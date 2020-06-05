Speed
Welcome to Soper Street race track at dark. Cars, pickups, motorcycles speeding down the road. Speed limit 55 not 75.
Protection
Hey, all you people who think you're super human by not wearing mask during these hard times. You have no regard for people's lives. Come on, really could be your family member.
Abuse
Is it wrong to keep somebody in a place they don't want to be? This is abuse.
Choice
To all the patients in hospitals being kept against their will just because family members have disagreements in care. You people should think how you would feel. Sad day in America in this time.
Bell
Could someone please inform Bailey Avenue School officials it is no longer necessary to ring that obnoxious 8:20 a.m. bell every weekday morning. School's out. It's noise pollution.
Canadians
Some of us are glad that Canadians can't come across the border. Most of them are rude and think we should bend over backwards to accommodate them. I work with several that think the U.S. would not survive without them; the border ban should remain in place forever.
