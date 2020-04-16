Who knew that, on March 12, when one of the golf world's most prestigious events was canceled after the first round because of the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, all sports and all fans would find themselves in such desperate need of entertainment?
Hideki Matsuyama had played the first round brilliantly, tying the famous TPC Sawgrass course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., with a 63. Imagine how he must have felt at 8:24 a.m. the next day when that tournament and the next four over the coming month had been officially canceled.
Now we know that was just the start of the exit of golf and every other sport from an American public so reliant on games to be played and watched. We are a nation that fills more hours than we probably ever realized rooting, grousing and, yes, even gambling over outcomes.
At first, PGA officials considered holding the final three rounds of the Players Championship without spectators. That almost certainly would have been fine with the red-hot Matsuyama. But late that night, they decided to call it off altogether.
The cancellation came hours after the world's No. 1 player, Rory McIlroy, raised a point of caution in the golfers' behalf.
"More than anything, everyone needs to get tested," McIlroy said then. "I saw there's commercial labs now that are testing at some capacity, I guess, and for us to keep playing on the PGA Tour, all the tour players and people who are involved need to get tested and make sure no one's got it.
"Because everyone knows you can have it and not have symptoms and pass it on to someone who's more susceptible to getting very ill from it."
How right he was. Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments, NASCAR racing and even the Tokyo Olympics were either postponing or cancelling events.
The cancellation of that golf tournament and all the other sports was the first sign that we needed to take the coronavirus extremely seriously.
Now, we are suffering the consequences with virtually every entertainment event going virtual.
Imagine the scrambling going on at ESPN headquarters, trying to fill air time all day and night for four sports networks.
Over the weekend, we saw a basketball HORSE tournament aired from the homes of famed professional participants. IndyCar is holding virtual races with pro drivers “at the wheel.”
Sports Illustrated just recently switched from a weekly to a monthly publication and is now probably glad it did.
While we're talking about it, offer a pat on the back to the Press-Republican's Sports Editor, Joey LaFranca, for conducting a delightfully popular Sports Food Madness tournament, to replace the NCAA's annual March Madness college hoop tournament.
LaFranca also asked people recently to name their all-time favorite athletes, a feature that gained a lot of attention and acclaim.
We miss our sports and appreciate anybody or anything that can provide a replacement of any kind.
Meanwhile, get your exercise, but in solitude and safety, while we await the actual return of our sports.
