A recent tweet posted by New York’s 21st Congressional District Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was a bit disconcerting.
In a Monday evening post — part of her “Worst Governor in America” onslaught against Gov. Andrew Cuomo — Stefanik criticized Cuomo over the announcement that residents of state Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS) facilities would be among the next to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week.
“The Worst Governor in America streak continues …,” a tweet from Stefanik’s campaign account reads.
“This time prioritizing vaccines for drug addicts over tens of thousands of seniors who have been home bound (sic) since the start of the pandemic.
“An absolute disgrace.”
We agree that seniors should be toward the front of the line for immunization against COVID-19 as they are among the most vulnerable to the disease.
But these seniors, as Stefanik herself notes, are homebound. That means they can stay away from others and minimize their contact with the outside world.
Some may even have family members or friends who assist them in obtaining food and other necessities, further limiting their exposure. Hopefully, they can pull through the isolation for just a little longer, and in a safe manner.
People seeking recovery from their addictions in rehab facilities, however, are in congregate living situations. Within these places, as evidenced by transmission in nursing homes and prisons both within Stefanik’s district and across the state, COVID-19 can spread and claim lives like wildfire.
To our senior readers: we are in no way saying that your comfort and your immunity are not as important as that of those in rehab facilities. To varying degrees, we have all had to deal with the isolation that comes with avoiding social contact, and we know you are frustrated with having to be so careful and scared for your own health.
But we take issue with Stefanik’s implication that being “drug addicts” inherently makes these people “less than.” She also inherently leaves out the possibility that some in rehab may indeed be seniors or have underlying conditions necessitating their immunization.
Cuomo is not a perfect governor by any means. Still, we agree with his take on why those in rehab facilities need to be immunized quickly.
“These are congregate facilities,” he said during his Monday morning briefing. “Congregate facilities are problematic.
“That’s where you have a lot of people in concentration.”
Stefanik’s statement accomplishes nothing except pandering to the vile and false view that addiction is a weakness that makes those who struggle with it less deserving, and not a disease that, like any other, needs treatment to overcome.
It also, intentionally or no, runs counter to the long, hard-fought efforts by local advocates to reduce the stigma surrounding behavioral health issues.
Finally, her comments come across as quite out-of-touch given this region, like too many others, has been ravaged by the opiate epidemic, and substance use has been increasing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
To say the least, we are extremely disappointed.
