, West Chazy; Breana Kelley, West Chazy; Jillian Magoon, West Chazy; Matthew Parent, West Chazy; Nora Lee Rougier, West Chazy; Devin Tromblee, West Chazy; Krista Trombley, West Chazy; Kaeli Brack, Westport; Mattea Viens, Westport; Claudia Collins, Whippleville; Jordan Kane, Whippleville; Elisabeth Ashley, Wilmington.
