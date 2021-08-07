Numerous students in Clinton, Essex and Franklin County were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at SUNY Oswego. They are: Emily F. Ashlaw, Chateaugay; Mikayla Brockway, Saint Regis Falls; Tiffany Connors, Hogansburg; Sandra J. Kwasniak, Tupper Lake; Sarah M. Poupore, Malone; Rowan Valentino, Malone; Gabrielle W. Waters, Malone; Stephen J. Thompson, Ticonderoga; Alex L. Christman, Morrisonville.
Numerous students in Clinton, Essex and Franklin County were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean’s List at SUNY Oswego. They are: Graceann Cleator, Vermontville; Alexander J. Premo, Constable; Leah A. Wheeler, Saint Regis Falls; Emmett Bevilacqua, Saranac Lake; Benn Delisle, Morrisonville; Kaitlyn D. Goodwin, Plattsburgh; Vivien K. Guenther, Plattsburgh.
