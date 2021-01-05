We're extremely disappointed with the move by our representative in Congress from the 21st District here to sign on with the reactionaries who simply won't let the Nov. 3 presidential election take effect.
Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, gained some national status by publicly defending President Trump during his impeachment hearings, and she has since then acted as if his approval was the thing that mattered most to her.
Since the election, which Trump lost by more than 7 million popular votes and 306-232 in the Electoral College, he has focused 100 percent of his attention on undoing those outcomes somehow. He has virtually abdicated his job as president to concentrate on finding some means of negating his loss.
Stefanik has joined about 140 of her congressional colleagues to march in perfect step with him.
Could any of these constitutional rebels truly believe Trump has America's and Americans' interest foremost in his mind as he tries to undo an election that has been found in almost 60 court cases to be valid?
His every move has had only one motivation: to some way, any way, stay in office and keep the power he has always craved. And Stefanik is just as determined to pave that path for him.
“I plan to object to certain contested electors on Jan. 6,” she wrote in a press statement. “I do not take this action lightly.
“I am acting to protect our democratic process. Article II and the Twelfth Amendment of the Constitution make clear that I have an obligation to act on this matter if I believe there are serious questions with respect to the Presidential election.
“I believe those questions exist. Tens of millions of Americans are rightly concerned that the 2020 election featured unprecedented voting irregularities, unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws, and a fundamental lack of ballot integrity and security.”
On Saturday, Trump phoned Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was the head of his state's election process, to argue for enough of a recount to give Trump the victory he must have at all costs.
Raffensperger and other election officials – all of Trump's Republican Party – declared to him over and over that all requirements and protocols had been followed and the vote was 99.99 percent pure.
Yet Trump demanded that they “find” enough votes to overturn the certified results.
The count had been proven through three separate procedures to be accurate. But victory, not accuracy, was Trump's sole obsession.
And, it appears, Stefanik and her allies share that view, even though the Constitution specifies it is up to states – not Congress – to run their arm of the presidential election and certify their outcomes.
Each of the president's spurious allegations about various “trumped up” irregularities – lost votes, phony votes, votes by dead people among them – had been investigated and found baseless by the officials in charge.
“The most precious foundation and covenant of our Republic is the right to vote, and consequently, the faith in the sanctity of our nation's free and fair elections,” Stefanik wrote.
With this futile and unfounded effort, Trump and his minions have befouled that lofty ideal.
