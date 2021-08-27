Elizabeth Story of Westport was recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Hamilton College.
Sadie Garceau of Chazy was recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at the University of New England.
Alexa Marking of West Chazy and Kyran Sunday of Hogansburg were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at Hofstra University.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the Spring 2021 Dean's List at SUNY New Delhi. They are: Megan Thomas, North Bangor; Cecilia Campala, Schroon Lake; Lydia Ducharme, Au Sable Forks; Samuel Foote, Schroon Lake; Aleesha LaBounty, Dickinson Center; Brandon Bombard, Malone; John Bouck, Tupper Lake.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the full-time Spring 2021 Dean's List at Clinton Community College. They are: Mohamed Amine Bouayadi, Plattsburgh; Devin W. Brunell, Ellenburg Center; Terri A. Courtney, Lyon Mountain; Katelyn R. Cragle, Morrisonville; Evan B. Davison, Plattsburgh; Emma E. Demuro, Elizabethtown; David J. Devan, Plattsburgh; Lauren M. Facteau, Peru; Rebecca C. Ford, Clintonville; Mitchell P. French, West Chazy; Shelby R. Gates, Plattsburgh; Nathan J. Glennon, Churubusco; Grace A. Hewston, Plattsburgh; Nicholas Holzer, Plattsburgh; Patrisha L. Howerton, AuSable Forks; Kristen A. Hunter, Plattsburgh; Malcolm R. Hyde, Peru; Serena E. Jalbert, Plattsburgh; Brianne E. Knight, Chazy; Rafael J. Kowal, Plattsburgh; Ashley M. Kusalonis, Plattsburgh; Marguerite C. Lazzaro, Plattsburgh; Tyler J. McLean, Ausable Forks; Tricia S. Montroy, Plattsburgh; Cheyenne P. Naple, Plattsburgh; Mervat Nashed, Plattsburgh; Patrick J. O'Brien, Keeseville; Samantha J. Parrotte, Saranac; Douglas Roberts, Ellenburg; Meghan Y. Sheehan, Plattsburgh; Chloe E. Smith, Ellenburg Depot; Daniel A. Stone, Schuyler Falls; Liam F. Sullivan, Peru; Caitlin A. Turgeon, Plattsburgh; Nikko J. Velez Laureano, Plattsburgh; Jessica L. Wetherby, Plattsburgh; Adam D. Zelinsky, Lewis.
Numerous students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were recently named to the part-time Spring 2021 Dean's List at Clinton Community College. They are: Zashon M. Abrams, Morrisonville; Tinia Adams, Plattsburgh; Michael A. Ahern, Plattsburgh; Kokou Avoskpondjesso, Plattsburgh; Jacob B. Bechard, Morrisonville; Katelin S. Bechard, Plattsburgh; Krista B. Bechard, Keeseville; Natashia M. Bibeau, Rouses Point; Hunter R. Boadway, Plattsburgh; Cory M. Bonville, Plattsburgh; Dakota Brink, Mooers Forks; Jarrod E. Colby, Lake Placid; Jose R. Deondarza, West Chazy; Elyssa M. Desotelle, Ellenburg Depot; Emma M. Dominic, Churubusco; Renee E. Douglass, Cadyville; David Favro, Keeseville; Adevi D. Gayibor, Plattsburgh; Morgan C. Giroux, Keeseville; Justyn F. Gordon, Plattsburgh; Brendon S. Guay, Plattsburgh; Willow L. Herz, Chazy; Paris M. Houk, Morrisonville; Nicole M. Jerdo, Plattsburgh; Anthony S. King-Marcoux, Plattsburgh; Kaleb J. Labarge, Mooers Forks; Kolbee J. Lapoint, Plattsburgh; Morgan Lawrence, Ellenburg Depot; Silas M. Lewis, Chateaugay; Deliah F. Lorey, West Chazy; Kayla M. Mabry, Plattsburgh; Kelsey M. Marking, Plattsburgh; Connor McCarthy, Chazy; Olivia M. McDowell, Plattsburgh; Willa W. McKinley, Westport; America L. Mena, Plattsburgh; Kyle D. Mendofik, Peru; Myles P. Mitchell, Morrisonville; Evan J Ohlsten, Altona; Dana S. Richards, Plattsburgh; Brooke C. Seymour, Champlain; Danielle L. Sherman, Plattsburgh; Amy L. Simpson, Redford; Keegan Snow, Ausable Forks; Kristen J. Strack, Plattsburgh; Robert E. Tetreault, West Chazy; Patrick A. Tippens, Plattsburgh; Margaret Tracy, Saranac Lake; Cameron B. Trombley, Ellenburg Center; Alanna G. Vassar, Ellenburg Depot; Kylie M. Vassar, Ellenburg Depot.
