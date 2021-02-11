Kylie Kroes of Lake Placid was awarded the Spring 2020 Dean's Award for Academic Excellence at Colgate University, Hamilton.
Rachel Racette of Cadyville was awarded the Spring 2020 Dean's Award with Distinction at Colgate University, Hamilton.
Kamm Cassidy of Lake Placid and Melissa Place of Westport were recently named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Cazenovia College, Cazenovia.
Alyssa Waters of Morrisonville was recently named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Elmira College.
Kayla Myers of Morrisonville was recently named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Nazareth College, Rochester.
Elizabeth Storey of Westport and Abigail Wolff of Saranac Lake were recently named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Hamilton College.
Holdan Nieves of Mooers and Kyran Sunday of Hogansburg were recently named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Hofstra University, Hempstead.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at the University of New Hampshire, Durham, NH. They are: Lynn Palen, Keene; Grace McGrew, Lake Placid; Scott Schulz, Lake Placid; James Matthews, Peru; John Gallo, Peru; Addison Montefusco, Schuyler Falls.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at Hudson Valley Community College. They are: Craig Brooks, Plattsburgh; Cole Glebus, Port Henry; Jacob Stradley, Tupper Lake; Gabriel Kneller, Westport.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at SUNY Oneonta. They are: Taylor Gough, Elizabethtown; Mckenna Harris, Moriah Center; Adrian Kowal, Plattsburgh; Mya Ladieu, Plattsburgh; Caitlyn Lopez, Jay; Madison Olcott, Moriah; Adalyne Perryman, Lake Placid; Jana Schraders, Chazy.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 Dean's List at the College of Saint Rose, Albany. They are: Rylee Desso, Peru; Grace Sayward, Schuyler Falls; Pimnipa Trakarnsrisakul, Morrisonville; Kelsey Hulbert, Plattsburgh; Emilie Whalen, Plattsburgh; Amelia Arguelles, Plattsburgh; Megan Frederick, West Chazy; Alexis Stephenson, Saranac Lake; Emma Bogart, Ticonderoga; Sean Crowley, Peru; Anna Sokolova, Minerva; Emily Stiles, Rouses Point.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 President's List at North Country Community College. They are: Amanda N. Agoney, Ellenburg Depot; Margaret C. Alexander, Lewis; Melissa L. Anderson, Ticonderoga; Shari A. Atkinson, Plattsburgh; Barbara M. Ayres, Keene Valley, Kate L. Barrett, Burke, Jameson L. Batt, Lake Placid, Cooper J. Beaudin, Chateaugay, Anna M. Bleakley, Chateaugay, Kailey K. Boadway, LaGrange, Moly L. Brown, Brushton; Almin Cirikovic, Saranac Lake; Christine G. Conover, Saranac Lake; Alycia B. Cowan, Chateaugay; Kelly L. Daoust, Plattsburgh; Brian E. Duprey, Malone; Ashley N. Dushane, Lake Placid; Kaylei L. Dustin, Malone; Tim J. Fassett, Malone; Krystal Frawley, Peru; Michelle M. Gauthier, Winthrop; Nicholas P. Guido, Saranac Lake; Ashley L. Harris, Tupper Lake; Lia M. Hoover, Saranac; Caitlin Jackson-LaClair, Plattsburgh; Jennifer Jubin, Lake Placid; Corey N. Kidder, Bloomingdale; Brandon P. Kiroy, Morrisonville; Joseph T. LaPeter, Ticonderoga; Brianna L. LaTour, Ticonderoga; Jenna L. Law, Malone; Rebecca ML. Lord, North Bangor; Heath A. Lucas, Chazy; Noah M. Marshall, Lake Placid; Amanda L. Martin, Malone; Kathryn M. Martinez, Tupper Lake; Heaton; Kylie M. McKellar-Jones, Malone; Monica Mitchell, Witherbee; Rosalie Morris, Akwesasne; Emily J. Muncil, Bloomingdale; Raven Oakes, Hogansburg; Stefanie L. Paige, Burke; Kristin M. Parmeter, Chateaugay; Jeremy J. Patnode, Chateaugay; Christopher J. Payne, Malone; Stephanie M. Perry, Brushton; Amaree N. Powell, Constable; Carrie E. Rabideau, Plattsburgh; Ann K. Ramsay, Lake Placid; Amanda L. Reyome, Malone; Samantha P. Richards, Winthrop; Alycia M. Rousseau, Moira; Payton A. Roy, Saranac; Tammy L. Rust, Constable; Michael Saulpaugh, Au Sable Forks; Karley M. Sauve, Constable; Janiece M. Scheid, Mineville; Martha K. Schultz, Redford; Courtney B. Sill, Peru; Dylan M. Stewart, Saranac Lake; Kristina M. Straut, Lake Placid; Alyssa M. Summo, Keene; Wraven M. Sunday, Hogansburg; Courtney J. Swinyer, Malone; Patricia L. Thomas, Hogansburg; Emma M. Torrance, Lake Placid; Kaitlynne E. Warner, Moira; Camille L. White, Fort Covington; Jennifer M. Wlson, Plattsburgh; Kaylyn M. Wood, Saranac; McKenna E. Yette, Potsdam; Suzanne Zelinski, Ticonderoga; Autymn E. Zoeller, Saranac Lake; Olivia Zook, Saranac Lake.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Fall 2020 Vice President's List at North Country Community College. They are: Sophie D. Arsenault, Tupper Lake; Nicholas A. Boushie, Tupper Lake; Leonides Brito, Bloomingdale; Edina Cecunjanin, Saranac Lake; Amber K. Clark, Long Lake; Jackson G. Clement, Tupper Lake; Stacy A. Coleman, Malone; Laurie A. Donahue, Bombay; Rachel S. Dupra, Constable; Jon J. Farmer, Lake Clear; Autumn R. Garrow, Mooers; Marjorie J. Gillette, Chateaugay; Patrick E. Hache, Tupper Lake; Melissa S. Kent, Saranac Lake; Kimberly D. Lackner, Saranac Lake; Carly M. Lafrance, Hogansburg; Jaden A. LaValley, Tupper Lake; Klaire M. Loewen, Tupper Lake; Lucas E. McCluskey, Ticonderoga; Sierra A. Moody, Tupper Lake; Alisha N. Oakes, Plattsburgh; Justin M. O’Neil, West Chazy; Lauryn R. Petrelli, Malone; Amy LM. Roberts, Keeseville; Amanda M. Rochefort, Brushton; Mira M. Scannell, Lake Placid; Helen M. Sequin, Malone; Shannon Seguin, Ellenburg Depot; Laurel E. Spence, Chateaugay; Jenna N. Tashjian, North Bangor; Calista A. Yaw, Malone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.