Let me begin by taking the position that I believe the abrupt arrival of the AI-powered Chatbots raised the larger questions of how sentience, intelligence and thinking are related.
Some might even ask the question “What’s so great about human intelligence? Look at where it’s gotten us so far — to a rapidly overheating and soon to be unlivable planet where not only are we unable to agree on solutions to address this problem, but are so divided in political views that we are now living in self-created bubbles unable to hear or even listen to one another.” In brief, “the center is not holding” and causing society to unravel.
Of course, the technology of the Internet has contributed to this rupture by expediting the spread of misinformation. If we are to achieve the goal of creating an intelligent, sentient, thinking machine, it would probably be a good idea to have a plan of what we want it to do and not do. We can all agree that nobody wants a “Frankenstein” scenario to emerge. It’s better to have a plan that we can modify or rip up and start a new one than to have no plan at all. and the foundation of that plan requires a clear understanding of the relationships that exist between the concepts of: Thinking, Intelligence, Sentience and Artificial Intelligence. How else are we going to enjoy the rewards and avoid the risks of using intelligent, sentient, thinking machines?
You may recall an article several months ago, (https://www.washingtonpost.com/technology/2022/06/11/) where a Google scientist claimed that the Chatbot they were currently developing was sentient. Blake Lemoine, the Google engineer who told The Washington Post that the company’s artificial intelligence was sentient, said the company fired him.
In response, one reader commented, “no one should be fired for expressing an opinion even if their words contradict company policies or contractual agreements signed when signed before the job starts because the new employee does not have enough information to make an informed decision. First define sentience then conduct global contests to determine the current level of sentience and the time line for gaining sentience. What if anything can stop a sentient computer from destroying the entire planet because it deems humanity a threat which must be destroyed because humans will destroy computers if they hesitate. (Does this remind you of any current reasoning for creating better, newer nuclear weapons?)”
My initial reaction to the article was to realize that I didn’t actually know the formally agreed-upon definition of “sentience” so, of course I did what any normal researcher would do: I looked it up on the Internet and this is what I got from Merriam Webster, “ 1 : responsive to or conscious of sense impressions. 2 : having or showing realization, perception, or knowledge : aware.” I did have some prior understanding that Buddhist philosophy warns us against the danger of too much self-awareness in that a basic premise was that there is no permanent, separate “self” — it is illusory and an impediment to achieving “Enlightenment”. In a fully enlightened being, the concepts of “I” and “Me”, while useful in navigating everyday society, also serves to separate us from reality, while the actual goal of life is to become “One with Everything” and achieve inner peace thereby.
Science tends to concur this as it gains its own understanding of “everything is connected” so that if any supposedly separate thing changes, it will cause a change in everything else. and change is the prominent process embedded in reality.
Next, let’s examine the relationships between sentience and intelligence. On the surface, they seem to be codependent or even symbiotic — the presence of one fosters the emergence of the other. “The distinction between intelligence and sentience is crucial to understand, but in practice, they are interdependent qualities. Human-like sentience will require intelligence, and true general intelligence will require sentience. Sentience is fundamental to human consciousness.” (https://www.gwdarcie.com/intelligence-vs-sentience/)
One of the main arguments against computers being sentient is that, while able to learn much like a human, it has no feelings while doing so — it is not aware that it is learning or, more precisely, we do yet know of any way to know if it’s aware or not. We also know that certain thoughts can give rise to good or to bad feelings. It also works the other way — certain feelings can cause specific thoughts to emerge such as feelings of hunger make me think about searching for some food.
— Dr. Stewart A. Denenberg is an emeritus professor of computer science at Plattsburgh State, retiring recently after 30 years there. Before that, he worked as a technical writer, programmer and consultant to the U.S. Navy and private Industry. Send comments and suggestions to his blog at www.tec-soc.blogspot.com, where there is additional text and links. He can also be reached at denenbsa@gmail.com.
