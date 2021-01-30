Dear style & substance,
So many people I know are having a difficult time making adjustments to everyday life during the pandemic. I used to feel productive and confident coping with stress. Now I have insomnia and during the day I am tired, distracted and short tempered. Please help.
“We are all in this together” is a consistent refrain we hear related to living in the time of corona virus. Alone? no – we bet that you could call a dozen people during the wee hours and they would answer – there is a lot of uncertainty keeping people awake. As you shared in your letter, lack of sleep is showing up in your waking hours as less emotional stamina and mental clarity. So much has been over said on sleep that we are attempting to provide a more eclectic ‘menu’ to clarify why and how you might seek better sleep.
“When you renovate and restore, you show respect for what was and bring it back to a state of beauty, usefulness, value, or vigor.” ~ Author and Speaker Susan Young reminding us that sleep is the ultimate restorative state of being.
When working on sleep we recommend focusing on three simple aspects of mindfulness: (having good) intention, (paying) attention and (having a positive) attitude. Simply put; we need to sleep, eat, work, play, and repeat. Using these as touch points might ease you into a better sense of balance and well-being.
INTENTION
Sleep is a time to be fully present and single minded, putting complete energy into your renewal. Slow deep breathing along with a mantra will set the tone in retraining your body to sleep.
‘Sleep quiets my mind and relaxes my body’, ‘I am ready for rest: mind, body, and soul’, ‘As I breathe in and out, I drift off to sleep’, or ‘My body is calm and at ease’.
ATTENTION
As humans, we are quite adept at believing that we are okay, even when our bodies and minds are sending us cues to the contrary. Sleep allows our physical and emotional bodies to heal and restore during sleep cycles preparing us to fully engage in the world in productive and meaningful ways.
Knowledge is power. Eastern and western practices combine in offering food for thought in the creation of your own personal sleep recipe. The Repair and Restoration Theory of Sleep suggests that sleep is essential, as it wipes clean our brain and restores and detoxifies our tissues in preparing our body for the next day. The Evolutionary Theory of Sleep suggests that we need sleep to increase our chance of survival. During darkness, it is best to avoid danger by sleeping in safety. Morning light then indicates waking and productive hours. Periods of activity and inactivity both conserve and create energy. Poor metabolism and weight gain are very often linked to lack of sleep.
Information Consolidation Theory reminds us that in order to process what has happened and plan for what will happen, we need sleep to decode and understand events, learning and emotions.
The Chinese Meridian Clock is used in Eastern Medicine to address sleep issues. The Clock illustrates the times within a 24-hour cycle in which qi, or energy, moves through each organ and surrounding meridians. Paying attention to when you wake during the night is well explained in this practice. Understanding energy cycles can give insight into what organs and their related emotions may be out of balance. For example, waking between the hours of 3 to 5 am indicates lung issues as well as unresolved grief and sadness. Unacknowledged emotions are brought to our awareness in the darkness which we can pay wakeful attention to in the light.
ATTITUDE
Be curious and creative, be kind to your body and practice non-judgment in your pursuit of better sleep. Be willing to try, fail and ultimately create a sleep plan that truly works for your body. Play and presence restore a positive attitude as they bring people and emotion into your life. When refreshed by sleep you can also focus early in the day on worries, most pressing concerns, serious conversations and making important decisions. Taking control with action lessens stress and builds resilience, both big factors that affect a good night’s sleep.
Focusing on these new techniques and remembering proper whole food nutrition, limited screen time before or in bed, and hot baths or showers to cleanse the day and promote relaxation will all add to a more successful transition from wakefulness to rest.
Sally Meisenheimer and Michele Armani are the owners of style & substance, which provides life coaching and creative solutions. Meisenheimer and Armani are certified life coaches, with many years of experience in health education, workforce development and teaching. Combined, they have been married more than 60 years and raised seven children. Email questions and comments to yourstyleandsubstance@gmail. com.
