Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the full-time Spring 2021 President's List at Clinton Community College. They are: Grace J. Bailey, Ellenburg; Antony S. Bak, Plattsburgh; Joshua L. Baker, Plattsburgh; Lawrence A. Baker Jr., West Chazy; Nathan Billups, Plattsburgh; Katelyn R. Blair, Saranac; Heather L. Brawn, Plattsburgh; Katelyn S. Brothers, Champlain; Jacob H. Burgette, Peru; Hayley M. Castine, Champlain; Mackenzie A. Chapman, West Chazy; Jenna E. Clookey, Plattsburgh; Angela A. Collier, Plattsburgh; Courtney R. Coon, Peru; Amber A. Cross, Plattsburgh; John V. Crotty, Plattsburgh; Kylie R. Curran, Plattsburgh; Amelia C. DeDominicas, Plattsburgh; Jacob R. Deyo, Plattsburgh; Aaron M. Dinco, Ellenburg Depot; Aiden M. Donah, Plattsburgh; Abigail K. Dufresne, Plattsburgh; Rachel M. Dumas, Peru; Daniel C. Franks, Champlain; Maxwell J. French, West Chazy; Erin Frey, Plattsburgh; Bryanna P. Garrand, Altona; Colin Golden, Plattsburgh; Kayler S. Grizzle, Plattsburgh; Wyatt C. Hackett, Peru; Jacob M. Hazel, Mooers; Marley Ihne, Plattsburgh; Demi K. Keliihananui, Plattsburgh; Sara Kephart, Peru; Taylor J. Kilfoyle, Plattsburgh; Brody M. LaBarre, Ellenburg Center; Catherine M. Langlois, Chazy; Jessica L. Lashway, West Chazy; Aimee Lobdell, Willsboro; Joshua Longtin, Plattsburgh; Brenna L. Lonsbury, Redford; Brianna F. Manor, Ellenburg Center; Shey H. Manor, Morrisonville; Julianna H. McIntyre, Mooers; Christina Nori, Plattsburgh; Deirdre R. O'Callaghan, Peru; Anna E. Pape, Chazy; Kaleb K. Pecoraro, Plattsburgh; Eli J. Polttila, Plattsburgh; Anna T. Pridell, Ausable Forks; Kayla J. Pulsifer, Mooers Forks; Grace I. Racicot, Plattsburgh; Mikaela Raymond, Peru; Kassidy M. Robare, Ausable Forks; Alexandria R. Roberts, Ellenburg Depot; Brad M. Roberts, Saranac; Nicholas V. Sabia, Plattsburgh; Henry N. Sanchez Jr., Plattsburgh; Theodore J. Santaniello, Plattsburgh; Jenalee B. Savoir, Peru; Leah Shay, Keeseville; Austin M. Smith, Plattsburgh; Emma R. Smith, Chazy; Emma E. Snook, Plattsburgh; Nicholas R. Szczerbak, Morrisonville; Tiffany Turnbull, Plattsburgh; Taylor N. VanWeort, Plattsburgh; Jensen L. Wright, Ellenburg Depot; Ian R. Zurlo, Morrisonville.
