Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the part-time Spring 2021 President's List at Clinton Community College. They are: Catherine Anthony, Keeseville; Valerie Baez, Bronx; Hannah Barber, Peru; Madison Bedard, Schuyler Falls; Jillian Bezio, Keeseville; Treye D. Billups, Plattsburgh; Veda K. Bingel, Plattsburgh; Emily C. Brooks, Ellenburg Center; Kaitlyn M. Bruce, Rouses Point; Ted Bruno, Keeseville; Nicole I. Bullock, Plattsburgh; David Butler, Port Kent; Matthew Cech, Plattsburgh; Hannah P. Charlebois, Morrisonville; Lily I. Clermont, Plattsburgh; Kimberly A. Clodgo, Keeseville; Jordan L. Cook, Plattsburgh; Rebecah G. Courson, Plattsburgh; Lauren M. Cross, Plattsburgh; Nicole K. Curtis, Peru; Caitlyn M. Daniels, Cadyville; Austin D. Davis, Plattsburgh; Heidi M. Dean, Plattsburgh; Andrew J. Delong, Mooers; Conner A. Devan, Cadyville; Jordan R. Deyo, Plattsburgh; Eben Dorr, Keeseville; Mallorie Douglas, Peru; Jade M. Drollette, Plattsburgh; Darren R. Dubois, Champlain; Zebulun P. Ducharme, Ausable Forks; Sadie L. Duncan, Keeseville; Patrick T. Dwyer, Chazy; Maximillian L. Eban, Plattsburgh; Khalid Farhoune, Plattsburgh; Angelena Fay, Cadyville; Dakota R. Finley, Plattsburgh; Calli D. Fitzwater, Plattsburgh; Laura F. Follmer, Plattsburgh; Kolby Furnia, Ausable Forks; Kimberly E. Gaboriault, Morrisonville; Candace M. Gifford, Plattsburgh; Rocco E. Golden, Morrisonville; Tyler D. Guay, Rouses Point; Evan Hart, Keeseville; Callie-Ann M. Harvey, Chazy; Emily E. Heintz, Plattsburgh; Audrianna M. Hollister, Mooers Forks; Macy F. Hosler, Chazy; Olivia C. Hovis, Plattsburgh; Ryan L. Johnston Jr., West Chazy; Celine Juneau, Chazy; Dalton Kane, West Chazy; Kristen M. Karkoski, Plattsburgh; Jillian Kezar, Peru; Anika G. Knight, Altona; Margaret M. Labarge, Plattsburgh; Jeremy R. LaValley, Ellenburg; Kennedi C. LaValley, Peru; Reid C. Lavalley, Champlain; Tyler J. Lavalley, Ellenburg Depot; Mackenzie B. Lawfer, Plattsburgh; Sean M. Maar, Albany; Zoey S. Magoon, Ellenburg Center; Julia Maher, Plattsburgh; Liman A. Mal-lawane, Peru; Damien Martinez, Plattsburgh; Alessia M. Matott, Plattsburgh; Nicole E. McCarthy, Peru; Emma J. McCasland, Plattsburgh; Trinity R. Middlemiss, Plattsburgh; Tiffany M. Miner, Plattsburgh; Myah M. Mitchell, West Chazy; James Molinski, Champlain; Lexie M. Neale, Plattsburgh; Taylor E. Nichols, Churubusco; Olivia Nowosielski, Plattsburgh; Ellie L. O'Neil, Plattsburgh; Hannah L. Pecor, Saranac; Rylee L. Pivetta, Ellenburg Depot; Hannah M. Place, Westport; Dustin Plumadore, Chazy; Nadia L. Potts, Ellenburg Center; Toby Racicot, Plattsburgh; Zachary L. Rainville, Saranac; Selena M. Ramos, Peru; Ryan M. Recore, Plattsburgh; Chelsie M. Reil, Plattsburgh; Alexis H. Rickert, Peru; Kaitlyn Rivers, Peru; Christy A. Rock, Plattsburgh; Liam R. Sample, West Chazy; Maggie G. Sample, Mooers Forks; Nathaniel E. Sarnow, Plattsburgh; Willmaa Satheeskumar, Plattsburgh; James H. Schwartz, Peru; Macayla R. Scofield, Plattsburgh; Madalyn M. Seguin, Ellenburg Depot; Ryan R. Seney, Morrisonville; Alison M. Silver, Plattsburgh; Abigaile N. Siskavich, Plattsburgh; Siri R. Sorensen, Plattsburgh; Jenna Stanley, Ausable Forks; Charlotte G. Steria, Plattsburgh; Chelsea L. Tanzer, Ellenburg Depot; Kimberly R. Trombly, Mooers; Emily E. VanValkenburg, Ellenburg Center; Mark Vollbehr, Plattsburgh; Amy Ward, Plattsburgh; Grant Weerts, Keeseville; Benjamin W. Welch, West Chazy; Emma I. Whalen, Plattsburgh; Ryleigh C. Whalen, Plattsburgh; Hailey A Williams, Plattsburgh; Aurora S. Winnicki, Beekmantown; Christian W. Winters, West Chazy; Lacy M. Wright, Plattsburgh; Natalie F. Wrye, Rouses Point; Julia A. Yocum, Plattsburgh; Mason Zales, Plattsburgh; Irina Zhang, Plattsburgh.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.