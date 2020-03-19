Dangerous
Trump has no idea on what he is doing. Puts Pence in charge of coronavirus is very dangerous move on his part. First Trump says that there is nothing to worry about and that everything is OK. Pence has no experience to deal with this virus, no medical experience. Trump lets people out of prison. Taking money from our military to build a wall. The wall falls down and it needs to be put back up. Republicans need to open their eyes. Trump is an entertainer. He has lost over millions of dollars.
Potholes
Can both the city and town of Plattsburgh stop putting Band-aids on the pothole problem and actually re-pave the roads?
Bags
Whose brainstorm was this to take away plastic bags? Now the we have to buy bags; people can't afford food much less bags. Thought, how about we bring our filthy bags, with who knows what is been in them, and have the cashier touch these bags with their hands and put your fruit, vegetables and whatever else not sealed. Great idea.
Homeless
We keep on letting all kinds of people into our country, meanwhile we have American citizens sleeping on the streets all over the United States because of the lack of low-income housing. Why don't we stop people coming into our country and let the homeless stay where these illegal people are held up?
SHARE YOUR VIEWS
Email Speakout contributions to: speakout@pressrepublican.com
There is a 100-word limit, and please check your spelling, grammar and punctuation before you send it.
Exclamation points and all-capital words are considered “shouting” and will be changed. Please state your opinion with civility if you want it to run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.