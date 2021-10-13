Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Summer 2021 Dean's List at St. Lawrence University. They are: Grace Cicchinelli, Saint Regis Falls; Cassidy Everritt, Bloomingdale; Olivia Light, Lake Placid; Michael Miller, Bloomingdale; Elise Pierson, Wilmington.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Summer 2021 Dean's List at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester. They are: Kathryn Bidelspach, Au Sable Forks; Jeanine LaCourse, Plattsburgh; Devin Whitney, Peru; Jordan McKiernan, Port Henry; Connor White, Malone.
Several students from Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties were named to the Summer 2021 President's List at Southern New Hampshire University, Manchester. They are: Jessica Law, Plattsburgh; Christy Labelle, North Bangor; Kylee Loreman, Keeseville; Ashley Burdo, Plattsburgh; Corinne Celotti, Mineville; Mark Meyer, Rouses Point; Madison Kelly, Tupper Lake; Miranda Mosher, Tupper Lake; Brittney Patenaude, Constable; Josalyne Chavez, Port Henry; Jenna Chartier, Tupper Lake; Issac Giroux, Plattsburgh.
