Here’s hoping everybody reading this made a serious effort at buying holiday presents at locally owned stores, as much as possible. We all benefit from doing so.
From time to time over the years, we’ve emphasized the good sense shopping locally makes.
Local owners make money from running businesses that sell products we can all use. The more money they make, the more they contribute to local and state taxes, which means the less the rest of us have to be assessed.
And local owners hire local people, which means that more of us are able to contribute to the operation of our communities. More money in everybody’s pockets means less of a tax burden falling on the few who could have to carry that burden.
More money spent locally also shapes a more varied shopping area. As more money is taken in, more opportunities arise to add more businesses. And more and varied businesses make a more attractive area for visitors to explore. The broader the marketplace, the more likely outsiders will be to want to investigate the marketing area.
We are all grateful for the national chains that have settled into the region. Walmart, Penney’s, Kohl’s, Target and so many more broaden the shopping venues and offer us competitive prices as we browse.
But, if we concentrate all of our shopping efforts at the big retailers, we overlook some special offerings available locally, as well as the chance to invest some of our spendable income on people who may be friends or neighbors operating these stores.
We are all aware of these incentives and others to spend our money at locally owned outlets.
But, these past two years of COVID paralysis have underscored the advantages even more.
COVID has invaded our area, as it has the entire rest of the world. It has rendered us an entirely different society with a sadly weakened potential for financial gains.
Our international, national, state and local economies have all been impaired. We are not the robust, bustling communities we were pre-COVID. Our stores and restaurants shrink their traffic. They close. They reopen. They try to adjust to the circumstances, but they are handcuffed, as they must be to try to help protect us all from a lethal enemy. Supplies are truncated, and, therefore, so are profits.
Imagine these business owners who have invested so much in hopes of capitalizing on the desires of local shoppers, only to find out the deck is stacked against them and they have no means to combat it.
Some have abandoned other careers because they saw a chance to do precisely what they’d always wanted to do for a living. Suddenly, COVID threw up an immovable roadblock.
We’ve brought this issue up before, and people have responded in probably the most positive manner they could. We again ask that — when it’s time to buy products, eat out, go to a movie, stop by a pub for a drink, — you think local.
In doing so, you are helping all of us in so many ways.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.