Brooke Bjelko, of Plattsburgh, was named to the the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Bryant University, Smithfield, R.I.
Anika Knight, of Altona, was named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at Widener University, Chester, Pa.
Abigail Bilow, of North Bangor, was named to the spring 2022 President’s List at SUNY Morrisonville.
Sayrah Durgan, of Peru, Madelyn Gay, of Vermontville, and Nora Glover, of Saranac Lake, were named to the spring 2022 president’s list at SUNY Cortland.
Trinity Hartson, of St. Regis Falls, Aleesha LaBounty, of Dickinson Center, and Danialah Carter, of Keeseville, were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s list at SUNY Delhi.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at SUNY Canton. They are: Reagan F. Lapage, Brushton; Katelyn Brothers, Champlain; Cassidy Nixon, Champlain; Taylor M. Staples, Chateaugay; Madalyn M. Seguin, Ellenburg Depot; Carli Cartier, Fort Covington; Caeleigh Hill, Hogansburg; Dale P. Mcdonald, Hogansburg; Carcie T. Thompson Bigtree, Hogansburg; Ronald J. Wood-Terrance, Hogansburg; Caitlin Douglas, Malone; Elizabeth M. Feimann, Malone; Molly R. Johnson, Malone; William W. Kenyon, Malone; Natalie A. LaPlant, Malone; Myah J. Poirier, Malone; Catherin C. Foley, Mooers; Morgan E. Lintner, Mooers Forks; Briana J. Brousseau, Morrisonville; Kaitlyn Doorey, Morrisonville; Leo J. Golden, Morrisonville; Jordan Ashley, North Bangor; Brynn M. Nelson, North Bangor; Tyler R. Shorette, North Bangor; Madison E. Cragle, Peru; Mark Hager, Plattsburgh; Amelia Hager, Plattsburgh; Logan P. King, Plattsburgh; Taylor A. Brassard, Port Henry; Amber M. Caron, Redford; Dawson M. White, Saint Regis Falls; Emma L. Kielmeier, Saranac Lake; Riley Manso, Ticonderoga; Logan M. Dominie, Tupper Lake; Audrianna S. LaMora, Tupper Lake; Sierah Lavalley, Tupper Lake; Alyssah C. Martinez, Tupper Lake; Zachary Lawrence, Wilmington; Isaac Defelice, Witherbee.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at the Rochester Institute of Technology. They are: Haley Giroux, Lake Clear; Marie Higgins, Peru; Aidan Stacey, Ticonderoga; Zach Swyers, Plattsburgh; Thomas Johnson, Morrisonville; Samantha Higgins, Tupper Lake; Katelin Griffin, Constable; Jeremy Lavalley, Ellenburg Depot; Mike Nystoriak, Saranac; Parker Barnaby, Plattsburgh; Simon Dumas, Malone; Patrick Dwyer, Chazy; Cade Berry, West Chazy; Adam Hesseltine, Saranac Lake; Mike Morelli, Lake Placid.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were given spring 2022 Part-Time Honors at SUNY Canton. They are: Melissa L. Cross, Bombay; Nicole Murphy, Champlain; Kenneth Arquette, Hogansburg; Jessica D. Connors, Hogansburg; Jordyn Conklin, Malone; Erin M. Mulverhill, Malone; Parker J. Couture, Plattsburgh; Colby J. Boudreau, Tupper Lake; Conner E. Morse, West Chazy.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at SUNY Morrisville. They are: Timothy O’Meara, Plattsburgh; Brandon Breyette, Plattsburgh; Lane Oakes, Bombay; Terri Courtney, Lyon Mountain; Julia West, West Chazy.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at SUNY New Paltz. They are: Hali Cook, Keene Valley; Abigail Juckett, Keene Valley; Leah Lacey, Plattsburgh; Catherine Langlois, Chazy; Brooke Lauzon, Ticonderoga.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire. They are: Katherine Wimberly, Olmstedville; Jack Lawrence, Lake Placid; Scott Schulz, Lake Placid; Sara Donatello, Lake Placid; Andrew LePage, Morrisonville; James Matthews, Peru.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at St. Michael’s College, Colchester, Vt. They are: Emma Posada, Peru; Rachel Daby, Peru; Ethan Bushey, Plattsburgh; Dayna Mieles, West Chazy; Madison Tetreault, West Chazy.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties were named to the spring 2022 Dean’s List at the University of New England. They are: Jordyn Holbrook, Burke; Sadie Garceau, Chazy; Avery Turner, Morrisonville; Alissa Lawson, Peru.
